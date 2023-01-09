Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.9.23

Good Monday morning.

A. Duda & Sons is bringing on Emily Duda Buckley as its new senior manager of government and industry relations.

In her new role, Buckley will handle advocating on behalf of the company as well as managing and monitoring state and local government activities that could affect the company. Additionally, she will represent DUDA in various industry associations and groups.

Buckley, a member of the Duda family’s fifth generation, joins DUDA with over 10 years of experience advocating on legislative and executive issues.

She previously worked as a government affairs manager with Dean Mead, representing several clients in various industries. She is also a former legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and has worked for the Executive Office of the Governor and in the Florida House of Representatives.

“We are excited that Emily is bringing her wealth of experience in government relations activities and industry engagement to DUDA. Her passion and experience for advocating and influencing critical issues will have an immediate impact for DUDA and its business operations,” said DUDA Senior Vice President and Chief Legal & Administrative Officer Tracy Duda Chapman.

Buckley added, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at DUDA. It’s an exciting opportunity to focus on the issues that DUDA’s growing and diverse businesses face, while also fulfilling my passion for agriculture and the policies that impact this industry. After years in the public and private sectors, it is an honor to join DUDA and help expand upon the incredible legacy that has been built by previous generations.”

Buckley earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.

Philip Morris International announced a slate of new government affairs hires, including the addition of Jake Jacobs.

Jacobs joins PMI as regional director of external affairs for the Southeast region. In his new role, Jacobs will oversee a portfolio of states, including Florida. He will report to Kristin Reif, who leads PMI’s Washington, D.C.-based state government affairs office.

The hire was announced alongside new external affairs directors for the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southwest and Western regions.

Jacobs previously worked as director of government relations for Aventiv Technologies, a corrections technology company. He also worked at the advocacy group Voices for Alabama’s Children from 2018-20 and as a public affairs specialist and aide under Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley from 2014-17.

He is a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard and an alum of Auburn University, where he earned an undergraduate degree in political science and government.

PMI is a separate company from Philip Morris USA and has not previously operated in the U.S. market. The new hires are part of the company’s effort to enter the United States noncombustible cigarette alternatives market.

The company has a stated goal of eliminating the sale of cigarettes through the development and sale of products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Personnel note: Katie Kelly heads to Manson Bolves Donaldson & Tanner — Kelly is now working as a government affairs specialist at the law firm Manson Bolves Donaldson & Tanner. Kelly has nearly 20 years of government affairs experience in the areas of economic development, utilities, environmental regulation, property insurance, health care, technology and manufacturing. She is a former deputy legislative affairs director at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and has worked at three of Florida’s five water management districts as a local, state and federal government liaison. Kelly is a graduate of Florida State University and previously worked at the law firm Foley & Lardner.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis’ response to migrant wave appears to be underway. FHP on scene of Keys landings” via David Goodhue, Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Six Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single landing on the ocean side of Key Largo around 7 a.m. Sunday.

To put that in perspective, that’s about the number of FHP troopers that are regularly assigned to patrol all of the more than 120 miles of road in the Keys on a daily basis.

One law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that Florida Highway Patrol troopers from various areas of the mainland are heading to the Keys in shifts — about five at a time, for two or three days at a time — as part of DeSantis’ plan to deal with the situation.

Another said more officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — a state agency that enforces fisheries laws but is now temporarily tasked with detecting maritime migrant arrivals — are expected to arrive in the Keys this week as part of the Governor’s order.

The Key Largo landing was one of at least two Sunday after a respite from migrant arrivals Saturday. A man with another group that landed in the Middle Keys city of Marathon Sunday said he was with about 28 other people.

“DeSantis activates National Guard to help with South Florida migrants” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — After an influx of migrants from Cuba and Haiti swamped local and federal resources in South Florida recently, DeSantis declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard, and ordered state agencies to help deal with the crisis. He also slammed President Joe Biden for not responding to the issue. “As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said.

“Cuban migration to the U.S. surged last year. Here’s a look at the numbers” via Ana Claudia Chacin and Susan Merriam of the Miami Herald — Migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have increased following a lull after the implementation of Title 42, a health policy used to expel migrants implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the total number of migrants coming from each of these countries every month has fluctuated, often seasonally or following political events or policy changes specific to migrants from a particular country of origin. Data show migration from Cuba increased the most since the beginning of 2022.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis plan: Disney could lose power over its special district, while assuming its debts” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis ratcheted up his yearlong fight with The Walt Disney Co., with a plan Friday to take control of the governing board for its sprawling Central Florida property and make the company assume $700 million in outstanding debt. A public notice was posted in Osceola County that a bill would be introduced during the upcoming legislative session making major changes to the district. While not heavy with details, DeSantis’ staff said the legislation would give district control to a state-controlled board appointed by the Governor. “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis’ Communications Director, Taryn Fenske, said.

“DeSantis taps Christopher Rufo, 5 others to transform New College of Florida into ‘classical college’” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis appointed conservative activist Rufo and five others to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in his continuing move to eliminate “political ideology” from public higher education. The administration plans to weed out concepts like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT). The move comes amid low student enrollment at the New College of Florida and as DeSantis ramps up his second term. Fenske said New College has been “completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning.” DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin continued: “New College of Florida … will be refocused on its founding mission of providing a world-class quality education with an exceptional focus on the classics.”

“DeSantis moves to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one” via Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post — DeSantis moved to turn the state’s progressive public liberal arts honors college into a bastion of far-right conservatism like Hillsdale College in Michigan, a small but influential Christian school whose leader is aligned with Donald Trump. Three days after declaring that Florida is “No. 1 in public higher education,” DeSantis appointed six new members to the board of the New College of Florida in Sarasota, which prides itself on educating “free thinkers.” James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s Chief of Staff, said: “It is our hope that New College of Florida will become Florida’s classical college, more along the lines of a Hillsdale of the South.”

“DeSantis announces $79 million for nursing education programs” via Florida Daily — DeSantis awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and added educational support. This funding is through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) programs, which are designed to mitigate Florida’s nursing shortage.

“DeSantis aides resign before lobbying restriction kicks in” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Several top state agency executives have left the DeSantis administration ahead of a new law that took effect Jan. 1 prohibiting them from lobbying their former offices and the Legislature for six years after giving up their posts. Their departures leave several key positions vacant as DeSantis begins his second term and include public officials who have had some of the toughest problems to deal with as members of his administration.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is long overdue and will benefit families who unfairly pay extra today for help regular law enforcement agencies can’t or won’t provide. This week, Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral refiled legislation (SB 116) to provide a carve-out for small private investigative agencies, defined under state law as firms with three or fewer employees and yearly earnings of less than $150,000. The change “fixes a glitch” in Florida’s service tax policy, said Rodriguez, who first sponsored the measure last year.

“How will Florida condo safety law impact housing?” via Roger Valdez of Forbes — In the early morning hours of June 24, 2021, a 12-story building with 136 condominiums in Surfside partially collapsed without warning. In May of last year, the Florida Legislature passed, and DeSantis signed, Senate Bill 4D, An Act Relating to Building Safety to address issues related to the collapse. However well-intentioned, local homeowners’ associations and building managers are just now beginning to grapple with the massive implications of the new law. The legislation addresses two problems. First, an uneven recertification process that existed at the time of the collapse. Any building with a certificate of occupancy issued before July 1, 1992, is subject to a “phase one” inspection before the end of 2024.

— STATEWIDE —

“Miami Democrats face internal feud after disastrous 2022 Midterms” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — The 2022 Midterms saw Republicans win Miami-Dade County for the first time in 20 years. Now, the Democratic infighting has begun. 10 party officials in Florida’s most populous county are asking the statewide Florida Democratic Party to audit the county party over alleged campaign finance “improper activity.” The county has long been held up as an overwhelming Democratic home turf. Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Robert Dempster has said an audit of the county party is underway, but the group of 10 say they would like to hand off those duties to the statewide party. The Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee has 257 total members.

“Florida electric bills to increase this month” via Scott Heidler of WESH 2 — Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years. So how will this boil down for those who have service with FPL and Duke? For the average 1,000 kilowatt-hour usage, FPL customers will see a near-$5 a month hop in their electric bills with the average bill increasing from $120.67 to $125.39 a month. Duke Energy customers will see a monthly increase of almost $20. The average bill goes from $150.01 to $168.90.

“New variant XBB. 1.5 is ‘most transmissible’ yet, could fuel COVID-19 wave” via Fenit Nirappil and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post — Three years after the novel coronavirus emerged, a new variant, XBB. 1.5, is quickly becoming the dominant strain in parts of the United States because of a potent mix of mutations that makes it easier to spread broadly, including among those who have been previously infected or vaccinated. XBB. 1.5, pegged by the World Health Organization as “the most transmissible” descendant yet of the omicron variant, rose from barely 2% of U.S. cases at the start of December to more than 27% the first week of January.

“Florida business incentives 2022: Rebound from pandemic lull but applications drop” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida paid out $20.6 million in incentives to businesses that added jobs or relocated to the state, a 50% jump from the previous year when the economy was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments went to 114 projects with 7,330 new jobs confirmed by the DEO paying an average annual wage of $59,986, or 8.2% more than the statewide average annual wage in 2020 of $55,422. Those payments were on deals agreed to in prior years. But the future of incentive payments and programs could be rocky, as applications for new projects and new agreements fell significantly.

“Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars” via Kate Payne of WUSF — Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of the books from Florida’s prisons seems obvious. There are titles about sex, serial killers, and fighting techniques. But many of the bans seem arbitrary. Also on Florida’s lengthy blacklist are cookbooks, including Betty Crocker’s Good and Easy Cook Book and An Irish Country Cookbook. How-to guides on electrical work, plumbing and carpentry were also deemed too inflammatory to be read behind bars, as are books on how to play the fantasy board game Dungeons and Dragons.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden tours El Paso border sites” via Olivia Olander of POLITICO — “They need a lot of resources,” Biden said, asked by reporters Sunday afternoon what he had learned from the trip. “We’re going to get it for them.” Biden was greeted by the state’s Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, who has sparred with the administration over immigration policies, shortly after landing in El Paso. “The president caused the chaos at the border, needed to be here. It just so happens he’s two years and about $20 billion too late,” Abbott said to reporters. Abbott handed Biden a letter with Republicans’ proposals for immigration policy, in which he labeled the visit a photo-op.

“Biden’s first Texas border trip aims to patch up glaring weakness ahead of 2024 Primaries” via Jeremy Wallace and Benjamin Wermund of the Houston Chronicle — Biden made his first trip as President to the Texas-Mexico border Sunday, seeing firsthand El Paso’s struggle to handle a surge of migrants and asylum-seekers but doing little to quell Republican criticism of his handling of an issue that will be critical to his 2024 re-election prospects. Biden surveyed border enforcement operations and met with local officials from communities coping with a historic surge of migrants fleeing oppressive governments in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. “They need a lot of resources,” Biden told reporters. He told reporters Thursday that the moves his administration made last week to dissuade asylum-seekers from just showing up at the U.S. border should help bring down the number of attempted crossings that he acknowledged have been a strain for border communities.

“Biden’s ’24 pivot” via Josh Kraushaar of Axios — Biden is quietly pivoting to the middle as he prepares for a 2024 run. His early ’23 moves, Sunday’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and his appearance with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to promote the infrastructure law, gave a crystal-clear contrast with the GOP’s chaotic Speaker fight. Voters sent a clear message in the Midterms that they value bipartisanship, rejecting extreme candidates. Republicans accommodated the far right, with often disastrous results. Sunday’s trip to El Paso, Texas, the first time Biden has visited the U.S.-Mexico border as president, will showcase law enforcement — taking a possible Democratic vulnerability head-on.

“Kevin McCarthy wins Speaker election, finally” via Lindsey McPherson, Laura Weiss, and Caitlin Reilly of Roll Call — McCarthy officially secured the Speaker’s gavel early Saturday, elected on the 15th ballot with 216 votes, after four days of unsuccessful House votes and some last-minute drama. The House reconvened at 10 p.m. Friday to hold the 14th and what McCarthy had thought would be the final ballot in the drawn-out process to elect him as the 55th Speaker. But instead of winning on that vote, McCarthy fell one vote short as efforts from his allies to sway Gaetz failed. Gaetz voted “present” again on that 15th and final ballot. But this time the other four Republicans who voted against McCarthy on the 14th ballot, also voted present.

“Republicans defend messy Speaker fight as House readies for business” via Azi Paybarah of The Washington Post — Several Republican hard-liners in Congress vowed Sunday to keep up divisive tactics when the new Congress begins work in earnest this week after a four-day standoff over House Speaker last week exposed deep rifts within the GOP. “Are we going to have this kind of conflict going forward? I hope so,” Rep. Chip Roy said. He pointed to the concessions won such as allowing a minimum of 72 hours from the time legislation is introduced to when it can be voted on and capping federal spending at 2022 levels. Holdouts also sought to increase the number of House Freedom Caucus members on key committees.

“McCarthy’s job just got harder” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight — A more meaningful concession is McCarthy’s reported agreement to reserve three seats for hard-core conservatives on the House Rules Committee. The Rules Committee is one of the most powerful committees in the House, setting the rules of debates. In the words of one conservative activist, which would effectively make the Rules Committee a “European-style coalition government” where the hard-right bloc is like a third party, and McCarthy and his allies would have to negotiate with them (or Democrats) to get anything done. This, in turn, could make it more likely that the federal government shuts down and/or defaults on its debt in 2023.

“Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?” via The Associated Press — McCarthy is the new House Speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican Speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the same way as the party itself, between what’s left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all. The chaos that erupted in four days of House voting is a prelude to the highly uncertain path ahead.

“McCarthy Speaker saga shows Donald Trump is far from untouchable ahead of 2024” via Harry Enten of CNN — McCarthy’s seven-year-plus dream to become House Speaker finally became reality early Saturday morning. The California Republican’s tumultuous journey concluded after six Republican holdouts voted “present,” allowing him to win on the 15th ballot with a lower majority threshold. Make no mistake, though: McCarthy’s struggle to win the Speaker’s gavel is only the latest indication that Trump’s brand among Republicans has been significantly weakened. Trump is no doubt still a powerful presence in the GOP, but he’s very vulnerable in his bid to win the Republican presidential nomination for a third time.

“Lincoln Project warns against celebrating McCarthy Speaker election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Lincoln Project is offering a grim warning in the wake of McCarthy‘s “win” Saturday morning in the Speaker race. For the former Republicans, there is nothing to celebrate; indeed, they forecast that the circumstances of the Speaker election presage a “chaos” to come. “No one should celebrate Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to Speaker of the House. The ridiculous fight that paralyzed Congress for days is only the beginning of the chaos and dysfunction that is to come,” the Lincoln Project forecasts. “In his shameless quest to become Speaker, McCarthy made himself look pathetic and weak as he sold his dignity, threw away his leverage, and begged Trump for his endorsement.”

“House Republicans preparing broad inquiry into FBI and security agencies” via Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing a wide-ranging investigation into law enforcement and national security agencies, raising the prospect of politically charged fights with the Biden administration over access to sensitive information like highly classified intelligence and the details of continuing criminal inquiries by the Justice Department. The House plans to vote this week on a resolution to create a special Judiciary subcommittee on what it calls the “weaponization of the federal government,” a topic that Republicans have signaled could include reviewing investigations into Trump.

“Rick Scott not worried about a Primary challenge in 2024” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator has begun his re-election campaign, but he’s not too worried about a Republican Primary challenge in 2024. National radio host Hugh Hewitt asked U.S. Sen. Scott Friday if anyone was thinking about running against him. “No, no,” Scott assured Hewitt, who floated the specter of a “Rick Scott Primary.” “Everybody can run. Everybody has the right to run,” Scott assured Hewitt. “But, you know, I’ve been traveling. I travel the state. I’ve shaken hands with at least 600,000 Floridians. I travel the state. I was in two cities, three cities yesterday. I’ll be in a couple of cities today. When we’re on recess, I travel the state.”

“Maxwell Frost says being sworn in Congress is ‘honor of his lifetime’” via Florida Politics — Frost is the first Gen Z member of the House of Representatives, and after being sworn in, he reflected on the achievement. “I’ve been organizing for a decade, since I was 15 years old. It is the honor of my lifetime to officially be sworn in as a United States Congressman representing my hometown of Central Florida,” the now Congressman asserted in a Saturday statement. He went on to outline his progressive platform and his commitment to those who elected him.

“U.S. health officials approve Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows disease” via The Associated Press — U.S. health officials Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Leqembi, from Japan’s Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable condition. The delay in cognitive decline brought about by the drug likely amounts to just several months, but some experts say it could still meaningfully improve people’s lives.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump claims credit for McCarthy winning Speaker’s gavel” via Ramsey Touchberry of The Washington Times — Trump claimed credit over the weekend for helping persuade some conservative holdouts to throw their support behind McCarthy for House Speaker. “The Fake News Media was, believe it or not, very gracious in their reporting that I greatly helped Kevin McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. “Thank you, I did our Country a big favor!”

“Trump exalts himself over McCarthy’s elevation to House Speaker: ‘I did our Country a big favor!’” via John L. Dorman of Business Insider — Trump relished in McCarthy’s ascent to the House Speakership Saturday, stating that he performed “a big favor” for the United States by boosting the California Republican. Trump, who became the Republican Party’s most powerful political kingmaker during his four years in the White House, sought to reassure wavering conservatives on the fence about McCarthy that the GOP leader would work to advance the party’s interests on everything from taxes and tackling the deficit to immigration and international affairs.

“Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown” via Stephen Neukam of The Hill — Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo said Trump is “no longer in control,” after his attempts to influence Republicans in McCarthy’s battle to become Speaker. “The first time Trump spoke out and kind of pushed these members, people ignored him,” Curbelo said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Some of them even vocally said ‘we don’t really care.’” Trump came out in support of McCarthy last week, but it still took multiple rounds of voting after Trump’s endorsement for the California Republican to claim the gavel. Curbelo, who lost a re-election bid in the 2018 Midterms, said the former President’s influence over GOP lawmakers during his time in Congress was strong.

“Lincoln Project maintains ‘MAGA’ movement is ‘America’s Taliban’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Lincoln Project continues to offer strong takes in the wake of the installation of House Speaker McCarthy early Saturday morning. The reformed Republican ‘Never Trumpers’ are excoriating the so-called “MAGA” movement associated with Trump as “America’s Taliban,” and saying that they predicted the spectacle of GOP dysfunction that played out on the floor of the House of Representatives. A Saturday statement from the Lincoln Project was unsparing: “we told you there would be no compromise with the Ultra-MAGA if they won.”

“Incoming University of Florida president knows Trump criticism shapes his Senate legacy” via The Associated Press — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of Trump than for the policies he supported during his eight years in office. Sasse talked about his political legacy with the Omaha World-Herald as he prepared to leave the Senate Sunday to become president of the University of Florida. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict Trump at his impeachment trial after the 2021 Capitol riot. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though Sasse voted with Trump 85% of the time and helped get his three U.S. Supreme Court nominees confirmed.

“New York judge refuses to dismiss Attorney General’s $250 million Trump lawsuit” via Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post — New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million lawsuit against Trump over a decade’s worth of allegedly fraudulent business practices will go forward after a judge refused to dismiss it Friday, calling arguments by Trump’s team “frivolous.” At issue is a lawsuit that James filed in September against Trump; three of his adult children who have been company executives; his longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg; and the company after a multiyear investigation. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has set an October trial date for the major civil case to be heard. James has not sought to dissolve the Trump Organization. Instead, she seeks to prohibit it from acquiring new real estate in New York or obtaining any new loans for five years.

“Mike Lindell’s new conspiracy theory: DeSantis’ Miami-Dade win can prove Trump was cheated” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Lindell wants to dive into how easily DeSantis won the Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County in November, and he claims the data could help prove a grand election conspiracy favoring Trump. Lindell, best known as the “My Pillow Guy” for the online bedding company he runs, is attacking the county agency in interviews. He claims Elections is withholding ballot-machine records tied to the DeSantis 11-point win in Miami-Dade, a county Trump lost by seven points two years earlier. “Now all of a sudden, Miami-Dade County says, ‘We can’t give them to you,’” Lindell said on a recent segment on his online channel, Lindell TV. “Hand them over. Give them over. Or, you know what, we’re going to come down there.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Group of Miami-Dade Democrats allege Chair bungled elections, mismanaged funds” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In the aftermath of a 2022 Midterm walloping that saw Republicans gain major ground in Miami-Dade County for the first time in decades, a group of Democrats are calling for an audit of the organization’s finances and the resignation of the local party Chair, Dempster, accusing him of mismanagement and potentially criminal campaign finance practices. Ten current and former high-ranking members of the party penned a letter to Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz complaining about Dempster, who has led the Miami-Dade arm of the party since August 2021. Under his control, they wrote, experienced members of the Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) have been “shut out” of important decisions while the party has “not won a single race.”

“Voters in Miami’s District 2 will choose their next Commissioner in Special Election” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Voters in Miami’s waterfront neighborhoods will choose their next representative in a Special Election next month. In a rare Sunday afternoon meeting, City Commissioners unanimously voted to hold an election Feb. 27 to fill the District 2 seat that former Commissioner Ken Russell recently vacated. District 2 extends from Coconut Grove through Brickell, downtown, Edgewater and Morningside. The decision delivered some neighborhood advocates a major win, allowing them to choose the interim Commissioner through a vote after a short campaign season that will begin this week. Commission Chair Christine King and Commissioner Manolo Reyes notched victories, asserting their shared position that an election was the most democratic way to find Russell’s successor.

“The oversight board for Miami-Dade’s ‘halfpenny’ transit tax could lose a key power” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The independent board created to oversee Miami-Dade County’s transportation tax is on track to lose its main oversight power as County Commissioners try to ramp up transit spending. Legislation sponsored by Commissioner Eileen Higgins would repeal portions of a 2002 law that requires a two-thirds vote by the County Commission to overrule spending recommendations by the oversight board. Created in 2002, the Citizens Independent Transportation Trust (CITT) board was part of a package of projects and spending controls Commissioners approved ahead of the referendum creating the “halfpenny” sales tax that generates nearly $400 million a year for transportation.

“Broward school district asks for external review on data breach concerns” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward prosecutors are reviewing whether former Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and two other former administrators did anything wrong when they used closely guarded details about a district ransomware attack in a private business pitch. “Prosecutors have received some material from the school district and will review it and decide how to proceed,” said Paula McMahon, a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office. She said no formal investigation has been launched at this stage. The district shared little with the public about a massive ransomware attack in March 2021, using an outside public relations firm to help dodge questions and refusing to put their internal investigation in writing.

“Hollywood City Manager to retire after eight years in top spot” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After more than eight years as the top boss at Hollywood City Hall, City Manager Wazir Ishmael announced Thursday he plans to retire from the $323,047-a-year job. Ishmael, 62, has been City Manager since December 2014. His last day will be March 30. He could not be reached for comment but sent a citywide email to employees Thursday sharing his plans to retire. “It is with mixed emotions and a heavy heart that I wish to inform you of my recently announced retirement from the city of Hollywood,” Ishmael wrote. “We have a strong team of professionals in the city and I am confident that the city will be in good hands after my retirement.”

“Drug treatment facility’s CEO accused of submitting fraudulent insurance claims totaling nearly $560K” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The head of a sober home and drug abuse treatment facility in Palm Beach County is accused of submitting over $500,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, according to court records. Xiomara Colon, 44, was arrested Thursday on charges of false and fraudulent insurance claims over $100,000, operating a substance abuse facility without a license and unlawful activities relating to personnel, among others, county court records show. As CEO of Rise to Recovery, a drug treatment facility in West Palm Beach that also ran a sober home in Lake Worth Beach, Colon fraudulently billed three insurance companies for services from June to September 2021, when the facility was not licensed to treat anyone, a probable cause affidavit said.

“This museum would tell the story of Miami’s segregated era. It has stalled for years” via Joey Flechas and Linda Robertson of the Miami Herald — Virginia Key is at once a natural gem in Biscayne Bay and a battleground for politicos, environmentalists and social justice advocates. The island’s irresistibility places it in constant crosshairs: Preserve it or capitalize on it? The clash has been renewed under a cloud of fear that local government will ruin the city of Miami’s only public beach, a historic landmark of the city’s racist past, and sell out the beautifully vulnerable slice of waterfront land for profit. At the center of the struggle: a nearly 20-year quest to build a civil rights museum that tells the story of Miami’s segregated era and the triumphs of the Black community.

“Miami Heat closer to killing FTX deal as bankrupt crypto giant asks to end sponsorships” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The Miami Heat is moving closer to ending its high-profile connection to the disgraced FTX crypto company after the firm asked a bankruptcy judge to cancel its sponsorship deals with the team and the county-owned arena where the Heat plays. Lawyers for FTX filed a motion last week to cancel a list of more than 23 marketing deals, including its naming-rights agreement with Miami-Dade County for what’s still called the FTX Arena. Other deals FTX wants to be scrapped involve marketing or sponsorship arrangements with Gisele Bündchen, the Golden State Warriors, the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, and Major League Baseball.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Jair Bolsonaro has been holed up thousands of miles away in Florida.” via Jack Nicas of The New York Times — When his supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress and presidential offices Sunday to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election, Bolsonaro was believed to be thousands of miles away. Facing various investigations from his time in office, Bolsonaro flew to Florida in late December with plans to stay for at least a month. He has been in Orlando, living in a rented house owned by a professional mixed-martial-arts fighter a few miles from Disney World. Bolsonaro has long questioned the reliability of Brazil’s election systems and he refused to concede unequivocally when he lost in October to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office Jan. 1.

“Universal pushing new SunRail station at Orange County Convention Center” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A push to improve Orlando’s transit system is gaining major traction. Universal Orlando announced plans this week to build a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. Universal’s role includes giving land for the station and covering the station’s estimated $2 million annual operating and maintenance expenses, eliminating the need for taxpayer money. “We are one step closer to creating a multi-directional commuter rail system that benefits our entire region,” said John Sprouls, Universal Parks & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

“Unanswered questions remain at Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld for 2023” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — What’s the fate of the advance reservation system at Disney World? The flip-flop of Disney CEO leadership brought renewed cries from theme park fans to get rid of the advance park reservations. When will Universal release more details on Epic Universe? What Universal, leaders haven’t said is what new rides will be built or supplied more details on what restaurants, shops and hotels are coming. When will Tron and the Pipeline coaster open? Where will SeaWorld Entertainment build a hotel? SeaWorld Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson brought up his desire to go into the hotel business, but he hasn’t said where.

“Ads promised investors a ‘Latino Netflix.’ Feds say it was a $450,000 Florida fraud” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Orlando’s Anthony Michael Hernandez conjured $1.3 million from investors for his streaming service Oi2Go. Court documents say the commercials bragged that, “Oi2Go is being touted as the American-Latino centric version of Netflix.” Instead, the SEC, says, the only streaming involving investor money was from victims to app development, selling stock and Hernandez’s personal life: jewelry, American Express bills, divorce, child support, and $18,000 to his girlfriend via Zelle. That’s what the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges in its Orlando federal court filing charging Hernandez with violating the antifraud provisions of federal securities laws, conducting unregistered securities offerings, and aiding and abetting others who acted as unregistered brokers.

“SpaceX pushes launch with second batch of competitor’s satellites to Monday” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — SpaceX is set for its second Space Coast launch of the year mission to send up more internet satellites for competitor OneWeb. Liftoff of a Falcon 9 was pushed to 11:50 p.m. Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. A Sunday attempt was tabled so SpaceX could “complete prelaunch processing,” the company posted on its Twitter account, but that both “vehicle and spacecraft are healthy.” Space Launch Delta 45′s weather squadron predicts a better than 90% chance for good conditions. The first-stage booster is flying for the second time and SpaceX will attempt recovery at Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1 south of the launch site. It was set to be the company’s 200th launch since 2010 but may end up being the 201st with the delay.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough County Democrats assess what went wrong Nov. 8” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The party will hold a retreat Jan. 28 with “stakeholders — community representatives, Black and Hispanic voters, union reps, donors, and club and caucus presidents — to find out what they’re hearing from their own communities,” said Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Party Chair. The party is also hoping for new survey data from its phone banking firm, which contacted voters during the campaign in a voter turnout effort. The firm will call back voters who said before the election that they didn’t plan to vote and ask them why. Only 52% of registered Democrats in Hillsborough turned out to vote Nov. 8, Townsend said. The county also voted comfortably for Republicans for Governor, U.S. Senator and all statewide offices.

“St. Petersburg City Council swears in new Chair, Vice Chair” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Brandi Gabbard and Deborah Figgs-Sanders were sworn in this week as the new Chair and Vice Chair of the St. Petersburg City Council. “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead one of the most diverse and dynamic Councils our city has ever seen. I look forward to the year ahead and a continued collaboration with Mayor Ken Welch and his administration,” said Gabbard, who represents District 2. “I am specifically focused on working together in the creation of a housing first policy surrounding city-owned land. It is imperative that the city provide clear direction regarding our intentions for this vital resource and its place in solving the affordable housing crisis that we continue to face.”

“Cold, aging infrastructure blamed for Tampa pipe breaks” via Sarah Blazonis of Bay News 9 — The Tampa Water Department is asking for patience from the public as crews work to catch up after nearly 100 pipe breaks were reported in a matter of days at the end of December. “The cold snap at the end of December has led to over 100 main breaks and 300 service calls in the last week and a half,” said Tampa Water Department Director Chuck Weber. He said that’s more than five times the normal workload for the department’s crews. Weber said 30% of Tampa’s pipes are between 60 and 100 years old. The city’s nearly $3 billion PIPES project is aimed at replacing that aging infrastructure. When it comes to this latest round of breaks, Weber said the focus now is on restoration.

“Midtown’s new office tower to celebrate groundbreaking next week” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The office tower that will house the combined headquarters of Tampa Electric Co. and Peoples Gas will mark its groundbreaking next week. Midtown East developers Bromley Cos. and Highwoods Properties Inc. plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 12. The office tower is 18 stories and 430,000 square feet; Bromley and Highwoods will jointly own the 134,000 square feet on floors 10 through 15 that TECO and Peoples Gas do not occupy. The utilities closed on their space via a commercial condominium structure in December.

“NextGeneration TradeWinds expansion: An upscale investment” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — TradeWinds has become synonymous with not just the community of St. Pete Beach, but of Pinellas County and Tampa Bay as well. It is a global destination built on meeting and exceeding the needs of every guest who visits. The TradeWinds team has set the bar high: high-end restaurants, bars, and seemingly endless amenities for children and families. It’s because of community input that the TradeWinds plan follows the City of St. Pete Beach development code and their comprehensive plan. The TradeWinds team is wisely not seeking any variances. And as it stands right now the proposed plan is 1 million square feet less than the maximum of what would be allowed.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Ray Pilon files for Sarasota County Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Pilon is running for Sarasota County Commission in District 1. “It’s time for a change. We can’t change the past, but we can plan for a better future,” Pilon tweeted. If elected, it will be a return to the board for the Sarasota Republican, who also served as a County Commissioner from 1996 to 2000. He also served three terms in the Florida House from 2010 through 2016. He first joined the House after unseating state Rep. Keith Fitzgerald and he held on to the seat for three terms. He left the seat in 2016 for an unsuccessful bid for Florida Senate, losing to now-U. S. Rep. Greg Steube in a highly watched Republican field.

“Hurricane Ian aftermath: Temporary public housing slow to come to Fort Myers Beach, SWFL” via Phil Hernandez of the Naples Daily News — The mistaken delivery of the first FEMA trailer and the delay in promised travel campers for Fort Myers Beach has been a kick in the gut for residents reeling from Hurricane Ian’s devastating strike more than three months ago. Mayor Dan Allers had learned about the trailer’s appearance after meeting with local, state and federal officials Tuesday morning but at that point, he, like his colleagues, had been unaware that FEMA had erred in placing the modular on the island, which is in a flood zone.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Defeat looming for Mayor Lenny Curry’s “resign to run” referendum bid” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Curry is meeting a wall of opposition from the City Council in his call for a non-binding referendum on whether elected leaders should resign from local offices in order to run for a different elected post in city government. Curry argues the intent of term limits is undermined when local elected officials simultaneously serve in one elected post while running for another. City Council members handily rejected that argument when two Council committees shot down the proposed referendum that will come up for a final vote next Tuesday.

“Under new leadership: Gainesville Commission takes step to bring back single-family zoning” via Andrew Kaplan of The Gainesville Sun — The elimination of exclusionary zoning, which paved the way for multi-family housing to be built in single-family neighborhoods, has been a hotly debated topic throughout the year, one that the previous Commission pushed through before leaving office. But with a new majority sworn in Thursday, many of whom vowed to reverse the change along the campaign trail, most elected leaders said they wanted to start a process to remove the historic ordinance. The Commission voted 4-3 to petition the city’s plan board to bring forth a new ordinance that would keep single-family zoning fully intact. If approved, Gainesville will become not just the first city in the state to do away with exclusionary zoning but would also be the first in the country to reinstate it.

“Escambia County looks to raise administrator spending limit to $50,000” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously without discussion to set a public hearing to adopt a new ordinance that ups the purchasing limit for the County Administrator from $25,000 to $50,000. The Commission adopted an ordinance lowering the spending limit to $25,000 in May 2021 amid concerns that the county department heads under former County Administrator Janice Gilley were handling change orders on county contracts. The new ordinance will raise the cap for spending back to $50,000 before the board must vote and requires that if any change orders in existing contracts exceed $50,000 or 10% of the total contract, they have to come to the board for a vote.

“Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections. “Lindsey Brock is the leader we need fighting for first responders on the City Council. He has the integrity and experience to get things done and is committed to keeping the families of Jacksonville safe. Jacksonville Firefighters are proud to endorse Lindsey Brock for City Council District 2,” said Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

“Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Call it what you will, a welcome sign, a gateway to the city, but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island. The sign is under the purview of Fernandina Beach Main Street, and changes are coming. The site also includes landscaping needs, with respect to the tree canopy and lighting. Lisa Finkelstein of Fernandina Beach Main Street went to the Fernandina Beach City Commission this week seeking ideas and consensus on what the design should be of one of the two sides of the gateway. “It became more of an emergency recently because of the condition of the sign,” Finkelstein said.

“Travis Hutson family real estate development among fastest growing in country” via Florida Politics — One of the leading Republicans in the Senate is also a leading force in development in Northeast Florida, and industry experts are taking notice. The Hutson Companies’ SilverLeaf’s 1,034 sales in 2022 were good for third place among all master-planned communities, according to industry source RCLCO. Hutson Companies’ Vice President Hutson, who represents St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties in the Florida Senate, took stock of the achievement. “Selling over 1,000 homes in just under our third year of breaking ground has been truly remarkable. We want to thank our builders, contractors, sub-contractors and residents for making this all possible,” Hutson said in a news release.

“Prep work for new Brooks Bridge to start this month” via Northwest Florida Daily News — Work will begin in downtown Fort Walton Beach this month in preparation for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The work will include relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98 and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. In the coming weeks, crews plan to realign Brooks Street, from Perry Avenue to the Brooks Bridge, to provide space to construct the new westbound structure. The $171 million Brooks Bridge project on U.S. 98 will replace the four-lane bridge that opened in 1966 with a new six-lane span across Santa Rosa Sound. Completion of the project is estimated in mid-2027.

“Delayed delivery: Amazon ‘hoping to launch’ Tallahassee fulfillment center in 2023” via Tamaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The multimillion-dollar question of when Amazon will begin its hiring blitz to generate 1,000 new jobs in Tallahassee is still a mystery. Exterior construction work was wrapped up nearly two months ago for the $200 million, 635,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center off Mahan Drive near Interstate 10. Yet, the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, business groups and institutions with direct access and budding partnerships with the world’s largest e-commerce retailer can’t say when the company will begin hiring or when the facility will open.

“Jax politicians get hyped about surging Jaguars” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville politicians who diverge ideologically are united behind the hometown Jaguars ahead of Saturday night’s tilt with the Tennessee Titans. Republican and Democratic mayoral candidates alike are enthusiastic about the surging home team’s chances to win the AFC South outright in the next few hours, a position that transcends policy considerations and the partisan politics of this local election year. LeAnna Cumber, a member of the Jacksonville City Council and one of four Republicans in the 10-person field, thus far is the only one to offer a prediction against the point spread. She’s taking the home team and giving the points, at least rhetorically.

— TOP OPINION —

“A new version of an old fight” via David French of The Dispatch — It’s easy to idealize the past, to overlook the mistakes and failures that can turn dreams into dust. My time in Iraq, for example, both taught me of the necessity of opposing our jihadist foe and shattered my idealism about the prospects for liberal democracy there, at least anytime soon. No human movement — no matter how well-grounded in virtuous ideas — is going to be successful all the time or be righteous all the time. Every person and every movement is going to face defeat and disappointment. Every person and every movement will fail to live up to their ideals.

Sasse was once a rising Republican star. He was on the shortlist to be the next Republican presidential nominee. He could articulate the principles and values of a hopeful brand of conservatism as well as or better than any other politician in the country. Now he’s out of politics, at least for now. He’ll be the new president of the University of Florida.

I like the change for Sasse, to be honest. What better place for conservatism-in-exile than a university, a place to put into practice one of conservatism’s core ideals, building and sustaining virtuous institutions? On the way out of the Senate, he penned an important piece in the Wall Street Journal, arguing that the defining fight of our time isn’t between Democrats and Republicans but between “civil pluralists” and “political zealots.”

“Civic pluralists,” Sasse writes, “understand that ideas move the world more than power does, which is why pluralists value debate and persuasion.” This part is key: “We believe America is great because it is good, and America is good because the country is committed to human dignity, even for those with whom we disagree.”

— OPINIONS —

“The Republicans are putting Trump out to pasture” via Charles M. Blow of The New York Times — Many families have a grandfather or an uncle who, in his prime, was the patriarch, the family’s force and compass. Another man or a woman became the leader, and the grandfather or uncle was demoted, without any formal proclamation but by familial inertia, to a kind of elder emeritus. This is what is happening to Trump in the Republican Party, a dynamic underscored by the disastrous Speaker battle in the House of Representatives. Trump is essentially being put out to pasture. Not only is there no love lost between him and Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, Kevin McCarthy, his choice for Speaker of the House, was blocked for days by some of Trump’s most ardent acolytes. Trump’s calls to holdouts didn’t immediately quell their opposition.

“Expand Florida’s educational options” via Melissa Ley for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Through a combination of school choice scholarship programs, alternative learning options and innovative strategies, our state leads the way in educational freedom while keeping parents involved. With nearly half of Florida’s students utilizing an educational option outside of their zoned brick-and-mortar public school, the Legislature must continue to expand learning options and not roll back options for families. My oldest daughter’s educational needs were not being met at her brick-and-mortar school, so we enrolled her in a virtual charter school. Without virtual education, she may not have graduated at the top of her class or graduated high school with her A.A. degree. In the 2023 Session, lawmakers must expand access to all educational options, including virtual education.

“NRA lobbyist battles Florida high schoolers … over state bird” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida has had many absurd political debates, but perhaps none more absurd and drawn out than the 23-year-old battle over the state bird. Virtually everyone familiar with the issue knows Florida made a mistake a century ago when it chose the mockingbird, a bird so not unique to Florida that it’s also a resident of California, Nova Scotia and El Salvador and is the state bird of four other states. Choosing the mockingbird as your state bird is like naming 7-11 as Florida’s favorite small business.

— ALOE —

“Clinched: Dolphins snap skid, edge Jets, get assist from Buffalo to secure playoff berth” via Daniel Oyefusi and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald — Three Jason Sanders field goals … and a game-ending safety. Those were all the points the Dolphins needed Sunday to beat the New York Jets 11-6 and snap a five-game losing streak. Add a 35-23 Buffalo win over the New England Patriots and the Dolphins were off to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins (9-8) will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo at a date and time to be determined in the AFC Wild Card Game. Sanders’ 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6.

“Bills Mafia honors Damar Hamlin with giant get-well card, more” via The Associated Press — Fans came to Buffalo’s game ready to celebrate Hamlin’s recovery. That included sign shop owner Ryan Magnuson, who designed a 4-by-10-foot canvas card, which he erected at the foot of the Bills stadium entrance for all to see — and sign. “It’s been very positive. I’ve seen Bills fans; I’ve seen Patriots fans and people wearing other NFL jerseys coming up. I think this is bigger than a team thing at this point,” Magnuson said. “This is for Damar.” Magnuson’s goal is to somehow get his oversized card sent to Hamlin. Fans filled the front of the sign with well-wishes some three hours before kickoff, offering messages such as “Stay Strong” and “Love.” Some wore No. 3 jerseys, which is Hamlin’s number.

“Urban-Rural Healthcare Alliance announced at CES, seeks to open access to care” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — With 3.5 billion people worldwide lacking access to proper health care, and around 100 million people pushed into poverty annually because of high health care costs, a collaboration of companies are looking to do something about it. This week at CES 2023, MedWand Solutions rolled out the Urban-Rural Healthcare Alliance, a project with the support of AT&T, HP and Oracle. The idea is to increase access to care by sharing resources through telemedicine. Essentially, it’s a hub-and-spoke platform that can connect urban medical centers with multiple rural or underserved urban communities.

“Shelly launches eight new smart home devices at CES 2023” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Shelly, a division of Allterco Robotics, is unveiling eight new smart home automation devices at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Among them are a smoke alarm, an energy meter, and a Bluetooth device to control all other smart devices in the home. “At Shelly, we believe that the most advanced smart home automation technology should be available and affordable for all, making it easy to customize and automate a home or business — and save energy in the process,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics U.S., the company which makes Shelly products.

“NASA says ‘very low’ threat posed by falling satellite debris” via The Associated Press — A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. NASA said the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” Most of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite will burn up upon reentry. But some pieces are expected to survive. The space agency put the odds of injury from falling debris at about 1-in-9,400. The science satellite is expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours, according to the Defense Department.

“With ‘Hey Disney’ on Amazon Echo, Disney brings some of the park experience home” via Imad Khan of CNET — At CES 2023, Disney was inside the Amazon booth talking up “Hey Disney,” an upcoming Alexa Skill for Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo, which lets fans communicate with a Disney-themed voice assistant. Disney opted not to go with Mickey Mouse or a number of other iconic mascots as its voice assistant, and instead went through a round of auditions to find a voice actor who epitomized a certain Disney feel. People who buy the Hey Disney Alexa Skill, or who have a subscription to Amazon Kids+, the company’s curation of books, movies, and games starting at $5 a month, will get a voice assistant that turns the Disney dial to 101 Dalmatians.

“Taste Awards rename comedy honor as tribute to Bob Saget” via Abbey White of The Hollywood Reporter — Organizers of the Taste Awards have changed the name of their best comedy category to the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy and Humor to honor the late comedian. The awarding body announced the change alongside the reveal of the finalist nominees and special achievement honorees for its 14th annual awards. “We are all honored to be able to remember Bob and his contribution to our culture, to families, and to comedy with this newly renamed award,” said A.K. Crump, chair of the Taste Awards and CEO of TasteTV. The Taste Awards celebrate the year’s best in food, fashion, health, travel, and lifestyle programs in film, TV, podcasts, radio, and photography across about 50 separate categories and honors.

“Port St. Lucie woman claims $1M winning Lottery ticket” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A 48-year-old Port St. Lucie resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Lottery scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. Candelario Argueta chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump payment of $798,985. Although the Lottery announced the win Friday, Argueta claimed the money Sept. 26, said Michele Griner, Florida Lottery spokesperson. Beginning May 25, the names of Lottery winners who claim prizes of $250,000 or more are temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days of the date the prize is claimed, unless the winner waives it, according to the Lottery. “We don’t send out a release until 90 days unless they sign a waiver,” Griner said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Mike Fasano‘s right-hand man, Greg Giordano, and insurance lobbyist Lisa Miller.

