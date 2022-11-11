Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newson both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
“We affirmed clearly with conviction that we are a true freedom state,” Newsom, a Democrat in California, declared on Tuesday after handily winning a second term.
“We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country, and indeed across the world,” DeSantis, a Republican in Florida, told a raucous crowd of supporters after cruising to his own second term.
But both men define “freedom” in vastly different ways. For Newsom, freedom means the right to say yes: To an abortion, to government-funded health care for immigrants, to gender-affirming care for children. For DeSantis, freedom means the right to say no: To COVID vaccines, to illegal immigration, to what he calls “indoctrination” on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.
Both messages have worked on smaller scales, solidifying each governor’s hold on one of the nation’s most populous states and propelling them as leaders of their political parties. Now, Newsom and DeSantis appear poised to take their messages nationally — a competition that could clash in a presidential campaign.
Newsom has sought out that conflict, running a TV ad in Florida over the summer to tell Floridians that “freedom is under attack in your state” and urging them to move to California. At every public appearance, Newsom doesn’t miss an opportunity to criticize Florida or Texas, often mentioning DeSantis by name and referring to him as a bully.
“That zest for demonization coming from the other side, these red states where, you know, there’s a cruelty, talking down to people, bullying people, making them feel lesser,” Newsom said.
DeSantis often refers to Florida as “The free state of Florida” and attributes recent population growth in the state to people “voting with their feet” against coronavirus restrictions and liberal policies — a reference to California, which lost population for the first time in 2020 and lost a congressional seat.
“The woke agenda has caused millions of Americans to leave these jurisdictions for greener pastures,” DeSantis said. “Florida, for so many of them, has served as the promised land.”
Whether Newsom and DeSantis meet on the campaign trail in 2024 or later this decade is the big question, as both face obstacles from other prominent members of their party. For Newsom, its President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both of whom he has said he supports to be President. For DeSantis, it’s former President Donald Trump, who is expected to announce a presidential campaign next week and is already taking shots at the Florida Governor.
That uncertainty adds an interesting dynamic to the growing Newsom-DeSantis feud, said Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University.
“It’s like two boys fighting while their dads are still in the room,” she said. “They are both very much the substitute teachers waiting in the wings.”
Newsom has said he’s not running for President and pledged to complete his full four-year term, though politicians have broken such promises before. DeSantis, notably, has made no such commitment. He smiled on Tuesday as his supporters loudly chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential early exit as Florida’s governor should he be elected president in 2024.
When not sparring directly, Newsom and DeSantis policies clearly outline different futures for the country.
Newsom imposed some of the nation’s most severe coronavirus restrictions, as well as vaccine mandates for government employees and health care workers. He signed laws to help women from other states travel to California to get an abortion and to protect children who come to California from other states for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care. And he used public money to give free health care to low-income immigrants living in the country without legal permission.
DeSantis, meanwhile, signed a law to let workers opt out of their employers’ COVID vaccine mandates. He banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He enacted a measure that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools up to third grade, a rule critics dubbed the “don’t say gay” law. And he poked his rivals by using public money to bus immigrants living in the country illegally from Florida to Democratic-led states.
“Freedom” has been a popular talking point for Republicans for years, often accompanied by words like “faith” and “family.” Newsom is using it deliberately as an attempt to reclaim the word for Democrats, part of his strategy to overhaul the party’s messaging. He has done the same thing with other Republican calling cards, including referring to California as a “pro-life” state because of its commitment to public health.
“We are the freedom party, and his view is we should say it,” Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click said.
Jamie Miller, a former executive director of the Florida Republican Party, said DeSantis has gained broad appeal through logical governance and a willingness to stand his ground on thorny issues.
“The message he put out is, ’I’m for the people, I’m for parents, I’m for logic,” Miller said, referencing the governor’s pandemic policies and a new law banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
“DeSantis has been certainly tough, certainly ready for the moment. He’s not afraid to fight for his convictions of what he thinks is best for Floridians and what’s best for the American people,” Miller said.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
18 comments
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 8:09 am
Newsom is unstable over Gov Ron, he’s totally fraught with political fear of his success. Gov Ron out percent-aged Newsom as well Tu.on re elect.
I understand his wanting to change terms into a more understanding way, but that is a mirage. It’s the policy stupid! His baggage dragging Cali down is heavy! Gov Brown, 2 time and previous Gov left Cali in strong shape.
It does not help that Newsoms in laws left Cali and own in Naples. Who you think they talk about? Newsom, LMAO. They contributed to Ron.
Gov Ron is clearly striking fear with Dems, Newsom and with ex Potus 45. It’s amazing how he has turned the political establishment upside down.
If Gov Ron was to run, he needs to make this a call for a new generation of Americans, his age is perfect for this. His appeal is real and potentially very deep. Laughing over Newsoms freak out.
Donald J Trump
November 11, 2022 at 9:31 am
If Ron DeSanctimonious runs, I will humiliate, defame, and degrade the man worse than Charlie did. I have the votes, he doesn’t, and you will vote for me or suffer the consequences. I will remember those who jumped off the Trump battleship onto the DeSanctimonious row boat.
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 8:09 am
Newsom is unstable over Gov Ron, he’s totally fraught with political fear of his success. Gov Ron out percent-aged Newsom as well Tu.on re elect.
I understand his wanting to change terms into a more understanding way, but that is a mirage. It’s the policy stupid! His baggage dragging Cali down is heavy! Gov Brown, 2 time and previous Gov left Cali in strong shape.
It does not help that Newsoms in laws left Cali and own in Naples. Who you think they talk about? Newsom, LMAO. They contributed to Ron.
Gov Ron is clearly striking fear with Dems, Newsom and with ex Potus 45. It’s amazing how he has turned the political establishment upside down.
If Gov Ron was to run, he needs to make this a call for a new generation of Americans, his age is perfect for this. His appeal is real and potentially very deep. Laughing over Newsoms freak out.
Brian Brady
November 11, 2022 at 8:40 am
Newsom has no business talking about “freedom”. He locked Californians into their homes, turned neighbor against neighbor, and destroyed what was once a thriving middle-class. Today, California is a mecca for tech/finance oligarchs who pay slave wages, to foreign nationals, to serve them. The rest are “vastly ignored” and left to live in hovels and tents on freeway overpasses.
Ask these two questions:
How many Floridians have moved to California since 2018?
How many Californians have moved to Florida since 2018?
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 9:33 am
Brian, middle class has almost all abandoned Cali. They’ve fled to Nevada, AZ, Florida, Texas and other western states.
Yes, dominated by wealthy, and poor. And people living on streets. Two classes only.
It’s abundance is real, but the extremist far left agenda has left manure, urine and crime persuasive. I worked politically in Cali, where the Reagan library stands now, where the filmed 3 musketeers with Steve martin. It ain’t that Cali anymore.
Newsom as I recall appointed Harris ad San Fran DA, and as Cali A G, I believe or Senator.
His legacy is a horrible reign. He’s just a classic A hole. His problem is Biden, and Harris otherwise he’s off and running. Don’t forget his lockdown closed beaches, schools just opened literally late 21, early 22.
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 9:33 am
Brian, middle class has almost all abandoned Cali. They’ve fled to Nevada, AZ, Florida, Texas and other western states.
Yes, dominated by wealthy, and poor. And people living on streets. Two classes only.
It’s abundance is real, but the extremist far left agenda has left manure, urine and crime persuasive. I worked politically in Cali, where the Reagan library stands now, where the filmed 3 musketeers with Steve martin. It ain’t that Cali anymore.
Newsom as I recall appointed Harris ad San Fran DA, and as Cali A G, I believe or Senator.
His legacy is a horrible reign. He’s just a classic A hole. His problem is Biden, and Harris otherwise he’s off and running. Don’t forget his lockdown closed beaches, schools just opened literally late 21, early 22.
Ocean Joe
November 11, 2022 at 9:38 am
Ask yourself this, unless you just got here, which you didn’t.
Has the massive influx of new residents helped make Florida a better place to live over the last 10 years?
Is there an answer for the lack of affordable housing?
Conversely, has uncontrolled growth been worth the cost, was abolishing the DCA really a good idea?
Who will be able to buy a home with the hike in windstorm insurance premiums?
You’re well off, no big deal. That’s what Scott says.
But what about Florida’s middle class?
Slave wages? Why the monumental effort by the GOP to derail the minimum wage amendment?
What is so fantastic about overcrowding Florida?
Donald J Trump
November 11, 2022 at 9:27 am
I will soon be announcing my run for 2024. Do not vote for lightweight Ron DeSanctimonious. If he even thinks about running I will air his dirty laundry. The grifts, the affairs, and the collaboration with ISIS in Iraq. I will degrade him worse than Charlie did during the debate.
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 9:37 am
Lies, ignorance and stupidity.
Shut the hell up Joey corsin, incest mommy banger.
DeSantis 5 stars. Trump is actually boosting him, Newsom too. Biden and his incompetent WH staff as well.
They all fear him!
Ocean Joe
November 11, 2022 at 9:42 am
Tom, you’re going to have to choose between the GOP wrecking ball or the Darlington groomer. Unless they make up and share the ticket.
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 12:20 pm
Ocean, Your cheap shots are pathetic!
I thought he was Wallace.
I told you ocean and your 5% neophytes he’d get 60%, 2 yrs ago.
Wah.
Per mark Penn, bill and hills Clinton pollster, strategist and now Harvard Harris verbatim. If Ron defeats Trump, he will win defeat Biden, Harris.
He will not run with 45.
You have reached bottom ocean.
60% political annihilation, Dum Dems are finished!
As for your above ocean, people voted with feet, no fences at state line.
They fled blue state tyrants! Abusers!
Ocean you are ridiculous and the 5% haters. DeSantis is the political rock star. He don’t need 45, as he and Biden, Newsom fear him. Enjoy!
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 12:20 pm
Ocean, Your cheap shots are pathetic!
I thought he was Wallace.
I told you ocean and your 5% neophytes he’d get 60%, 2 yrs ago.
Wah.
Per mark Penn, bill and hills Clinton pollster, strategist and now Harvard Harris verbatim. If Ron defeats Trump, he will win defeat Biden, Harris.
He will not run with 45.
You have reached bottom ocean.
60% political annihilation, Dum Dems are finished!
As for your above ocean, people voted with feet, no fences at state line.
They fled blue state tyrants! Abusers!
Ocean you are ridiculous and the 5% haters. DeSantis is the political rock star. He don’t need 45, as he and Biden, Newsom fear him. Enjoy!
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 9:37 am
Lies, ignorance and stupidity.
Shut the hell up Joey corsin, incest mommy banger.
DeSantis 5 stars. Trump is actually boosting him, Newsom too. Biden and his incompetent WH staff as well.
They all fear him!
Joe Corsin
November 11, 2022 at 11:23 am
Tom needs to seek help for intellectual disability, borderline schizophrenia, and if course personality disorder.
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 12:11 pm
Go back and bang momma!
60% ass kicking.
Go bang Elliot after.
Degenerate Joey!
Tom
November 11, 2022 at 12:11 pm
Go back and bang momma!
60% ass kicking.
Go bang Elliot after.
Degenerate Joey!
Y. Dopenspasses
November 11, 2022 at 9:35 am
There is a vast space between “freedom” and “anarchy.” You can tell the anarchists because they make up words to obscure the damage done when they abuse the word “freedom”. One example is the word “fetus.” Have you ever heard of a woman calling her friends to say, “Well, I’m on my way to the hospital to have the FETUS.” No. “Fetus” is a made up word to hide the murder that takes place in the abortionist’s chambers. What goes on there is anarchy, not freedom. The dead child is called a “fetus” so it is labeled as something not human and its death is sanctioned. When a child is carried to full term it is a “baby” and therefore human and valued. Freedom is for people who value life. Anarchy is for people who value only their own immediate desires.
Joe Corsin
November 11, 2022 at 11:21 am
With conservatives it’s “freedom for the rich and freedom t-shirts for everyone else.”