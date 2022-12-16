Richard Corcoran to publish book on Ron DeSantis’ leadership during pandemic

Former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will publish a book on his tenure during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first term.

Publisher’s Marketplace reported the former House Speaker has penned a deal with Bombardier Books, an imprint of Post Hill Press that published conservative political nonfiction.

The book will include an account of the administration’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Standing Our Ground: The Inside Story of Ron DeSantis’s Rise and Battle for Freedom” was described as “a first-hand look at the events that have driven national headlines and made Governor DeSantis a Rockstar of the conservative movement and one of the country’s most influential politicians.”

“It was an honor to stand alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis during the historic fight through Covid. His leadership and fight for freedom needs to be known — it was second to none!” Corcoran tweeted.

He thanked Jonathan Bronitsky, the founder of literary public relations firm Athos, for making the book deal possible.

DeSantis appointed Corcoran to the Board of Governors for the State University System in May, shortly after Corcoran stepped down as Education Commissioner. Previously, Corcoran was among the most high-profile appointees made by DeSantis after he was elected as Governor in 2018.

During his tenure, the state shifted from Common Core, a target of Corcoran’s during his time in the Legislature, and developed the alternative Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking instead.

During the pandemic, there was tension between Corcoran and local school districts throughout. Like many states, Florida early on canceled in-person learning in schools to stop spread of the coronavirus during the end of the 2019-20 school year.

But the following school year, the Education Department under Corcoran required all districts to offer in-school learning over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

As schools entered a third year of the pandemic, the Governor ordered an end to all mask requirements in schools, and Corcoran spearheaded enforcement, including threatening the funding of districts that did not comply at the start of the 2021-’22 school year.

The news of a Corcoran-penned book comes amid speculation DeSantis will run for President in 2024.