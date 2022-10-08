October 8, 2022
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Naples
Image via Naples Police.

Staff ReportsOctober 8, 2022

Ian flooding.
More than 10 agencies will be on hand to provide assistance to individuals or businesses needing help recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and the Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Veteran’s Community Park in Naples on Friday.

The Center is located at 1895 Veteran’s Community Park in Naples. It will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. DRCs are located throughout the impacted area and have more than 10 agencies on hand to provide assistance to individuals or businesses needing help recovering from the storm.

“This Disaster Recovery Center will serve as a one-stop-shop for families and businesses as we begin the process of rebuilding our homes and community,” said Passidomo, who represents parts Naples. “So many have lost everything. Some are in need of the basic necessities like food, water, medication, and diapers, while others need to replace a lost identification card, or begin the process of filing their insurance claim.”

“We know this is just the beginning, and we have a long way to go, but under the outstanding leadership of Governor (Ron) DeSantis, state government is prioritizing this community. Your needs and concerns are being heard, and we will do everything in our power to help you recover. Whatever you might need during this trying time, there is someone here who can help you,” she added.

FEMA is establishing additional Disaster Recovery Centers and FDEM and locations will be updated in real time at FloridaDisaster.org/info. Residents and business owners who prefer not to or who cannot visit a Disaster Recovery Center in-person can call the FEMA Disaster Line at 800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

“The Disaster Recovery Centers are one of the critical resources needed to swiftly respond to individuals and businesses that need help recovering from Hurricane Ian,” Harris said. “We are truly grateful for the Governor‘s leadership and all of the federal, state, and local agencies that are working together to help those devastated by this storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents of this community.”

In addition to volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations currently on site and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
  • Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
  • Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis
  • Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
  • Florida Department of Children and Families
  • Florida Department of Health
  • Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
  • Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
  • Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • Enterprise Florida, Inc.
  • Legal Services of North Florida
  • CareerSource Southwest Florida
  • CareerSource South Florida
  • CareerSource Pasco Hernando
  • Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)
  • U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

“The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has team members at the Disaster Recovery Centers in the impacted areas committed to helping our citizens get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin said. “We are here to assist with any licensing needs, as well as to educate the public on the importance of hiring licensed contractors, how to identify fraudulent and predatory sales practices, and how to spot unlicensed activity that can be extremely harmful to Floridians and their property.”

Staff Reports

