August 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Natalie Kelly, Stephen Shelley: Florida’s Managing Entities and Farm Share partner to address related health issues — food insecurity, mental health
Woman in Gloves Holding Donation Box Food Supplies for People in Isolation on Yellow Background. Essential Goods: Oil, Canned Food, Cereals, Milk, Vegetables, Fruit.

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist's campaign says it raised $2.3M in July

nextAmelia Island tourism sees slowdown despite record-breaking summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Charlie Crist’s campaign says it raised $2.3M in July

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more