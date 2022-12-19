Clearwater City Council takes first step in firing City Manager

City officials have set the wheels in motion to fire City Manager Jon Jennings, who has only been in office for just over a year.

City Council members at their Dec. 15 meeting, voted 3-2 to fire Jennings, the city’s third city manager, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Several council members this year have criticized Jennings’ communication style and for not keeping Council up to date on important city issues.

Ironically, the council decision to remove Jennings occurred at a meeting originally planned to discuss giving the City Manager a pay raise.

In criticizing Jennings, council members accused him of dragging his feet preparing members for a vote on a contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater being built in Coachman Park.

Council member Lina Teixeira moved to terminate Jennings, with Mayor Frank Hibbard and council member Kathleen Beckman voting in favor, according to the Times. Council members David Allbritton and Mark Bunker voted no.

The Council will need to hold a second vote to finalize its decision because the 3-2 vote was not a supermajority. Council will hold a special Jan. 5 meeting to address the issue.

Jennings took the City Manager job in November 2021, replacing former City Manager Bill Horne who had been manager for 20 years.

Prior to becoming Clearwater City Manager, Jennings served as City Manager for South Portland and Portland, Maine. He came to Clearwater with a sports and business management background.

___

Reporter Jim McConville authored this report.