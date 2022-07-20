July 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Juan Fernandez-Barquin endorses Juan Carlos Porras for HD 119

Jesse SchecknerJuly 20, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: School Board races are Ron DeSantis’ next battlefield

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Melanie Brown-Woofter: Fentanyl overdoses are becoming way too common. We must do something.

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.20.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Juan Carlos Porras
Fernandez-Barquin joins Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral and several organizations in backing Porras.

Republican operative turned political candidate Juan Carlos Porras’ campaign for the open seat representing House District 119 now has support from one of his former employers in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday, Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin of Miami-Dade said he is backing Porras, who previously worked in his office, to serve alongside him as a member of the county’s legislative delegation.

Fernandez-Barquin is now in his second term representing HD 119, but he’s running for re-election in House District 118 due to redistricting.

“Juan Carlos is the only true Conservative Fighter running in House District 119 and the only candidate backed by our brave first responders and the business community,” Fernandez-Barquin said in a statement. “He served the constituents of District 119 while working as my Legislative Assistant — and I know he will do the same as their State Representative.”

The nod from Fernandez-Barquin joins others from Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, the Fraternal Order of Police, South Florida Council of Firefighters, LIBRE InitiativeAmericans for Prosperity and Associated Builders and Contractors.

Porras, the son of Cuban exiles, a small business owner and lifelong resident of HD 119, said he is “honored” to receive backing from Fernandez-Barquin.

“Rep. Fernandez-Barquin represented this same district with integrity, and I plan to follow his leadership,” he said in a statement.

Porras faces four Primary opponents in HD 119, which covers a strip of unincorporated west Miami-Dade County encompassing West Kendall, Country Wal and The Crossings.

Other GOP candidates include West Kendall Community Council Vice Chair Ashley Alvarez, West Kendall Community Council at large member Jose Soto, personal injury and insurance lawyer Roberto Gonzalez and hotelier Ricky Tsay.

The winner of that contest will take on the winner of a Democratic Primary between James Cueva and Gabriel Gonzalez.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 23. The General Election takes place Nov. 8.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 7.20.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextMelanie Brown-Woofter: Fentanyl overdoses are becoming way too common. We must do something.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories