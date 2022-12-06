Flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was attacked by Japan, leading to its formal entry into World War II. Though more than eight decades have passed since that infamous day, states across the country are lowering their flags to honor the sacrifice of those service members, and Florida is no exception.

“On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II who fought for our great nation,” asserted Gov. Ron DeSantis in a memo to Real Estate Development and Management Director Tom Berger.

“I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida on Wednesday, December 7, 2022,” the memo continues.

The proclamation notes the 2,400 American lives lost on that day 81 years ago, a mass casualty that set the stage for the enlistment of 248,000 Floridians, as well as thousands more who “contributed to the war effort by working on the home front.”

“Commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor instills a greater understanding and appreciation of the selfless service and sacrifice of the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II,” the proclamation continues.

These proclamations and their memos are sent out each year, offering a message of commemoration and gratitude.

