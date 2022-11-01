New Charlie Crist ad hits Ron DeSantis for taking away women’s rights

Charlie Crist’s campaign has a new ad running today that hits again on a central theme of the Democrat’s campaign for Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to control women’s bodies.

A “seven-figure” ad buy will put the 15-second spot, “Signing Away,” in media markets around the state, Crist’s campaign said. The campaign is going into the last stretch of the election underwater in most polls by double digits. The new ad tees off on legislation signed following this past Session that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The opening scene shows a smiling DeSantis holding up a folio, purportedly the new legislation (HB 5).

“Look at that grin — Ron DeSantis signing away your right to choose,” Crist says, as the camera lingers on a beaming DeSantis for a moment before it cuts away to a shadowed figure of a woman with her head in her hand.

Clearly, she’s not happy, but Crist keeps talking off camera about the Governor he hopes to unseat in seven days.

“He’s happy there’s no exceptions for rape or incest,” Crist says, as the barely audible background music starts getting a little louder. And then the camera cuts back to DeSantis, broadly smiling once more.

“Happy because he thinks politicians like him should control women’s bodies,” Crist says.

On the word, “should” a blonde woman with her hands on her hips appears, looking determined.

The possibility that DeSantis-backed lawmakers will introduce more restrictions on abortions is not explicitly stated in this ad but something that Crist has discussed at length. The current abortion law, now under court appeal, was passed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 49-year-old court ruling that allowed abortion up until 24 weeks. As a result of that ruling, other states’ rules that ban the procedure entirely went into effect.

After the ruling, DeSantis promised to “expand pro-life protections” but has not explicitly stated what he plans to do. He would not explain further at the lone head-to-head debate with Crist, either, except to say he was proud of the 15-week ban.

The ad, Crist’s campaign said, “shows the stark contrast between Charlie’s pro-woman, pro-freedom leadership and Ron DeSantis’s cruel political games as he aims to further strip women of their right to choose.”

As the ad wraps up, the candidate in a white shirt and striped tie finally appears, “As Governor, I’ll protect your right to choose — and that’s the difference.”