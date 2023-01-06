January 6, 2023
CES 2023: AYAVAYA debuts stress-eliminating cabin

AYAVAYA_Anti-Stress Cabin 1
Spend 20 minutes in the pod and walk out stress free.

AYAVAYA is giving CES attendees a chance to relax and destress with its new “stress cabin.”

The healthtech company announced the debut of its patented, scientifically validated anti-stress cabin at CES 2023 and has been demoing it at booth 62100, stand 35 at Eureka Park in the Venetian Expo. Attendees looking to give it a whirl can book a timeslot online.

The cabin brings users into a meditative state and eliminates stress within 20 minutes by combining four automated, non-invasive treatments based on both Eastern and Western medicine. They include:

—Shirodhara, a 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic procedure in which warm water is projected onto the forehead with a specific pressure, flow, temperature and rhythm to induce a relaxed state of awareness that results in a dynamic psychosomatic balance.

—Sound therapy, 8D surround sound technology with Solfeggio binaural beats soundtracks cause a rapid recalibration of the brain to restore mental balance.

—Aromatherapy

—Colored Light therapy that reinforces the meditation-inducing effects of the Shirodhara treatment.

“The AYAVAYA cabin has a powerful effect, provides instant stress relief — and when used repeatedly — offers stress resistance. AYAVAYA will help people worldwide rapidly eliminate their stress and recharge in 20 minutes,” said AYAVAYA CEO and co-founder Jasper Momma.

“It will also allow a range of businesses to help their employees, customers or guests take a break from an often-challenging world and offer them additional ways for self-care. We believe we have succeeded in creating the most accessible, anti-stress tool available on the market.”

A video introducing the AYAVAYA cabin is below.

