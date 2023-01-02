January 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Migrant landings close Dry Tortugas National Park

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 2, 20231min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Here are the Top 10 most important political stories in South Florida in 2022

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Top prosecutor Dave Aronberg continues his Christmas First Appearance tradition

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appointee rejoining Broward County School Board in place of elected candidate

Dry Tortugas National Park
“The park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba."

A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made landings there over the weekend. Separately, 160 migrants arrived by boats in other parts of the archipelago, officials said.

Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West, was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.

“The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” park officials said in their statement.

The national park is at the southern tip of the continental U.S. and attracts scuba divers and snorkelers for its coral reefs, nesting sea turtles, tropical fish and shipwrecks.

“Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

Advertisement

Published with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOfficials must choose between jobs and office under new law

One comment

  • Dan inTX

    January 2, 2023 at 4:22 pm

    Are the immigrants from Cuba or other countries?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories