January 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

John Rutherford slams Florida colleagues for messing with his staffers’ paychecks
One person's Inflation Reduction Act is John Rutherford's 'subsidy.'

Jacob OglesJanuary 5, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

FederalHeadlines

Michael Waltz warns Speaker drama could play into Democrats’ hands

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.5.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Virus Outbreak Veterans
He said Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna are now causing real-world problems.

As the process of naming a House Speaker drags, House staffers are no longer being paid. Now, U.S. Rep.-elect John Rutherford is calling out Florida colleagues by name for taking money from his people’s pockets.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

“Thanks to (U.S. Rep.-elects Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna), congressional offices like mine aren’t able to help our constituents with casework requests while we wait to be sworn in,” Rutherford tweeted.

Following 10 ballots over three days, the House has yet to choose a Speaker. Rutherford has consistently supported U.S. Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who as Minority Leader led the caucus to a slim House majority.

McCarthy has received at least 200 votes on every ballot, not enough for a majority.

But no other Republican has received more than 20 votes. Rather, protest votes have scattered across a number of alternative choices.

Donalds, a Naples Republican, has been put up as a GOP protest nominee over seven ballots and counted. He received 20 votes in three consecutive votes on Wednesday. But on a 10th ballot, he received just 13 votes.

Gaetz, meanwhile, has remained one of McCarthy’s most vocal critics in the party. He has now voted for four different alternatives, including Donalds, U.S. Reps.-elect Jim Jordan of Ohio and Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, as well as former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep.-elect Luna, who will be sworn in after her first term, nominated Donalds for a ballot and has supported him since he surfaced as a protest nominee on Thursday.

Rutherford retweeted an email shared by POLITICO reporter Olivia Beavers confirming financial services are turning requests from House staffers away, and cannot help them on questions about pay issues.

“The small minority obstructing the Speaker election is causing real consequences for Americans,” Rutherford posted.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories