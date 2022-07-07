July 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Derek Chauvin. Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 7, 20224min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

FederalHeadlines

Twitter geodata shows Donald Trump commands hashtags in 42 states, Ron DeSantis in 8

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade County eyes steeper fines for Biscayne Bay polluters

Derek Chauvin
The former Minneapolis policeman will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.”

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as he lay dying.

“I really don’t know why you did what you did,” Magnuson said. “To put your knee on a person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong. … Your conduct is wrong and it is offensive.”

Magnuson, who presided over the federal trial and convictions of three other officers at the scene earlier this year, blamed Chauvin alone for what happened. Chauvin was by far the senior officer on the scene, and rebuffed questions from one of the officers about whether Floyd should be turned on his side.

“You absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene,” he said.

Even so, Magnuson’s sentence was at the low end of the 20 to 25 years called for in a plea agreement in which he will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

Because of differences in parole eligibility in the state and federal systems, it means that Chauvin will serve slightly more time behind bars than he would have on the state sentence alone. He will also do his time in the federal system, where he may be safer and may be held under fewer restrictions than in the state system.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson had asked for 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful and would make that clear to the court. But Chauvin, in brief remarks, made no direct apology or expression of remorse to Floyd’s family.

Instead, he told the family that he wishes Floyd’s children “all the best in their life” and that they have “excellent guidance in becoming good adults.”

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

 

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBevy of current, former Jax city leaders endorse Aaron Bean for CD 4

nextLincoln Project touts 'ultra-MAGA megastar' Ron DeSantis, tweaks 'impotent' Donald Trump

One comment

  • PeterH

    July 7, 2022 at 6:05 pm

    Lock him up!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories