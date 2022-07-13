Sarasota newspaper guild slams employer for running Proud Boys column

The journalist union for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune took to social media to criticize a publishing decision at the newspaper.

Following controversy over an op-ed piece defending the Proud Boys, The Sarasota Newspaper Guild suggests the root problem may be short staffing.

“We call on Gannett, the owner of the Herald-Tribune, to support local journalism by hiring more local journalists at fair wages, including those who could’ve read the piece prior to publication and prevented it from seeing the light of day with these serious issues intact,” reads a statement from the guild, shared on its Facebook page.

The newspaper on Sunday published a guest opinion from Melissa Radovich defending the Proud Boys as “caring school parents.” After Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch on Twitter called out the decision to run the piece, a wave of national criticism followed.

Sarasota Herald-Tribune executive editor Jennifer Orsi issued a public apology and the newspaper took down the piece from its website.

In Orsi’s piece, she promised changes to the vetting process for outside submissions before they make it to print.

“Our editorial process failed to keep this column from being published as it appeared, which did not meet our standards. We are adding additional, higher level review of the process for accepting and editing guest columns for publication,” Orsi wrote. “We will continue to publish varied opinions from across the political spectrum on important local issues. But this decision fell short of our standards, and we apologize to our readers.”

But the guild suggests that glosses over deeper problems and shifts the burden to already taxed newsroom employees.

“While we thank Jennifer Orsi for her statement, the Guild requests to be notified of any changes for an ‘additional, higher level review of the process for accepting and editing guest columns for publication,’ so we, as newsroom staff, can be better informed on how a piece like this made it to print.”

The statement also raises journalistic concerns not addressed by Orsi, such as any mention of prior reporting about Radovich to provide context.

“The guest column also fell short of an invaluable standard in journalism: backgrounding,” the guild statement reads.

“The original piece Radovich was responding to published June 24 stated that ‘… other incorporators were Proud Boy Nicholas Radovich, and his wife, Melissa Radovich.’ This important context was not included in Radovich’s guest column. This fact was overlooked during the editorial process, resulting in the shameful mistake of publishing.”

The guild condemned the content of the column and reiterated the most frequent criticism. Radovich presented the group as simply concerned parents, even as a congressional panel very publicly investigates leaders’ role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“The column failed to distinguish the Proud Boys for what it really is: a far-right extremist group that promotes white nationalist views, participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and is labeled as a terrorist group abroad,” the guild stated. “The organization should not be defended in any way or considered a legitimate part of political discourse.”