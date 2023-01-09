Personnel note: Emily Duda Buckley to lead government relations at A. Duda & Sons

A. Duda & Sons is bringing on Emily Duda Buckley as its new senior manager of government and industry relations.

In her new role, Buckley will be responsible for advocating on behalf of the company as well as managing and monitoring state and local government activities that could impact the company. Additionally, she will represent DUDA in various industry associations and groups.

Buckley, a member of the Duda family’s fifth generation, joins DUDA with over 10 years of experience advocating on legislative and executive issues.

She previously worked as a government affairs manager with Dean Mead, representing several clients in various industries. She is also a former legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In that role, she represented FDACS in legislative meetings and lobbied the legislative and executive branches on a variety of issues.

Additionally, she has worked for the Executive Office of the Governor in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, the Florida House of Representatives, and has experience engaging with government officials at local, state, and national levels.

“We are excited that Emily is bringing her wealth of experience in government relations activities and industry engagement to DUDA. Her passion and experience for advocating and influencing critical issues will have an immediate impact for DUDA and its business operations,” said DUDA Senior Vice President and Chief Legal & Administrative Officer Tracy Duda Chapman.

Buckley added, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at DUDA. It’s an exciting opportunity to focus on the issues that DUDA’s growing and diverse businesses face, while also fulfilling my passion for agriculture and the policies that impact this industry. After years in the public and private sectors, it is an honor to join DUDA and help expand upon the incredible legacy that has been built by previous generations.”

Buckley earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.