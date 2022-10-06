October 6, 2022
Personnel note: Miguel Abad joins Capital City Consulting Miami
Congrats: Miguel Abad brings his legislative talents to CCC.

Abad art
Abad will serve as a local and state government affairs director.

Lobbying firm Capital City Consulting is bringing on Miguel Abad as a local and state government affairs director.

Abad comes to CCC from Abad & Associates, where he served as managing partner and provided state and Miami-Dade government affairs and lobbying services, including work on policy issues as well as appropriations and government procurement.

“Miguel is a seasoned public affairs operative,” said CCC Miami managing partner Brian May. “He learned the government affairs game from the inside and understands the public-facing dynamics of our business very well. Miguel is able to build relationships and absorb complex subject matter quickly. Both of those qualities make him very effective at navigating the government affairs process, whether it be local or at the state level. He is going to serve our clients well and be an excellent addition to our team.”

“Miguel is the consummate professional. His positive approach to problem-solving and his willingness to lead on difficult issues sets him apart,” said former state Senator and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia. “In my time working with him, Miguel was always someone I could rely upon to get things done. Those qualities will make him an invaluable asset at Capital City Consulting.”

In addition to his experience in the Legislature and in Miami, Abad has first-hand knowledge of the Medicaid and Medicare managed care industry, completing his practicum with the Florida Association of Health Plans. At FAHC, he focused on policy to enhance health care access.

At CCC Miami, he will work alongside Tim Gomez and Felipe Angulo, both of whom previously worked for the Miami-Dade County Commission and in the Mayor’s office.

“I have always been impressed with Miguel’s attention to detail and ability to find ways to assist with the priorities he worked on for Chairman Rene Garcia,” CCC co-founder Ron LaFace said. “Miguel learned the nuance of government affairs policy in Tallahassee. He then successfully took those skills to Miami-Dade, and I am thrilled he is joining CCC to serve firm clients in South Florida and at the state level.”

Abad comes to CCC about three months after the firm announced a major expansion into the South Florida market. The firm, one of the top lobbying shops at the state level, merged with Prodigy Public Affairs of Miami, which rebranded as Capital City Consulting Miami.

CCC Miami is headed by former Prodigy owners Rodney Barreto and May, who have 25 years of experience providing local government and business-to-business consulting services to clients in South Florida.

