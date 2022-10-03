More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian

More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore.

The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday, Oct. 3 shows 94.5% of Florida with power. A total of 621,230 had no service.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) has made serious headway and now has power for 94% of its customers. But most people without electricity, 367,600, are still on FPL service.

Co-op users, including much of the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) subscriber base, make up another 202,279 still in the dark, representing 16% of co-op customers in the state. LCEC reports 68% of its customers, or 163,766 users, still have power out.

Another 31,766 who rely on Duke Energy remain without service, as do 9,960 on municipal power sources and 9,625 on Tampa Electric.

LCEC’s numbers include 7,398 customers on Pine Island and 10,946 on Sanibel, islands that still can’t be accessed by land and where no power has been restored. Also included are another 88,847 in Cape Coral, 43,891 in North Fort Myers, 7,495 in Lehigh Acres, 2,909 on Marco Island, 1,693 in Immokalee and 587 in Carnestown.

Several other counties still have more than 10% of customers without power.

In Lee County, 283,413, more than 60% of customers, remain in the dark. That includes 176,863 co-op users, 97% of whom have no service. Another 106,550 FPL users, about 37% of customers in the county, also have no power.

In Charlotte County, 70,945 remain without service, about 56% of customers. That includes, 70,360 on FPL.

In Hardee County, almost 52% of people still have no power, or 6,349 people. That includes 3,658 on co-op power and 2,691 on municipal power. All FPL service in the county has been restored.

In DeSoto County, 6,404 have power out, more than 34%. That includes 6,010 on FPL.

In Sarasota County, 84,920 customers, about 30%, still have no service. All are FPL customers.

In Collier County, 49,663 still await service, or about 19% of account holders. That’s 32,850 FPL users and 16,813 on co-op service.

In Hendry County, 3,319 have no electricity, or almost 17%. That includes 2,830 on FPL, and the rest on co-op.

In Manatee County, 37,268, or almost 16%, still need power. That includes 36,840 FPL users.

In Highlands County, 8,560 still await power, more than 13%. The total has 5,698 FPL subscribers and 2,892 on co-op.

And in Volusia County, 33,080 customers still have no power, about 11%.

Other counties with more than 1,000 still powerless include the following.

In Seminole County, 12,906 still need power, almost 6% of customers. That includes 3,110 FPL users and 9,796 on Duke.

In Polk County, 7,886 still remain without electricity, more than 2%. That’s 4,479 on municipal, 2,013 on Tampa Electric and 1,389 on Duke.

In Hillsborough County, 7,476 have no power, 1% of the customers. All are on Tampa Electric.

In Orange County, there are still 6,081 without power, just under 1% of users.

In Osceola County, 1,373 still need service, or under 1%. That includes 1,049 municipal users and 324 on Duke Energy.