Juan Fernandez-Barquin endorses Juan Carlos Porras for HD 119

Republican operative turned political candidate Juan Carlos Porras’ campaign for the open seat representing House District 119 now has support from one of his former employers in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday, Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin of Miami-Dade said he is backing Porras, who previously worked in his office, to serve alongside him as a member of the county’s legislative delegation.

Fernandez-Barquin is now in his second term representing HD 119, but he’s running for re-election in House District 118 due to redistricting.

“Juan Carlos is the only true Conservative Fighter running in House District 119 and the only candidate backed by our brave first responders and the business community,” Fernandez-Barquin said in a statement. “He served the constituents of District 119 while working as my Legislative Assistant — and I know he will do the same as their State Representative.”

The nod from Fernandez-Barquin joins others from Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, the Fraternal Order of Police, South Florida Council of Firefighters, LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity and Associated Builders and Contractors.

Porras, the son of Cuban exiles, a small business owner and lifelong resident of HD 119, said he is “honored” to receive backing from Fernandez-Barquin.

“Rep. Fernandez-Barquin represented this same district with integrity, and I plan to follow his leadership,” he said in a statement.

Porras faces four Primary opponents in HD 119, which covers a strip of unincorporated west Miami-Dade County encompassing West Kendall, Country Wal and The Crossings.

Other GOP candidates include West Kendall Community Council Vice Chair Ashley Alvarez, West Kendall Community Council at large member Jose Soto, personal injury and insurance lawyer Roberto Gonzalez and hotelier Ricky Tsay.

The winner of that contest will take on the winner of a Democratic Primary between James Cueva and Gabriel Gonzalez.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 23. The General Election takes place Nov. 8.