Val Demings talks about her mom and dad in final ad

Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings is closing her campaign with an origin story.

The 30-second ad “Mom & Dad” finds the Congresswoman from Orlando reflecting on her parents, as she contends that the policies backed by incumbent Marco Rubio would harm people like them.

“I’m the proud daughter of a maid and a janitor,” says Demings in the ad. “They taught me to always show up and work hard. That’s how I became Chief of Police.”

“With rising costs, Marco Rubio isn’t showing up to help, and when he does, he hurts Florida. Rubio missed almost every committee meeting for seniors, then voted against lowering prescription prices — but he will show up to gut Social Security and Medicare. I’ll show up to protect them,” Demings contended.

Demings launches the ad as the most recent campaign finance reports show her with nearly $5 million to spend as of Oct. 19. She has raised more than $73 million in total.

Rubio had a little more than $4.1 million left of the nearly $47 million he had reported raising through the same date.

However, Demings’ cash edge may not translate into turnout.

Polling in what increasingly looks like a Republican wave election in Florida has also gone Rubio’s way. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Rubio ahead by 8 points.

Demings’ use of personal narrative in her campaign’s closing pitch recalls earlier parts of the campaign, where she presented her story as one of aspiration against odds and obstacles.

“I stand before you tonight as the daughter of a maid and a janitor,” she said at a Jacksonville event earlier this year.

Rubio, like Demings, has noted his own humble beginnings as the “son of a bartender and maid” in his own political pitches. However, it doesn’t appear that biographical detail will be central to his final pitch.

See the Demings spot below.