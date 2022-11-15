November 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: AARP Florida adds grassroots expert Roger Harris

Staff ReportsNovember 15, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward County Schools Superintendent fired at last meeting of Governor-appointed majority Board

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota Republicans freak out at what’s for sale at Venice Pride

DeSantis - TrumpHeadlines

More 2024 statewide polling shows Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump

Roger Harris ART
'Roger’s vast experience in community advocacy work will be essential.'

AARP Florida is adding grassroots expert Roger Harris to its advocacy team.

Harris, a native Floridian, has more than 20 years of experience in issue advocacy, civic engagement and political campaigns.

In addition to his work in the nation’s capital, he volunteered as a fellow for GAIN Power helping with the Representative Careers Talent Initiative, which encourages progressive movement employers to hire more Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) while promoting more diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Most recently, he served the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as its Southern Region Political Coordinator. Now, he’ll serve as AARP Florida’s Advocacy Manager for the Jacksonville and Orlando areas.

“After unveiling new leadership for the AARP Florida advocacy team earlier this year, we are continuing to add new talent,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a statement.

“Floridians 50-plus are facing some of the most critical challenges in life, including affording retirement, finding quality care, access to affordable housing, caregiving and much more,” he continued. “Fiercely defending the 50-plus and empowering them to choose how they live as they age is paramount, and I’m confident that Roger’s vast experience in community advocacy work will be essential to this effort.”

Roger earned his bachelor’s in political science from Florida A&M University and his master’s in social justice and community organizing from Prescott College.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward County Schools Superintendent fired at last meeting of Governor-appointed majority Board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories