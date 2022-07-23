Shevrin Jones: Why I am traveling to Israel

Faith has been at the root of my life since my earliest memories. My father, Pastor Eric Jones, and my mother have instilled values in me through my Christian education. Those values continue to inform my views of the world and my public service.

Today, I depart Miami for Israel, where President Biden spent last week making history and progressing peace and cooperation among US allies. As he stood in Jerusalem, he reaffirmed the unwavering strength of the US-Israel relationship and the shared values which bind us.

I will walk the streets of the old city, where the histories of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam intersect to form a Holy Land for billions of people.

I will walk where Jesus walked. Where the Jewish temple stood, and the Western Wall remains. Where Jews, Christians, and Muslims come together to form a society thriving with culture and history and in a perpetual struggle for peace.

I will meet with people of all three faiths, various races, and differing political views.

This trip is an opportunity to learn. To understand a land that holds deep spiritual value to many, including myself.

This journey I embark on today is an opportunity to connect – with my faith, the land of Israel, and the people who form its diverse society.

I have listened to and learned about Israel from family, friends, and community members for many years.

I can’t wait to touch down in Tel Aviv and fully immerse myself in Israel. I will keep my mind and heart open as I take in each moment and experience.

I’ll be sharing updates on social media and look forward to discussing my experience at home in South Florida once I return.

Shevrin Jones is a Democratic state Senator representing District 35.