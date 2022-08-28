National poll suggests Ron DeSantis may be best 2024 opponent for Joe Biden

New polling shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis and not former President Donald Trump may be better suited to taking on President Joe Biden in 2024.

A survey from YouGov shows that if a hypothetical national General Election were held now, DeSantis would take 36% of support from “adult citizens” polled, two points behind Biden.

DeSantis was ahead of Biden with Republicans, 85% to 3%, and with Independents, 30% to 24%. Registered voters preferred Biden to DeSantis, 33% to 30%. Biden took 84% of Democrats, meanwhile, with 3% preferring DeSantis.

Biden was ahead of Trump by three points, 40% to 37%, with adult citizens, with Trump underperforming compared to DeSantis with various demographics.

Registered voters preferred Biden over Trump by five points, 45% to 40%.Trump was up with Independent voters, 33% to 28%, and with Republican voters, 83% to 3%. Trump did take 5% of Democrats, 2% more that DeSantis, but Biden’s 86% maintained the 81-point spread.

In a hypothetical three-way run where Trump ran as an Independent against Republican DeSantis and Democrat Biden, the former President’s 18% was good for third place among Registered Voters, five points behind DeSantis. In that theoretical scenario, Biden was preferred by 43% of RVs.

Republicans would vote for nominee DeSantis over a third-party Trump. 46% of them said they’d vote for the Governor, 37% for the former President, and 3% would pick Biden.

This is the latest survey that suggests DeSantis is making inroads with Republican voters, a significant subset of whom appear to be more wobbly on Trump’s third campaign as time moves on from his Presidency.

Another poll conducted by Yahoo! and YouGov between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 shows Trump getting just 49% in a 2024 head-to-head GOP Primary duel with DeSantis. DeSantis received 31% in the survey, with an additional 21% not sure whether they preferred the former President or the Florida Governor.

This survey added a third element, Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. Remarkably, Trump polls better when Cheney is added to the hypothetical. He drew 50% support from respondents, with 32% for DeSantis (also +1 from a Cheney-free field), and just 6% for Cheney.

Though DeSantis didn’t seriously challenge Trump in either scenario overall, independent voters who leaned toward voting in the 2024 Republican Primary did prefer the Governor whether Cheney was in play or not.

In a two-person field, 38% of Independents liked DeSantis, with 36% picking Trump.

In the Cheney-inclusive three-person field, DeSantis’ lead stretched, with 41% of Independents preferring him over Trump, who drew 37%, and Cheney, who mustered just 5% support from that subgroup.

National polls have generally shown Trump atop the field, but the former President struggling to hit 50% here suggests vulnerability if DeSantis and he both run for the presidency in 2024.

Recent state polling reinforces that read. A University of California, Berkeley poll of Golden State voters showed DeSantis down just 11 points in a hypothetical California Republican Primary. Closer to home, a University of North Florida poll suggests DeSantis could defeat Trump in a 2024 Republican Primary in Florida.