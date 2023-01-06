Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.6.23

Good Friday morning.

The University of Florida has appointed Chris Emmanuel as its new Director of Government Relations.

Emmanuel comes to UF from the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, where he served as deputy director of Policy. He brings more than 10 years of public policy experience in areas including higher education, economic development, insurance reform, appropriations and public investments.

Before he worked at EOG, Emmanuel served as director of infrastructure and governance policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business association. He holds a bachelor’s degree from UF and a law degree from Florida State University.

“Chris has been a thoughtful policy adviser and trusted operator for the DeSantis administration. We are excited to see him return to his alma mater and continue his public service,” said James Uthmeier, chief of staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In his new role, Emmanuel will lead the university’s Tallahassee office and work with the university community, policymakers, and other stakeholders on a variety of public policy and funding issues.

“Chris is a smart, creative policy mind and advocate with a broad network of friends in Tallahassee and throughout Florida’s business and policy communities,” said Mark Kaplan, UF’s vice president for Government and Community Relations. “This is an exciting time for the University of Florida, our students, faculty, staff and alumni, and we are glad to welcome Chris back home to help create opportunities for those we serve.”

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired Trent Morse as a senior vice president in their Florida and Washington, D.C. offices focusing on government affairs and political consulting.

“Trent’s wealth of knowledge and experience in federal and state government will prove essential as he helps our clients navigate the complex political landscapes of Florida and D.C.,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “We are excited to welcome Trent to the Mercury family and for the exceptional work he will provide to our clients.”

Morse has served in a number of roles in the federal government including White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Senior Policy Adviser to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and as a Special Assistant at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Before coming to Washington, Morse held positions at the Florida Department of Transportation and a prominent transportation and infrastructure holding company, where he worked in corporate development.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team of public affairs strategists at Mercury and look forward to delivering wins for our clients,” Morse said.

His broad political experience includes multiple campaigns on the federal and state level and external affairs in the Florida Governor’s Office. Morse is originally from Tampa and received his bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Florida State University.

—@POTUS: For decades, I’ve fought for the notion that if your employer wants to keep you, they need to make it worth your while with good pay and benefits. Consistent with my Executive Order, today’s FTC announcement to limit noncompete agreements is a huge win for workers.

—@RepRutherfordFL: Thanks to @RepMattGaetz, @RepDonaldsPress, & @realannapaulina, congressional offices like mine aren’t able to help our constituents with casework requests while we wait to be sworn in. The small minority obstructing the speaker election is causing real consequences for Americans.

—@CoryMillsFL: In my short stint in Congress, I can understand the frustration and tensions that can elevate. However, as a combat veteran who has fought terrorists abroad, it’s not acceptable to call our colleagues “terrorists.” This choice of wording only further divides.

—@RepMattGaetz: There are only two outcomes here: Either Kevin McCarthy withdraws from the Speaker’s race, or he has to wake up every morning and put on the world’s best constructive straitjacket before the beginning of every House session.

—@VoteAPL: I’m not going to get into the mudslinging of politics or respond to attacks. Ignore nasty commentary about Speaker’s race. It’s noise. The American people deserve better. Lots of discussions happening. Today was a step forward.

—@RepBrianMast: As Members, we have a responsibility to safeguard our Constitution, to represent our constituents, and to strengthen our nation. Kevin McCarthy takes that responsibility seriously. He’s done the work, and he is the right person to lead the House as Speaker.

—@RepDonaldsPress: @CoriBush, if you see a Black man rise, let the man rise even if you disagree with them. I’d be happy to sit down and debate our policies one-on-one whenever you’d like. As a Black man to a Black woman, I’d never do that to you. It’s a shame you did it to me.

🔥🔥@RepDanBishop calls out @CoriBush for calling Rep. @ByronDonalds a prop: "He ain't no prop… This is the tired, old, grotesquely racist rhetoric that we’ve seen far too long." pic.twitter.com/jYQmgO1DuK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2023

—@Daniel_Sweeney: At the 11th vote, Congress will be in a tie for sixth-most votes for speaker all time. Somebody call Guinness!

—@SchmitzMedia: Taking this opportunity between votes to ask @RepMattGaetz and @JaredEMoskowitz if they plan to revive the demonstration in “full Orca costume” that was postponed in 2018.

If we go much longer, the House Reading Clerk is going to run out of pencil. pic.twitter.com/VBwQP2dEcm — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 5, 2023

—@samstein: So, like, how would Aaron Sorkin script the ending to this Speaker standoff?

—@jacobogles: Honest to God, why is any voting still happening right now? Shouldn’t everyone be locked in some cloakroom wrestling it out? I know, I know, govt in sunshine and all that, but right now I wouldn’t mind a good ol’ fashioned backroom deal.

—@RonFilipkowski: Donald Trump can now thank Matt Gaetz for causing him to lose another election.

“U.S. will step up expulsions of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the border, expand legal pathway” via Nora Gámez Torres, Michael Wilner, Jacqueline Charles, and Syra Ortiz-Blanes of the Miami Herald — In a radical departure from current policy, the Joe Biden administration will dramatically step up the expulsion of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans back to Mexico if they cross the U.S. border illegally, while significantly expanding a parole program for the citizens of those three countries so they can live and work in the United States for two years if they have a sponsor.

The new measures, which include the increasing use of “expedited removals” — a quick deportation procedure — were touted as part of a new enforcement initiative by the Biden administration to curb illegal migration.

Announcing the program from the White House, Biden said the policy would “stiffen enforcement” on those trying to cross illegally and encouraged Haitians, Cubans and Venezuelans not to take the perilous journey through Mexico.

“Over the past several years, thousands of people have been fleeing from Central and South America and the Caribbean countries ruled by oppressive dictators, including Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and escaping gang violence, which has the same impact in Haiti,” Biden said.

“Currently, these four countries account for most of the people traveling into Mexico to start a new life by getting to the American border, trying to cross,” he added. “But instead of safe and orderly processing at the border, we’ve got a patchwork system that simply doesn’t work as it should. We don’t have enough asylum officers or personnel to determine whether people qualify.”

The increased use of expedited removals will limit the ability of Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans to claim asylum at the border. But one senior administration official said the new parole program marks a key change for Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans seeking a legal pathway to the United States.

“We view this as a sort of watershed moment, that the scale of this is unprecedented,” the official said.

“Is Florida No. 1? Fact-checking Ron DeSantis’ inauguration speech superlatives” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis declared Florida a national leader in more than a half dozen categories after he was sworn into office for a second term Tuesday. In a speech that many are viewing as a preview of a presidential run, DeSantis said that in the past four years, Florida has “lifted people up” in their pursuit of business opportunities, a college degree, and the education of their children, while “so many states in our country grinded their citizens down.” However, surveys by think tanks, government agencies, and consumer groups do not always match DeSantis’ description of Florida as a leader in all the metrics mentioned.

“Can DeSantis ride an anti-business message to the White House?” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The great war between DeSantis and The Walt Disney Co. has for months been mired in a stalemate. DeSantis launched a furious offensive against the company, despite Disney’s large footprint in his state. He endorsed a plan to revoke the special district that governs Disney’s properties in Orlando and later signed it into law. But that plan (like other splashy DeSantis announcements) has since eroded and may well end up being abandoned. In recent years corporate America has actually somewhat moved away from the GOP both in its institutional and cultural formulations. The GOP’s base has pushed back, often through the same “wokeness” lens as DeSantis.

“Republican chaos in D.C. builds case for DeSantis” via Nick Reynolds of Newsweek — As a prolonged battle over who would lead the House as its next speaker stretched into its third day Thursday, the Republican Party appeared rudderless, unable to break a gridlock between hard-liners and the rest of the conference that had been building since the Tea Party revolution of the last decade. Some lamented McCarthy’s seeming inability to rally his conference as a sign of a party that was rudderless, and in need of leadership. Someone like DeSantis. “Wanna know who looks good right now and focusing on his state, constituents and staying out of the chaos and mayhem?” conservative media personality Meghan McCain tweeted Wednesday. “DeSantis. DeSantis looks good right now.”

“Chris Sununu renews attacks on DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — If DeSantis opts to run for President in 2024, he may face an antagonist in an early state with a home-field advantage. New Hampshire Gov. Sununu continues to offer unsolicited critiques of the man supporters call “America’s Governor,” in the latest sign DeSantis would face real resistance if he pursued the Republican nomination next year, as many expect. In an interview with Fox News that ran Thursday, Sununu agreed with DeSantis there is a “need to push back on woke policy,” an ongoing concern of DeSantis, but that such pushback shouldn’t happen at the expense of private businesses.

“Kristi Noem spokesperson unloads on DeSantis” via Nate Hochman of National Review — Noem’s spokesperson, Ian Fury, argued that “Gov. Noem was the only Governor in America on national television defending the Dobbs decision.” He then queried: “Where was Gov. DeSantis? Hiding behind a 15-week ban. Does he believe that 14-week-old babies don’t have a right to live?” DeSantis, Fury continued, “just terminated his pro-life Secretary for AHCA, Simone Marstiller, the most pro-life member of his cabinet. Florida Right to Life is embarrassed by Gov. DeSantis’s record, so they invited Gov. Noem to speak at their annual conference in October 2021.”

“DNC spotlights abortion schism between Noem, DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As 2024 comes into view, Democrats are exploiting Republican jockeying on red meat issues, with abortion topping the list. The Democratic National Committee “War Room” messaging operation is calling attention to a rift between two red state Governors on one of the biggest “litmus test” issues of any Republican Primary. “As the 2024 Republican Primary shapes up in a competition to be the most MAGA, South Dakota Gov. Noem is already taking shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a key GOP litmus test: Abortion. Kristi Noem’s spokesperson went on a rampage against Ron DeSantis for being insufficiently extreme on banning abortion,” the War Room recounted.

“A Democrat’s unusual, up-close view of DeSantis” via Blake Hounshell of The New York Times — When DeSantis tapped Moskowitz to run the state’s disaster-relief agency in 2018, he praised him as “an effective Democratic voice in the Republican-dominated Legislature.” It was a bipartisan gesture that seems almost quaint in hindsight, given the sharply conservative direction in which DeSantis has steered his state. Moskowitz is now entering Congress, positioning himself as a centrist Democrat who understands how to work across the aisle. “I probably spent more time with him than any other Secretary,” Moskowitz said. And while DeSantis has a reputation for being acerbic in person, the two men have “a good relationship,” he added.





“DeSantis names interim Secretary at Agency for Health Care Administration” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis named an interim Secretary and Chief of Staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration hours before the state was scheduled to publicly meet with the managed care plan organizations that want to take part in Florida’s upcoming Medicaid care procurement. A review of the state’s website shows Jason Weida was named interim Secretary and Brock Juarez Chief of Staff. The data book supplies relevant background information that managed care plans will want to have as they decide whether to compete to participate in the Medicaid managed care regions.

“DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim Executive Director until he is approved at the next Cabinet meeting Jan. 17. DeSantis also appointed Palm Beach County Republican Party Chair Michael Barnett as Kerner’s replacement on the Board of County Commissioners. That shifts the Palm Beach County Commission from having a 4-3 Democratic advantage to giving GOP members a 4-3 edge.

“Don’t Say Gay”: Florida schools purge library books with LGBTQ characters” via Judd Legum of Popular Information — Florida schools are using the law to justify the erasure of LGBTQ people. Public records obtained by Popular Information through the Florida Freedom to Read Project reveal that several Florida schools have already removed books with LGBTQ characters from their libraries, citing the Parental Rights in Education Act. Further, training materials produced by the Florida Department of Education for librarians reveal that the DeSantis administration is encouraging this expansive interpretation of the law. In Lake County, for example, the school district has removed three books with LGBTQ themes from libraries. The school district claimed the removal of these books was required “due to content regarding sexual orientation/gender identification prohibited in HB 1557,” the Parental Rights in Education Act.

“Deadline nears to apply for federal Hurricane Ian relief” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — People whose homes were damaged or demolished by Hurricane Ian have another week to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid, including money for repairs or temporary housing, state officials reminded Floridians on Thursday. The deadline to apply is Jan. 12, according to Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “Every eligible Floridian that was impacted by Hurricane Ian should apply for assistance,” Guthrie said in a written statement. “There are many programs that survivors may be eligible for but aren’t aware of because they either haven’t applied or their applications are incomplete. Now is the time to get all the necessary documents together and apply for assistance before next week’s deadline,” he said.

“Claims slow, but bonuses flow at UPC” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A month after state regulators placed United Property and Casualty Insurance Company into administrative supervision, policyholders are still struggling to get claims paid. UPC carries more than 150,000 policies in Florida and is preparing to non-renew all of them. Many of the policies in its portfolio are for properties in Southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian in late September. The insurer has been slow to pay Ian claims and both policyholders and insurance agents report the company has not been returning calls or emails asking for updates on storm-related claims.

“First cold front of 2023 bringing cooler temperatures to Florida, but not for long” via Cheryl McCloud of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The first cold front of 2023 is moving into Florida. The lower temperatures won’t last long. Cooler temperatures are following a line of storms that brought several tornado warnings and watches across the Panhandle and North Florida Wednesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible today as the system continues to move south. The line of storms is forecast to weaken, but a few lingering isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially along and south of the I-4 corridor. The cool-down is expected to be brief, with warmer temperatures returning by early next week.

“Manatees survive Florida’s first cold spell better than feared” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Already famished manatees managed to avoid any mass die-offs or the need for any dramatic rescues during Florida’s first significant cold snap of the season, which sent temperatures plummeting across the state around Christmas. But with more chilly days ahead this winter, Florida wildlife officials continue to keep a close, worried watch as they struggle to keep the species afloat by hand-feeding them lettuce at the Florida Power & Light Co. plant in Port St. John, for the second year in a row. “We’re in full operational mode,” Capt. Thomas Van Trees of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said during an update of FWC efforts to feed manatees in the wild and rescue them in the cold.

“Senate resiliency panel considers obstacles to Ian recovery” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — While state disaster recovery workers have pushed to clean up and rebuild Southwest Florida and other parts of the state hit hard by Hurricane Ian last year, a combination of conflicting local, state and federal rules have meant some aspects of the recovery process will take longer than expected, Florida’s top disaster response official told a Senate panel. Guthrie told the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency some local government contracts don’t always spell out every type of debris removal they need, causing the state to step in and prolong the recovery process. “At the local level we need to make sure they have every plausible line item in their contract,” Guthrie said.

“Senate enviro approps priorities laid out, include Land Acquisition Trust Fund” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Five members of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government had excused absences from the committee’s first meeting of the legislative term, but business went on as the committee settled in and looked at what’s ahead. “This committee’s breadth and width of knowledge (in) agencies, the amount of funding that we have — whether it’s a lottery or (Department of Business and Professional Regulation) or water projects, you name it — it’s a very, very broad scope,” said Committee Chair Jason Brodeur. If it deals with agriculture or the environment, the committee likely has oversight on the budget.

“New House water quality subcommittee provides ‘unique opportunity’” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The Representatives assembled can do something unique in the new House Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee, according to Chair Cyndi Stevenson. The Subcommittee is one of three under the new Infrastructure Strategies Committee, a project of Speaker Paul Renner. “The Speaker grouped these Subcommittees together so that infrastructure planning and natural resource protection can be thoughtfully considered as a whole, and not piecemeal,” said Stevenson. “These Subcommittees will work together to develop strategic solutions for the future of our water supply, water quality, transportation, land conservation and resiliency, to ensure Florida remains a beautiful and prosperous state for years to come.”

“U.S. makes its case for legality of Joe Biden student debt program” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the President’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the secretary of Education to cancel debts for borrowers who face hardship because of national emergencies. In Wednesday’s brief, the administration argued that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s actions related to an emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “fall comfortably within the plain text” of that law.

“FTC proposes banning noncompete clauses for workers” via Dave Michaels of The Wall Street Journal — The Federal Trade Commission issued a plan to ban noncompete clauses, a proposal that would allow workers to take jobs with rival companies or start competing businesses but raises the prospect of legal opposition from companies that say the practice has a legitimate purpose. The FTC said noncompete clauses constitute an exploitative practice that undermines a 109-year-old law prohibiting unfair methods of competition. Long associated with higher-paid managers, the clauses have also been imposed on lower-wage workers who lack access to trade secrets, strategic plans, and other reasons that could be cited for hampering job switchers, the agency says.

“Rick Scott announces hires, promotions on communications team” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new Congress brought promotions and hires in U.S. Sen. Scott’s Office. Clare Lattanze, Scott’s Press Secretary since January 2021, is being promoted to Deputy Communications Director. “Clare Lattanze has been part of my team since I was Governor of Florida, where she started as an intern in my communications office,” Scott said. “She works hard every day and her promotion to Deputy Communications Director is a testament to her dedication to our team and serving our great state of Florida.” Madeline Holzmann will take over the Press Secretary post. She has previously been recognized as a Rising Star by INFLUENCE Magazine, a sister publication of Florida Politics. Scott is also hiring Hannah Payne as digital director and Juan Arias as a speechwriter.

“House breaks 100-year record as Kevin McCarthy fails on 10th ballot for Speaker” via John Wagner, Mariana Alfaro, Azi Paybarah, Amy B Wang and Eugene Scott of The Washington Post — Today, the House broke a 100-year record as McCarthy failed on the 10th ballot in his bid for speaker. With Republicans lacking the votes to adjourn, the House held its fourth vote late Thursday afternoon and the outcome was the same, with a group of opposing Republicans sending McCarthy to defeat. In 1923, Speaker Frederick Gillett was re-elected on the ninth ballot. No other business in the House can proceed without a speaker.

“Brian Mast nominates Kevin McCarthy before 8th vote for Speaker” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As the House prepared for an eighth Speaker vote, Rep.-elect Mast nominated outgoing Minority Leader McCarthy. The Stuart Republican choked up discussing the needs of veterans and suggested House Republicans risk blowing a chance to write Congress’ wrongs. “I have the same fears that you do,” Mast said, partly to fellow McCarthy supporters and to those protesting the California Republican’s elevation. As he faces a wave of anti-establishment protest, Mast suggested McCarthy doesn’t deserve that scorn. “He’s different,” Mast said. “He’s not (former GOP Speaker) Paul Ryan.”

“Anna Paulina Luna nominates Byron Donalds ahead of 10th Speaker vote” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Luna has yet to be sworn into Congress, but the Representative-elect has now presented on the House floor. The St. Petersburg Republican nominated U.S. Rep.-elect Donalds ahead of a 10th round of votes for Speaker of the House. “Byron has done something that I think most leaders should do more of,” Luna said, “and that is listen.” She cited a long friendship with Donalds, a fellow Floridian who supported her campaign.

“Greg Steube says lawmakers blocking McCarthy Speaker bid are holding nation ‘hostage’” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — U.S. Rep. Steube lashed out at Republicans who have hijacked the House Speaker’s race, including three of his fellow Florida lawmakers, in a recent interview, saying they are holding the nation “hostage” and aren’t negotiating in good faith. A group of 20 conservative hard-liners consistently have voted against McCarthy for Speaker and are blocking him from taking the gavel, throwing the House into disarray. McCarthy needs 218 votes to become Speaker but only has been able to muster 201 since Tuesday. Steube, a Sarasota Republican who represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and a part of Lee County, also is a hard-line conservative but has joined with the vast majority of Republicans backing McCarthy.

“Scott Franklin, Cory Mills, Michael Waltz say Speaker delay could hurt national defense” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Heading into a third day of Speaker votes, veterans in Florida’s congressional delegation stressed that colleagues must remember the consequences of delays. “We currently have ZERO oversight of the Biden administration because we don’t have a Speaker,” U.S. Rep.-elect Waltz tweeted. Waltz held a news conference Wednesday with a group of fellow Republicans, including U.S. Rep.-elects Franklin and Mills, who served in the military and expressed concern. The presser came shortly after the House held a sixth failed vote for Speaker. The goal of the event was to remind colleagues of its “impact on American national security.”

“John Rutherford slams Florida colleagues for messing with his constituent services” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As the process of naming a House Speaker drags, House staffers are unable to do their jobs. Now, U.S. Rep.-elect Rutherford is calling out Florida colleagues by name for affecting his regular constituents. “Thanks to Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna, congressional offices like mine aren’t able to help our constituents with casework requests while we wait to be sworn in,” Rutherford tweeted.

“Waltz warns Speaker drama could play into Democrats’ hands” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A multiday squabble over who leads House Republicans could blow up in the faces of protest voters. At least that’s the fear of U.S. Rep.-elect Waltz. Votes have changed little across three days. If the Republicans refusing to support McCarthy remain recalcitrant, Waltz fears leaders in the GOP majority will start seeking votes on the other side of the aisle. “I have serious concerns more moderate Republicans will secure a deal with Democrats that will cede way too much power including Democratic sign off on subpoenas and allowing Senate bills to automatically come to the floor,” Waltz said.

“Lincoln Project disses ‘dysfunctional’ House GOP amid Speaker snafu” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The thin Republican House majority will enter its third day of trying to install a Speaker, and the GOP apostates at the Lincoln Project are taking notice. A statement ahead of Thursday’s reconvening of the House of Representatives castigated “chaos” in the Republican caucus, setting up a contrast to Biden, who appeared Wednesday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. “Today was a contrast in leadership. Exemplifying professionalism and class, President Biden led a bipartisan group of legislators to celebrate what happens when elected officials set aside their differences to work on behalf of the American people,” the Lincoln Project contended.

“Matt Gaetz nominates and votes for Donald Trump as House Speaker” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “I nominate President Trump because we must make our country great again,” Gaetz said. “And you can start by making the House of Representatives great again.” He supported Trump on multiple ballots earlier in the day. It was ahead of an 11th consecutive vote on House Speaker that he took to the floor to formally nominate the Mar-a-Lago resident. Shortly before that, Trump on his Truth Social platform posted a mock photo rendering of President Biden delivering a State of the Union address with the former President in the Speaker’s seat making wild hand and face motions.

“RNC’s 2022 election audit will scrutinize Trump’s role in the GOP’s losses” via Allan Smith of NBC News — The Republican National Committee plans to closely examine what role Trump played in the party’s underwhelming 2022 midterm results as part of its audit of the GOP’s performance. “Looking at President Trump, what has he gotten right? And what has he gotten wrong? And how do we learn from that to win elections going forward?” Henry Barbour, an RNC Committee member from Mississippi tasked in November with cowriting the RNC’s post-election review. “And so, I think we’re going to work our way through all of those various issues and dynamics to hopefully lay out our recommendations that will put the party in a much stronger position to win going forward,” he added.

“Trump vows to deploy U.S. Special Forces, military assets to ‘inflict maximum damage’ on cartels” via Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw of Fox News — Trump said that if elected again as commander in chief, he will deploy U.S. Special Forces and other military assets to “inflict maximum damage” on cartels crossing the Southern border. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign late last year, said drug cartels are “waging war on America” and it is “now time for America to wage war on cartels.” “Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels,” Trump said in a video Thursday. “Biden’s open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation.”

“Jan. 6 attack shook once-fierce loyalties of Trump’s closest aides, new transcripts show” via Josh Meyer, Donovan Slack, Bart Jansen and Erin Mansfield of USA Today Network — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault released a massive trove of documents earlier this week that shed new light on how some of Trump’s closest advisers and family members were tested by Trump’s refusal to quickly and publicly try to stop the violent insurrection against the seat of American democracy. The thousands of pages of newly released interview transcripts show how even Trump’s own children desperately tried to get Trump to issue an unequivocal public statement.

“Jamie Raskin says nailing Trump on alleged crimes ‘would not be that satisfying’” via Julia Shapero of The Hill — Rep. Raskin, who served on the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee that referred Trump for criminal charges, said on Wednesday that nailing the former President on his various alleged crimes “would not be that satisfying.” “We’re talking about a pathetic, old man, a coward,” Raskin told Andy Slavitt, a former official in the Obama and Biden administrations, in an interview for Slavitt’s podcast. “And so, even if he were to get his comeuppance in court finally in his late 70s or 80s, what would it really mean?”

“Miami-Dade schools police chief could be next Doral police chief” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — The City of Doral could have a new police chief come Wednesday: Edwin Lopez, the chief of Miami-Dade County Schools Police Department. According to the city’s Jan. 11 Council meeting agenda, the city and Lopez have “reached a mutual understanding of his employment terms,” and if approved, he would begin the job on Jan. 18. His annual salary would be $199,000, according to an employment agreement included with the Council’s agenda item. Despite the apparent agreement, however, Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, who stepped down in November from the Miami-Dade County School Board to run for Mayor, and the City Council will have to approve his employment.

“South Florida lawyer sentenced to prison for spending COVID-19 relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go toward payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half that money on the upkeep of an expensive lifestyle: maintaining an Audi and a boat, a child’s school tuition, nearly $70,000 in jewelry, private jet services, a down payment for a Palm Beach Gardens home, and an $11,000 payment to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. Acree will now have to repay almost twice what he received.

“Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit. Appraiser Marty Kiar, also a former state Representative, said he’s going to be talking to his counterparts across the state about how to stop the crime that’s become more attractive as the state’s property values have skyrocketed. One of the state’s most popular products, square footage, is being stolen right out from under the people who live in it. “What happens in Florida is that it’s very easy for someone to file a fake deed on somebody’s property,” Kiar said.

“As Cuban migrants land on island off Florida Keys, water scarce at national park there” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — As hundreds of migrants from Cuba have landed in the Florida Keys in recent days, many wound up on Dry Tortugas National Park, one of the most remote islands in the United States. On Thursday, Coast Guard Lt. Commander John William Beal released figures on the number of migrants removed from the park and transported to the Coast Guard Sector Key West. From there, they will be shipped to U.S. Border Patrol stations for processing. “Dry Tortugas National Park and the Marquesas are uninhabited, remote islands west of the Florida Keys without the infrastructure or means to sustain occupancy long term and accessible only by boat or seaplane,” Beal told the Miami Herald on Thursday.

“State Road 7 lawsuit forcing delays of other Palm Beach County transportation projects” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The State Road 7 extension lawsuit is wreaking havoc with other transportation projects in Palm Beach County, forcing several of them to be deferred to ensure that funding is available for the western communities’ road project once the litigation is resolved. Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency staff recently presented a draft plan to TPA members to reflect projects to be funded through the fiscal year 2028. The State Road 7 work is part of that plan; it had been expected to begin construction this year. The legal challenge, mounted by West Palm Beach, seeks to stop SR 7’s work. One project would extend it from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard near Ibis Country Club.

“Vero Beach starts demo on Humiston Beach boardwalk, aims to reopen access by late January” via Thomas Weber of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The city this week began demolition of Humiston Beach boardwalk, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Nicole. The boardwalk, along with the Conn Beach and Jaycee Beach boardwalks, were damaged by Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane that made landfall in Indian River County on Nov. 10 and caused significant beach erosion up and down the coast. Most of the Humiston Beach boardwalk could not be salvaged, according to assistant director of Public Works Richard Mutterback. “We started on the north end, and actually, it’s coming down a lot easier than what we anticipated,” Mutterback said. “It’s literally crumbling.” The demo began Monday.

“Broward Judge Linda Alley dies from pneumonia during lung cancer fight” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Circuit Judge Alley, who took office two years ago after a 22-year career as a malpractice lawyer for some of Broward County’s most prominent firms, died Wednesday at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. She was 71. “I’ve watched Broward County grow and change over the years,” she wrote, responding to a Sun-Sentinel election questionnaire in 2020. “I want to impact future generations of lawyers. I want to support people who come into court and help them understand that the court is there for all citizens, and that the court protects our system of government and our society.”

“‘Harvey was love in action’: Miami-Dade honors longtime leader Harvey Ruvin” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ruvin, the late Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts, was relatively diminutive in stature. But to those who knew him, he was a veritable titan who left an indelible impact over a 56-year career in public service. On Thursday, close to a thousand friends and admirers from both sides of the political aisle converged on the Miami-Dade Auditorium to celebrate his life. For several hours, they listened, and frequently laughed, at the anecdotes and observations shared by some of those closest to him. All described a man determined to leave the world better off than when he entered it.

“Warm-up energizes fishing for Treasure Coast anglers” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — I think Dean Martin sang it best: “It’s June in January; Because I’m in love. It always is spring in my heart; With you in my arms. The night is cold; The trees are bare. But I can feel the scent of roses in the air; It’s June in January, But only because I’m in love with you.” It sort of does feel like June this week. Unseasonably warm. Sunny and bright. The only clinker is how the sun goes down about two hours too soon each day. Snook fishing is about as good as it is June. And just like the summer month, snook cannot be harvested right now, until Feb. 1.

“Orange County’s November hotel tax receipts break another record” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — November tourists paid nearly $31 million in hotel taxes, a record for the month. With the best November ever, Orange County’s record run of tourist tax collections stretched to 11 consecutive months. Despite Hurricane Nicole, which closed Orlando International Airport and theme parks, collections were boosted by high room demand and an average daily room rate of $151, said Comptroller Phil Diamond, citing data provided by Visit Orlando, the region’s marketing arm. Diamond, whose office tracks collections, said room occupancy averaged 72.6% in November, slightly behind the 76.5% occupancy rate in November 2019, when the tourism and hospitality industries were chugging along at the previous best for the month.

“Winter Park man threatened to kill LGBTQ people in mass shooting at FSU, feds say” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A 19-year-old Winter Park man was arrested earlier this week after federal agents identified him as the source of a mass shooting threat against LGBTQ people at Florida State University, which was posted on social media in December. Sean Albert was taken into custody in Orlando and, on Wednesday, was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry Kidd to be detained until trial. Albert is charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another, records show. He is being held at the Orange County Jail.

“Film producer robbed Orange County bank to fund movie, DOJ says” via Garfield Hylton of the Orlando Sentinel — A film producer faces more than 20 years in prison after robbing a bank in Orange County. On June 28, 2022, Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, walked into the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle south of Orlando and passed a note threatening the teller, the Department of Justice reported. Brown, dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses, surgical mask and plastic gloves, told the teller he had a gun and demanded money. He fled with nearly $4,300 in cash. A witness saw Brown enter a nearby gas station and change his clothes. The witness told the Belle Isle Police Department, who arrested Brown at the hotel he was staying in.

“Plan for SunRail airport link to Universal, I-Drive takes big step forward” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — The push for passenger rail that could link Orlando International Airport, SunRail commuter train, Orange County Convention Center, Universal Orlando Resort and the International Drive tourism district as soon as 2030 launched into reality Thursday with a formal move to create an entity that would underwrite a big chunk of the project. Universal Orlando Resort filed an application with Orange County to form a quasi-governmental body known as a community development district. Called a CDD, they typically are applied to residential developments where homeowners are assessed fees for community improvements. Named the Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, it would overlay one property, that of Universal Orlando, making the resort the sole fee-payer within the district.

“Tampa City Council approves charter changes to voters” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — Five proposed changes to Tampa’s governing document, the City Charter, were approved with veto-proof majorities by City Council members Thursday. The charter amendment that grabbed most of the attention would require Council members’ approval of department heads and limit how long high-ranking city officials can carry the “interim” status to six months. In December, the measure barely squeaked by with a 4-3 vote. On Thursday, after a long discussion, Council members unanimously approved sending it to voters in the March 7 City Election. The issue arose last year after Mayor Jane Castor, over the protests of some community members and Council members, picked Mary O’Connor as police chief.

“Expressway authority seeks input on South Tampa’s public space preferences” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A new park will be built in Palma Ceia as part of the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority’s plan to widen the local highway. THEA plans to add one lane in each direction on the South Lee Roy Selmon Expressway at a cost of about $220 million. As the decision of the project’s design-build firm nears, THEA has asked for the public’s opinion on what type of park they’d like to see underneath the expressway on the corner of Bay-to-Bay Boulevard and MacDill Avenue. The parking spaces on Bay-to-Bay often used by Bayshore Boulevard runners will stay.

“BayCare acquires Tampa mental health center, plans more services” via Sam Ogozalek of the Tampa Bay Times — BayCare Health System has acquired a major behavioral health center in Tampa and plans to expand its services, hospital leaders announced this week. Effective Jan. 1, BayCare assumed ownership of the nonprofit Northside Behavioral Health Center. The center provides counseling to low-income individuals and operates two group homes and a 20-bed crisis stabilization unit, among other programs. BayCare, a 15-hospital health care system, previously managed the center for seven years.

“Tampa Airport Flamingo naming contest winner revealed” via Brody Woodell of Spectrum News — The name of the giant flamingo at Tampa International Airport has been announced as “Phoebe,” the airport tweeted on Thursday. The contest received over 65,000 entries and 37,000 votes from around the world. The three finalists were Cora, Finn and Phoebe.

“Hurricane Ian aftermath: Temporary public housing slow to come to Fort Myers Beach, SW Florida” via Phil Fernandez of the Naples Daily News — The mistaken delivery of the first FEMA trailer and the delay in promised travel campers for Fort Myers Beach has been a kick in the gut for residents reeling from Hurricane Ian’s devastating strike more than three months ago. Mayor Dan Allers had learned about the trailer’s appearance after meeting with local, state and federal officials Tuesday morning but at that point, he, like his colleagues, had been unaware that FEMA had erred in placing the modular on the island, which is in a flood zone. Before becoming aware of the error, Allers had posted a video on the town’s Facebook, proclaiming its arrival in the hopes of boosting spirits.

“Ian’s toll on boats mounts, some deals at auctions” via Craig Garret of the Port Charlotte Sun — They may not have feelings, but a bunch of sad-looking boats sit crouched in a Punta Gorda cow pasture. Several acres of ruined or damaged boats will be auctioned this month off Burnt Store Road, all victims of September’s Hurricane Ian. Thousands of watercraft — from kayaks to yachts — were sunk, destroyed or damaged in the cyclone clocked in some places at more than 155 miles per hour. Skiffs to ocean-rigged cruisers rest in a sort of intensive-care ward just northeast of Burnt Store Marina. There are other such places throughout Southwest Florida and beyond. Minor scuffs to salvages for parts are held for auction.

“New Manatee official faces sexual harassment claim. ‘There was no physical contact,’ he says” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Mitchell Teitelbaum, a high-ranking Manatee School District official, has delayed the acceptance of his new job as deputy administrator for Manatee County Government after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him. The complaint, obtained by the Bradenton Herald via a public records request, alleges inappropriate contact. The victim said Teitelbaum hugged them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable. The report was submitted by a county employee whose name has not been released following Florida’s law on sexual harassment complaints. The report said there was “uninvited physical contact of a sexual nature” when Teitelbaum allegedly grabbed the employee around the waist and pulled them “close to/against his body, making me uncomfortable.”

“Federal judge dismisses Lincoln Memorial Academy lawsuit, plaintiffs plan to appeal” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the former leaders of Lincoln Memorial Academy against the School District of Manatee County, the city of Palmetto, and Florida Department of Education that claimed the district wrongfully terminated the academy’s charter. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. Circuit Court in the Middle District of Florida in February 2020 over actions taken by the school district in 2019 to terminate the academy’s charter, after claims made by former Lincoln Memorial Academy leaders failed to gain traction at other venues. U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell dismissed most of the lawsuit, and closed the case on Dec. 30, months before it reached trial in October.

“50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show is set for sail this weekend with some post-Ian changes” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — After Hurricane Ian set it off course from its traditional date in November, the 50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show is set to take over the historic downtown riverfront this weekend with some slight changes. Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers Yacht Basin with its severe winds and storm surge, leaving show organizers to pivot and move it to Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. “It’s gonna be a really great show. I know everyone has been through so much with the aftermath of the hurricane and the marine industry obviously has been through a lot like everyone else, but we’ve had amazing cooperation from the city,” said John Good, Fort Myers Boat Show manager.

“A new majority: 5 incoming Council members hold the power to change Volusia County” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — From road quality to growth management, the County Council’s impact is felt daily among Volusia County residents. Because of redistricting and an election upset, five new Council members joined the board this week out of seven seats, setting the potential for major changes to Volusia County’s government. The County Council has a lot of power collectively; it sets the policy direction for the county government, and the County Manager carries out the decisions. The county engages in many parts of people’s daily lives: fire rescue services; water and sewer service; zoning; community services; the county jail; animal control; beaches; libraries; parks; and more.

“LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber fires back after Daniel Davis’ first TV ad” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Jacksonville Mayor candidate Cumber is pushing back after one of her opponents laid into her in a recent attack ad. The ad, paid for by Davis’ political committee, claims Cumber is a “Democrat insider” who has “worked with liberals” and is “funded by out-of-state liberals.” The ad also features pictures of prominent Democratic politicians such as Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Davis and Cumber, a first-term City Council member, are both Republicans. On Dec. 30, shortly after Davis’ ad hit the airwaves, Cumber released a video response on Twitter.

“Could international teachers address critical shortages? Flagler Schools is considering it” via Danielle Johnson of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — At a workshop Wednesday afternoon, Flagler School Board members considered hiring educators from other countries to address critical teacher shortages. The potential program was presented as an “everyone wins” scenario, as it would bring state-certified, English-speaking educators to Florida to take part in cultural exchange while also filling positions in critical subject areas such as math, science and special education. If approved at a future board meeting, educators from other countries could start teaching in Flagler Schools at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. “Paradise is struggling right now because we can’t attract enough teachers,” Chair Cheryl Massaro said, referring to Flagler County as ‘paradise’ because of its Florida location, which typically draws employees.

“Wastewater overflow at Meginnis Arm pump station spills 183,000 gallons” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — For the second time in a week, wastewater threatened Meginnis Arm as an overflow Wednesday spilled roughly 183,000 gallons. At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, a pressure spike caused by an automated generator operation, used to keep it in good working order, caused a main pipe to burst at Pump Station 43 on Meginnis Arm Road. The untreated “domestic wastewater” was mostly contained in a nearby stormwater pond where 124,000 gallons were recovered as pumping continues. The stormwater facility eventually flows into Meginnis Arm Run, a small feeder creek that goes into Lake Jackson, which eventually flows south to Wakulla Springs.

“This mother’s story reflects 163 families of Jacksonville homicide victims in 2022” via Katherine Lewin and Scott Butler of USA Today Network — Ka-Nekia Hughes tried to contact her son Sylvester Jenkins on his 29th birthday on Aug. 4. But she, nor anyone else in her family, could reach him. Hughes tried to make excuses, writing off his absence as partying for his birthday. But when Hughes’ daughter told her she also hadn’t been able to reach Jenkins since Aug. 1, worry set in. Her partner went to Jenkins’ house on Aug. 5 to check on him, but the door was locked, and his truck wasn’t in the driveway. Officers went to his home on West 22nd Street that same day and called her back that afternoon. Jenkins had been shot twice in the head.

“Friends and family bid adieu to journalism’s steel magnolia, Margaret Leonard” via Roseanne Dunkelberger of Florida Politics — In the journalism world, a “mug shot” refers to a photo of a subject’s face and a bit of torso. But in the case of longtime journalist Leonard, who died Nov. 14 and was memorialized in a Tallahassee gathering Thursday on what would have been her 81st birthday, she had the real deal, complete with front and side views, the numbered plaque and a helluva story to go along with it. In 1961, from all appearances, she looked like what she was, a 19-year-old ingénue attending New Orleans’ all-girl Sophie Newcomb Memorial College with a smooth, sweet-like-honey Southern accent.

“Pensacola Humane Society has been closed ‘until further notice’” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — With much of its staff walking off the job after accusing its board of directors of mismanagement of money, the Pensacola Humane Society has closed its doors for the foreseeable future. A notice posted this week on the agency’s Facebook page apologized to its patrons for any inconvenience caused and said the Humane Society would remain closed “until further notice.” Agency staff had worked through the day Dec. 28 to move what animals remained at the Humane Society to the Escambia County Animal Shelter and Santa Rosa County Animal Services, county-run agencies that had agreed to take them in.

“In ‘free state of Florida’ dodgy COVID-19 research is welcomed, critical thinking muzzled” via the Miami Herald editorial board — In the “free state of Florida,” academics have plenty of freedom to contest the efficacy and need for COVID-19 vaccines, but they are muzzled if they question the belief that America is a colorblind society where systemic racial injustice doesn’t exist.

This double standard is the inevitable result of a state government that handpicks the kind of speech that’s allowed at state universities and colleges. The same state government that, under the heavy hand of Gov. DeSantis, complains about “censorship” of conservatives by privately run social-media platforms, yet engages in the same tactics it decries.

Florida has ordered its public colleges and universities to provide “a comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.”

The latter is an academic theory that, among other things, studies how racism is embedded in American institutions and laws. Conservatives have turned CRT into a scarecrow to repel anything that makes White people feel they are personally blamed for racism.

This is a blatant attack on free speech and academic freedom.

Not surprisingly, a federal judge barred the law from being enforced in public universities, calling it “positively dystopian.” The DeSantis administration is appealing the case, ProPublica reported.

While CRT is treated as an abomination that Florida must root out, our university system continues to bankroll Florida’s chief vaccine denier, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

“DeSantis’ latest oxymoronic school spiel” via Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post — On Feb. 15, 2019, DeSantis had been Governor for just over a month when he offered a new definition of public education. Visiting a religious school in Orlando to push a new program that would allow the use of public funding for private and religious education, he said: “Look, if it’s public dollars, it’s public education.” In this oxymoronic framing, “public education” includes schools over which the public has no control. DeSantis displayed his oxymoronic school spiel again, in his second inaugural speech after a landslide re-election that heightened speculation that he would seek the U.S. presidency in 2024. DeSantis espoused bromides about what he views as his big first-time accomplishments. The overall message was that he has turned Florida into the “freedom” state, the DeSantis version of freedom.

“Florida’s education system is vastly underperforming” via Billy Townsend for the Tampa Bay Times — Florida students learned 12% less each year from third to eighth grade than the national average from 2009 to 2018. The next worst state was Alabama, according to The Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University. Florida’s political and education leaders completely ignored that finding. Contrast that deafening silence with the hype and misinterpretation that comes with the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), “the Nation’s Report Card.” When those results came out last fall, DeSantis crowed on Twitter, “We kept schools open in 2020, and today’s NAEP results once again prove that we made the right decision. In Florida, adjusted for demographics, fourth grade students are #1 in both reading and math.” Tellingly, DeSantis ignored the eighth grade results, which came out far worse than fourth grade — just as they have in every NAEP cycle since 2003.

“Jan. 6, another date that will live in infamy” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — On dates never to be forgotten — Dec. 7, 1941, and Sep. 11, 2001, deadly attacks from abroad shattered the nation’s naive confidence in its invulnerability. Friday is the second anniversary of another infamous day, which in one important sense was the worst of the three. It was not foreign enemies who assaulted the Capitol and Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, but American citizens incited to insurrection by an American President. More people arrested because of that day are from Florida than from any other state. Our democracy survived, but with vulnerabilities again laid bare. The Constitution is only as strong as the good faith of those bound by duty, conscience and their oaths of office to protect and defend it. It is no sure thing that they always will.

“The awful corruption of Trump’s ‘coup lawyers’ demands accountability” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — You are probably familiar with the term “mob lawyer.” It might now be time to inaugurate another, similar term: “coup lawyer.” John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani were instrumental in the plotting and execution of Trump’s attempt to overthrow his re-election loss, and they corruptly abused their knowledge of the law to that end. Will they ever face real accountability? Eastman and Giuliani are facing disciplinary proceedings and might even get disbarred. But if they are disciplined on overly narrow grounds, it would be a highly insufficient outcome. They should also face professional discipline that declares in some way that their efforts to undermine our constitutional order were central features of their unscrupulous professional misconduct.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Sen. Blaise Ingoglia; Ian Beckles, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and host of “In the Trenches”; Aaron Jacobson, co-host of the “Pat and Aaron Show” on WDAE 620 a.m.; and Dr. Susan MacManus, ABC Action News political analyst.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of the future of space careers in Florida, and how the state is positioning and funding educational resources to help move Florida students into those careers. Joining Spectrum News 13 anchor Greg Angel are U.S. Rep. Waltz and Spectrum News Space Coast reporter Greg Pallone.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A look at the start of the new year with Congress, the inauguration of Gov. DeSantis, and a recap of State of the Bay.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: A recap of the week in Washington and the multiple votes to elect a new Speaker of the House; and a look at the inauguration of Gov. DeSantis.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon, Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban and attorney Sean Pittman.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Rick Mullaney of the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute.

“‘Avatar’ offers Disney a simple lesson about film franchises” via Kaare Eriksen of Variety — While most of Marvel’s output requires having watched earlier films to fully grasp the narrative of the latest installment, “Avatar” producers made a point to ensure “Water” and future sequels have stand-alone narratives. That lowers the barrier to entry for viewers unfamiliar with the 2009 film. Though many of the cast of the first title return, knowing who they are isn’t a requirement to appreciate their newest adventure. Just like the “Top Gun” sequel, “The Way of Water” is also showing weekend-over-weekend box office trends that seem to defy the norm for big tentpoles in the pandemic era of film exhibition, especially Marvel films.

“Next SpaceX Falcon Heavy could launch as early as next week” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — For sheer rocket entertainment, space fans can get excited whenever SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launches, and that next opportunity could come next week. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex posted to its website an event to view the previously announced USSF-67 mission for the Space Force using the rocket that produces 5.1 million pounds of thrust on liftoff, launching from KSC’s Launch Complex 39-A. The attraction offers one of the closest locations to view the launch through an extra-cost package admission, and the listing targets no earlier than Thursday, Jan. 12, although neither SpaceX nor the Space Force have yet to announce a target date or time beyond the intention to fly in January.

Celebrating today are former House Speaker José Oliva, Bryan Anderson of HCA, Dr. Ray Arsenault, Kyle Simon, and former Rep. John Tobia.

