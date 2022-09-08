September 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Sept. 30 public meeting for state-specific transgender rules set as Medicaid is sued over ban

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Redistricting, new rules complicate Joe Scott’s first run overseeing Broward elections

APoliticalHeadlines

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

Daniella Levine Cava Marleine Bastien
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2.

In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava announced her endorsement of Bastien, whom she called a “good friend.”

“Marleine has been on the front lines of our community advocating for affordable housing, empowering women, and making neighborhoods safer,” she said in a statement. “Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.”

Bastien is competing in a runoff against North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, a fellow Haitian immigrant, to succeed Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office in November due to term limits.

She is the executive director of Family Action Network Movement, a Miami-based nonprofit that helps low- to moderate-income families with a variety of services, including health care access, crisis and domestic violence intervention, job training and after-school programs.

The organization, which Bastien founded in 1991, also advocates for issues like affordable housing and immigration reform.

She said is “truly honored’ to be supported by Levine Cava, who founded the nonprofit Catalyst Miami decades before embarking on a successful political career. Bastien called the Mayor “a leader who is immensely respected throughout the community and has shown she cares deeply about getting things done for our residents.”

“She is a change maker and in less than two years as Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava has shown why so many across Miami-Dade County were ready to see her lead,” Bastien said. “I look forward to working together as we tackle the affordability crisis, address housing challenges, expand business opportunities, and create a strong economic agenda to bridge the economic gaps for the residents of District 2.”

Bastien and Bien-Aime emerged from a six-person Primary contest Aug. 23 with the most votes between them, but neither received enough support to win the race outright.

Miami-Dade law requires a County Commission candidate to receive more than half the votes cast during the Primary to avoid a runoff. Bastien and Bien-Aime scored 23.7% and 26.5% of the vote last month, respectively.

District 2 includes portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSept. 30 public meeting for state-specific transgender rules set as Medicaid is sued over ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories