Lobbying compensation: Greenberg Traurig nears $1.8M in Q3

The team at Greenberg Traurig represented more than 120 clients and earned an estimated $1.79 million in the third quarter.

The firm’s third-quarter team consisted of Fred Baggett, Roger Beaubien, Christian Brito, Gus Corbella, Hayden Dempsey, Elizabeth Dudek, Fred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

They submitted a legislative compensation report that was topped by five clients that paid $45,000 apiece: Baptist Health South Florida, Centauri Specialty Insurance, the Florida Association of Court Clerks & Comptrollers, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Risk Management Solutions.

A half-dozen other clients showed up at the $35,000. They included CorneaGen, an eye bank that facilitates corneal transplants and supports a nonprofit called SightLife with the ultimate goal of ending corneal blindness by 2040.

The list also included two health care interests: Humana Medical Plan and MASA Global. The former is a major health insurance provider while the latter provides medical transportation solutions. The other three $35,000 clients were the Florida Association of Court Clerks & Comptroller, Guy Carpenter & Company and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

GTLaw’s legislative client list featured 65 other paid contracts, with clients hailing from a diverse set of industries. They included major corporations such as AT&T and Ford Motor Company, municipal interests such as North Port’s city government, and trade groups such as the Florida Hospital Association.

The insurance industry is a major revenue driver for the firm, accounting for about a quarter of the firm’s clientele.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Greenberg Traurig represents St. James Insurance Group, United Automobile Insurance Company, American Traditions Insurance Company, First Access Insurance Group, the Florida Insurance Council, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, Safepoint Insurance Company, Team Focus Insurance Group, Team Focus Insurance Group, Amica Mutual Insurance Company, AssuranceAmerica Insurance Company, Capacity Insurance Company, FCCI Insurance Group, Florida Casualty Insurance Company, Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company and Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company.

In total, the firm reported earning at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature. Based on per-client ranges, legislative earnings may have peaked at $1.49 million.

Greenberg Traurig’s executive branch report featured 122 clients and was led by Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company at the $45,000 level followed by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Guy Carpenter & Company and McKinsey & Company at the $25,000 level.

GTLaw’s executive branch report featured mostly the same clients as the legislative report, though several were listed without additional compensation — many of those were subsidiary insurance companies to major carriers that were listed as paid clients.

In all, the firm earned between $500,000 and $1 million lobbying the executive branch, with a median estimate of $680,000. Based on the upper end of per-client ranges, Greenberg Traurig could have hit the $1 million mark in the executive.

Overall, Greenberg Traurig earned at least $1.5 million in lobbying fees last quarter. At the top end, the firm could have earned as much as $2.49 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.