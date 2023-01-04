Personnel note: Kelly Kibbey Smith joins Dean Mead lobbying team

Dean Mead is adding Kelly Kibbey Smith to its Government Relations & Lobbying Practice.

Smith previously worked as a Senior Attorney in the Florida Senate Committee on Health Policy and brings an in-depth understanding of health care legislation to her new position at Dean Mead.

In addition to working with clients on health care policy, she will focus business advocacy and environmental law as well as other matters related to legislative and administrative law.

“As Chair of the Senate Health Policy Committee, Kelly provided invaluable help to me and my staff. She worked closely with me on issues such as standards of practice for telehealth, interstate licensure compacts, and Medicaid,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican.

“In every instance Kelly demonstrated exceptional knowledge of the issues, devised smart and creative solutions, and worked hard to improve health care policy for Floridians.”

Jennifer Ungru, the Director of Dean Mead’s Government Affairs Practice Group, also recognizes the experience Smith brings to the firm.

“Kelly holds extensive health policy and bill drafting experience, and is recognized for her skills as a Florida Bar rising attorney. Whether in the Capitol or in the courtroom, her understanding of legal and policy further strengthen Dean Mead’s Government Relations & Lobbing Practice,” Ungru said.

Smith earned her law degree from Florida State University. She is a member of The Florida Bar, a past President of the Florida Government Bar Association, and is a Governor on the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division.

Dean Mead is a business law firm providing full-service legal representation, government relations and lobbying services throughout Florida. The firm’s Government Relations & Lobbying Practice Group represents several major corporations spanning most significant industries in the state.