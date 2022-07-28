July 28, 2022
Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licenses

Associated PressJuly 28, 20222min0

handgun-231699_640
Officials will encourage more to keep firearms locked up safely.

Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday.

It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. The goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner.

“We believe in increasing education about these simple safety measures will help save lives,” said Fried, a Democrat whose department oversees concealed weapons licensing.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley said the Republican-dominated Legislature has failed to take up gun safety measures.

“Nobody’s coming for your guns guns. I think we just want to be safe and take a step in the right direction,” said Daley, who is a gun owner.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

