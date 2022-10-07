Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race

Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race.

The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.

“Here in Jacksonville, we have a great opportunity to elect a mayor who understands issues of concern to the real estate community,” asserted 2022 NEFAR President Mark Rosener.

“We’ve seen him work for housing and the betterment of all of Jacksonville through his work at the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA), and as a City Council member, President, and Florida House member, as well as in his current role as president and CEO of the JAX Chamber.”

Hopes are Davis will do something about the city’s housing affordability crunch if elected.

“When faced with questions regarding the affordable/workforce housing crisis — I point to the shortage of available housing across the country and here in our region — we as (realtors) often suggest policies and solutions to elected officials to address the issue,” Rosener said.

Davis has been the strongest fundraiser in the race thus far, with more than $4.1 million cash on hand in his political committee. His first campaign finance report, encompassing September activity, is due by Monday.

The closest competition is another Republican, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, a City Council member who has benefited from a nationwide network of supporters as she has raised more than $2.9 million to her JAX First political committee since launching it last year.

Cumber has approximately $2.45 million on hand in her political committee and nearly $290,000 on hand in her campaign account.

Davis and Cumber are the only candidates with seven figure fundraising thus far.

Donna Deegan is the leading Democratic fundraiser, with nearly $217,000 on hand in her campaign account and nearly $300,000 in her Donna for Duval political committee.

Other candidates are in a fundraising tier below, including Democratic state Sen. Audrey Gibson, who has roughly $10,000 in her campaign account and roughly $100,000 in her political committee, A Rising Tide.

Republican City Council member Al Ferraro has roughly $65,000 on hand in his campaign account, with more than $180,000 in his local political committee, Keep It Real Jax.

Other candidates have struggled to fundraise thus far, including independent candidates Omega Allen and Darcy Richardson, Republican Frank Keasler, and Democrat Theresa Ann Richardson.