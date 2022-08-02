August 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Speaker Pelosi defies China, visits Taiwan

Associated PressAugust 2, 20222min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Demotech downgrades three Florida insurers

HeadlinesSW Florida

Mike Rahn’s ex-wife endorses him after mailer asserts he’s a delinquent dad

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

The Collective PAC backs Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

Pelosi China
Chinese official says she's 'playing with fire'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington’s betrayal “on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility.”

“Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan,” Wang said in a statement. “This will definitely not have a good outcome … the exposure of America’s bullying face again shows it as the world’s biggest saboteur of peace.”

The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times — Taiwan’s three largest national newspapers — cited unidentified sources as saying she would spend the night in Taiwan.

____

Published with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Collective PAC backs Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

nextMike Rahn's ex-wife endorses him after mailer asserts he's a delinquent dad

2 comments

  • Just a comment

    August 2, 2022 at 11:23 am

    It is not bankrupting anything.just me myself and I

    Reply

  • Just a comment

    August 2, 2022 at 11:25 am

    Sovernity meaning self reliance on ones self . only the Stars can do that people need to eat shelter clothes and bath and stuff

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories