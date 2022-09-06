Charlie Crist hires Nikki Fried’s political director to post-primary team

A key staffer for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign has now signed on to help Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.
Cramer Verde, president of the ACLU of Sarasota County, announced on Twitter he has joined Crist’s team as Deputy Political Director.
“Florida needs to unify and do everything it can to defeat (Ron) DeSantis,” Verde tweeted. “Let’s get Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández elected!!!”
Verde previously served as political director for Fried, now Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, until the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary. Crist won the Democratic nomination with 60% of the vote. That means Crist advances to take on the GOP incumbent, DeSantis, in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The hiring of Verde represents one of the more significant moves to unify the Democratic consulting world following a divisive Democratic Primary. Fried and Crist in the final stretch both invested in negative messaging about each other on the way to determining who would carry the Democratic standard in November.
While Crist prevailed, most polls show him narrowly losing to DeSantis, demonstrating the importance of unifying the party base before heading into November.
Verde has long been active in politics in the Sarasota area. In addition to leading the local ACLU chapter, he served for years as the marketing director of UnitosNOW. He also was involved in defeating a Sarasota County charter amendment that would have returned County Commission races to countywide contests two years after voters approved a change to single-member district elections.
He has in recent years become involved in state and national politics, including serving as the Southwest Florida political director for the last five months of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.
He’s also the Florida State Director for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). He previously served as LULAC Florida’s political director and before that as chair of immigration and civic participation.
In the private sector, Verde works as a Realtor with SRQ International Realty and owns Cramer Strategic Consulting.
PeterH
September 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm
REPUBLICANS HAVE FAILED AMERICA!
If Americans want women to control their own bodies, qualified teachers to replace DeSantis’s culture wars in classrooms, intelligent teacher-student conversations concerning the social issues facing Americans in the 21st century, non-bullying discussion about classroom students who are different, common sense gun regulations, and a new honest approach on how best to address climate change……
AMERICANS MUST VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.
REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S PROBLEM.
Impeach Biden
September 6, 2022 at 4:57 pm
The biggest portion of my property tax bill goes to the public school system of my local county. Randi Weingarten (teachers union president) was an advocate for keeping schools closed. Now she is out there trying to deflect her stance back in the day. Climate Change? Do you think many undeveloped countries will go along with this? Travel much? What kind of fuel do they burn in many of the countries? Seen the pollution in China and India? America has always been a leader in clean air. Remember leaded fuel? When it was not allowed inThe United States they were still burning it in Europe. Jennifer Granholm has no business being Sec of Energy. Then again she is part of this incompetent administration.
Fat Cammack
September 6, 2022 at 5:03 pm
Vote for me. I’m a conservative with true grits and a whole stick of butter, and bacon and sausage and ham, with a dozen cheese eggs, a gallon of milk, waffles with two quarts of syrup, and of course biscuits with enough gravy to kill a horse. I might even throw in a gnarly, bare assed face sit 🍩💋
Impeach Biden
September 6, 2022 at 5:09 pm
When you have absolutely nothing to say with any substance you do this retard talk. It’s coming Corsin, Offen, Crist and all the rest of your alias characters. The Red Storm is coming
Fat Cammack
September 6, 2022 at 5:24 pm
Ok let’s try substance. Do you think they impeached the orange idiot for absolutely no reason? And what about that Raffensburger phone call and the election crimes? What about the frivolous litigation and the neverending stream of lies? What about him summoning a mob over a lie and what happened as a result? What about the entitled sociopath taking classified material and using it as a nightstand at a club? Let’s get a substantiative reply that isn’t a lie….
Hope
September 6, 2022 at 5:35 pm
Who says the Democrats don’t accomplish anything? They have sabotaged their own campaigns and all in one day .. Disgraced FBI Agent hid Hunter’s laptop, Trump wins Special Master, Democratic candidates running from Biden, Biden has no plan or platform…oh wait, he does, Gaslighting and It is a disaster. Economy is in a downward spiral, Fetterman and Warnock unraveling… I can hardly contain my delight that the Democrats are self-inflicting all their wounds…