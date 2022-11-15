Personnel note: AARP Florida adds grassroots expert Roger Harris

AARP Florida is adding grassroots expert Roger Harris to its advocacy team.

Harris, a native Floridian, has more than 20 years of experience in issue advocacy, civic engagement and political campaigns.

In addition to his work in the nation’s capital, he volunteered as a fellow for GAIN Power helping with the Representative Careers Talent Initiative, which encourages progressive movement employers to hire more Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) while promoting more diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Most recently, he served the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as its Southern Region Political Coordinator. Now, he’ll serve as AARP Florida’s Advocacy Manager for the Jacksonville and Orlando areas.

“After unveiling new leadership for the AARP Florida advocacy team earlier this year, we are continuing to add new talent,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a statement.

“Floridians 50-plus are facing some of the most critical challenges in life, including affording retirement, finding quality care, access to affordable housing, caregiving and much more,” he continued. “Fiercely defending the 50-plus and empowering them to choose how they live as they age is paramount, and I’m confident that Roger’s vast experience in community advocacy work will be essential to this effort.”

Roger earned his bachelor’s in political science from Florida A&M University and his master’s in social justice and community organizing from Prescott College.