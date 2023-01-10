Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Law firm Holtzman Vogel announced a slate of promotions this week, including the elevation of Robert Volpe to partner.

Volpe, based in Tallahassee, represents property owners and developers on land use and real estate development issues. His practice focuses on disputes involving private property rights, complex real estate transactions, comprehensive planning, zoning, developments of regional impact, and other planned and large-scale developments.

He routinely presents on the legal aspects of land use and development including lectures at Florida State University in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, and formerly served as Chair of the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission and Local Planning Agency.

Volpe is also a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser with experience in commercial and agricultural property valuation. He earned his undergraduate degree and law degree, magna cum laude, from FSU.

In addition to Volpe, Holtzman Vogel announced that it had elevated Virginia-based John Cycon and D.C.-based Dennis Polio to Of Counsel, and D.C.-based Darby Thorne to Senior and Managing Associate.

“I am so grateful to and proud of Robert, John, Dennis and Darby. Their individual expertise, attention to detail, and passion for great client service have helped Holtzman Vogel become a powerhouse in political and regulatory law,” said Managing Partner Jill Holtzman Vogel, a former Chief Counsel for the Republican National Committee and a sitting member of the Virginia General Assembly. “Today, with over 40 talented lawyers and four offices, we are well positioned to represent high-profile clients in a very specialized practice.”

Holtzman Vogel and the associated lobbying firm The Vogel Group expanded into Florida in mid-2021. Volpe was among those who made the jump on Day One, joining Holtzman Vogel’s fast-growing litigation practice at the state and federal levels.

AARP Florida unveiled its goals for the 2023 Legislative Session and a plan to accomplish them.

The organization, which stands for Floridians over 50, said its top goals include greater quality and oversight for Florida’s long-term care and adult guardianship systems, housing options for older residents, lowering prescription drug costs, and the expansion of telehealth accessibility.

“As we have seen in past years, we anticipate further attempts by the nursing home industry to slash patient care and cut high-quality nursing staffing in Florida. AARP is prepared to show the state Legislature why it is imperative to keep high-quality, safe care in our nursing homes and why residents deserve to feel valued,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

“AARP looks forward to continuing to collaborate with legislative members and committee staff to provide subject matter experts who are well versed in policymaking on long-term care, adult guardianship, and housing.”

AARP plans to make its case to lawmakers by sending squads of volunteers to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic. The group said it will send upward of 100 volunteers to the Capitol throughout Session and that it would have volunteers in the building every week.

“These older adults are active AARP volunteers who are passionate about sharing their stories and helping elected officials understand how their lawmaking directly affects older Floridians,” Johnson said.

AARP Director of Advocacy Zayne Smith told Florida Politics, “They aren’t just here for the free trip to Tallahassee. These folks are going to be able to engage on the issues.”

“Florida Chamber previews Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit” via Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber Foundation offered a preview of one of the panel discussions planned for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit. The segment, titled “Future of Work: Closing the Talent Gaps and Workforce Shortage,” will feature Steve Hatfield, who works at the international professional services firm Deloitte. “I’m the Global Future of Work leader at Deloitte. It’s a role I’ve had since 2017. And I’ve had the pleasure of watching these trends, both pre-pandemic and post,” Hatfield says in the preview video. “During your session, I’ll be talking about where are these trends headed in the future. And what are the actions that you need to take to manage fundamental shifts around work, workforce and workplace?”

—@SenRickScott: Instability and violence anywhere are bad for national security, freedom and democracy everywhere. I urge all who value democracy in Latin America to join together and call for peace and respect for law and order in Brazil.

—@BillKristol: Kevin McCarthy then: On the first day of the new House, we’ll read the whole U.S. Constitution in public. Kevin McCarthy now: On the first day of the new House, we’re refusing to make public the secret addendum to the rules package of promises I’ve made to the extremists.

—@RepJasonSmith: I am deeply humbled to have been selected to be the next Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker.

—@JimmyPatronis: I noticed BlackRock is running a bunch of commercials on Fox News highlighting their support of first responders. Just so we’re clear, ESG incentivized donations to anti-police organizations. If you want to help first responders, focus on returns, and shut down the ESG nonsense.

—@StaffordJones: So, those that have been wondering what the sudden back and forth is between me and @AnthonySabatini, he started attacking me after I stood up to him bullying members of the Rep Party of Fl. As Chairman of Member Relations, I felt compelled to support people he bullied.

—@MBakerTBT: Never too early for next season CFB betting lines. Noles and Miami both have 50/1 odds to win the title next year, per @betonline_ag. Gators are 75/1. UGA is the favorite at 3/1, followed by Bama, Ohio State and Michigan

“Matt Gaetz earns most-hated status in GOP even as he gains House sway” via Laura Davison and Billy House of Bloomberg — While he pegged McCarthy as “the biggest alligator in the swamp” and the “masthead of the lobbying corps” whose bid for House Speaker was an “exercise in vanity,” Gaetz’s fellow Republicans want the Florida lawmaker to know they think he’s a “D-lister” and a “narcissist.”

Welcome to the initial days of the Republican-controlled House where an ideologically diverse GOP and tight vote margin mean that the insults are seemingly here to stay.

Gaetz emerged as one of the most visible — and vilified — of the 20 members who withheld their support for McCarthy to negotiate changes that would weaken the Speaker’s power, put limits on government spending and create seats on powerful committees for hard-line conservatives.

After the bruising four-day battle, McCarthy credited Gaetz with ending the stalemate. Gaetz told reporters he’d simply run out of things to extract from McCarthy.

Gaetz particularly wanted to lead a sub-panel of the House Armed Services Committee in return for his support. Friday morning, McCarthy denied trading subcommittee leadership posts for support, but it’s still not clear whether McCarthy caved to Gaetz’s demand.

In one of the most dramatic moments on the House floor Friday night, McCarthy begged Gaetz for his help during the 14th ballot when the vote total was deadlocked at 50%, denying McCarthy a win.

“C’mon Matt, what are you doing? We had talked about this,” McCarthy told Gaetz. But Gaetz just kept saying, “No, you guys went back on your agreement.”

“That’s not true. Nobody’s gone back on an agreement,” McCarthy said.

“Ron DeSantis’ lawsuit against Joe Biden over immigration opens in Florida” via Hanna Farrow of POLITICO — A federal judge in Pensacola heard opening arguments in DeSantis’ lawsuit against Biden, which claims the White House is neglecting current immigration policy. DeSantis alleges the Biden administration allowed thousands of migrants into the U.S. each month by ignoring policies to detain them — with many winding up in Florida. The Governor’s administration contends the migrants threaten public safety and costs the state money as it needs to accommodate more people in prisons, schools and the health care system. “[The Department of Homeland Security] has systematically diminished resources for detention,” James Percival, Florida’s deputy Attorney General of legal policy, said in his opening statements.

“Reedy Creek firefighters back plan for state control of Disney district” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — The union representing Disney World’s first responders says it supports a plan for the state to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as district officials publicly acknowledged the proposal by DeSantis and the Legislature for the first time. “Anything has got to be better than what we currently have,” Tim Stromsnes, communications director of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117, said in an interview Monday.

“Florida English teacher pushing book bans is openly racist and homophobic, students allege” via Judd Legum of Popular Information — Vicki Baggett, an English teacher at Northview High School, is pushing for the Escambia County School District to remove nearly 150 books from school libraries. Baggett is challenging books because she’s concerned the book could make White students “feel uncomfortable.” Baggett said she has “a responsibility to protect minors” from this kind of content. While Baggett claims she is keeping inappropriate content away from children, her former and current students tell Popular Information that Baggett openly promoted racist and homophobic beliefs in class. Peggy Sunday, who graduated from Northview in 2021, said that Baggett is known throughout Northview as an “openly racist teacher.” Sunday worked at a local pool and, one day, Baggett asked her about “the black-to-white” ratio.





“New NIL bill would ‘even the playing field’ for Florida’s college athletes” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — Rep. Chip LaMarca didn’t intend to become an expert in name, image and likeness (NIL), but over the past three years, the Florida legislator has a better understanding of its impact on college athletics. LaMarca, a Lighthouse Point Republican, has been at the forefront of NIL laws in Florida, helping sponsor the state’s current legislation, which went into effect on July 1, 2021. He recently filed a new NIL bill which he hopes will help even the playing field for the state’s universities and athletes. The proposed bill (HB 99) would allow more institutional involvement from universities and colleges regarding NIL. It would enable colleges, universities, and their employees to steer NIL opportunities toward athletes. The current legislation prohibits schools from having direct contact with athletes regarding NIL opportunities.

“Lactation rooms in courthouses? Members file bills to mandate the spaces next year” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A bill filed by Sen. Lori Berman (SB 144) would require all Florida courthouses to have lactation spaces by Jan. 1, 2024, and the measure makes clear that the mandate “fulfills an important state interest.” The bill would require the lactation spaces to be shielded from public view, be free from intrusion while occupied and have at least one electrical outlet. The legislation would allow for exceptions. Courthouses that don’t have lactation spaces for their staff that could be used by the public and don’t have the space to repurpose or make private at reasonable costs would not need to provide the accommodations. Courthouses would not be required to undergo new construction to create the spaces either.

“Marie Woodson files bill to include slain federal agents’ survivors in property tax exemption” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Woodson filed HB 101 to expand the definition of “first responders” to include federal agents. It would also apply to federal agents permanently disabled in the line of duty. “In the spirit of fairness, the federal officers killed in the line of duty and their spouses should be entitled to the same benefits as their state and local counterparts,” Woodson said in a statement. “We must ensure the process of legislative tax exemptions are equitable for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our communities.” Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, who helped craft the legislation, said the law is true to the intention of the constitutional amendment that voters passed in 2016 to expand property tax exemption to first responders permanently disabled in the line of duty.

“Joe Gruters refiles ‘Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act’ to regulate drug, ban under-21 sales” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Gruters last year nearly got legislation across the proverbial finish line that would have added regulations to the sale of kratom, a recreationally consumed plant with additive effects like morphine and other opiates. That bill is now back in near-identical form for the 2023 Legislative Session. Gruters filed the bill (SB 136), titled the “Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act,” on Monday. If passed and ratified, the measure would ban the sale of kratom to people under 21 and require processors to ensure products are devoid of dangerous, non-kratom substances that affect the quality or strength “to such a degree that it may injure a consumer.” Violators would be fined $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 each time thereafter.

Delegation meetings:

10 a.m. CST — Holmes County delegation meets at the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, 107 East Virginia Avenue, Bonifay.

12:30 p.m. CST — Washington County delegation meets at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, 1331 South Blvd., Chipley.

1:30 p.m. — Alachua County delegation meets in the Lyceum Concert Hall, Santa Fe State College, 3000 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville.

3 p.m. — Jackson County delegation meets at the Gene Prough Center for the Arts, Chipola College, 4409 Prough Drive, Marianna.

5 p.m. CST — Calhoun County delegation meets at the Calhoun County UF/IFAS Extension Building Board Room, 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown.

“Anthony Sabatini tries bullying Florida GOP members on Ronna McDaniel vote” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sabatini petitioned RPOF Chair Gruters to hold a meeting later this month. With more than 30 co-signatories on a letter, Gruters was required to schedule a meeting to vote on decrying Republican National Committee Chair McDaniel, formally opposing her re-election. Gruters did schedule the meeting, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20. But no action will be taken unless at least half of the 259 members of the Executive Committee show up. Otherwise, there will be no quorum. That has Sabatini threatening other members of the REC to show up or face public embarrassment. “Gruters and others are doing everything they can to discourage people to go,” Sabatini wrote in an email. “That’s why they chose a Friday and skipped over other dates.” Gruters disputed the facts of the email. He said quarterly meetings for the REC always take place on Fridays, and for his part, he’s encouraging people to come.

“Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz resigns” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Two months after the Florida Democratic Party suffered one of its worst elections in modern history, Party Chair Diaz announced on Monday that he was resigning from office. “After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a five-page letter addressed to Democratic Executive Committee chairs and other Florida Democrats on Monday afternoon. “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected.”

Lauren Book responds to Diaz’s resignation — “While Florida Democrats seem to be in perpetual rebuilding mode, after a tough series of cycles, it was time for a change in Chair,” Sen. Book said. “But to regain what’s been lost, the changes cannot begin or end there — and Manny Diaz cannot be used as a scapegoat for what’s transpired. One person didn’t get us into this mess and one person can’t get us out; we must all take a look in the mirror and do the difficult work to fundamentally change the way Democrats operate in the state of Florida, beginning with voter registration, voter communication, and a return to our core values as the party of working people.”

Let me try again: There are already candidates emerging for @FlaDems chair. 1 is current Tallahassee City Commissioner @JeremyMatlowTLH who said in a statement that he's jumping in. Another is @Annette_Taddeo who said on Twitter she's considering it & will consult ppl about it — Gary Fineout (@fineout) January 10, 2023

“Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles” via Sam Sachs of WFLA — At the end of 2021, Citizens Property Insurance insured a total of 759,305 policies. In 2022, amid a year of constant crisis for the state’s insurance market, Citizens reported the number of policies they served had gone up to 1,145,178 policies. In November, it was 1,126,319. The Citizens executive summary said 2023 will be a higher premium than the company has ever had in its 20-year history. Compared to previous years, the company said it has had growth rates approaching 500%. “In 2019, Citizens wrote $877 million in premium and insured roughly 447,000 policyholders — reflecting projected 5-year growth rates in premium and policyholders of 486% and 276%, respectively,” the report reads.

“Florida gas prices on the downslope again after 32-cent spike” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The state average fell almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend. By Sunday, it reached $3.30 per gallon — 10 cents more than the same time last year. But more discounts are likely coming, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group, which cited temporary refinery outages due to winter storms as contributing to the end-of-the-year uptick. “Last week, we saw fuel prices retreat again, as refinery activity ramped back up and the market turned bearish on global fuel demand, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in China,” AAA Public Relations Manager Mark Jenkins said in a statement. Jenkins added that retail prices “could drop 10-20 cents in the coming weeks, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.”

“People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday. The boot camp will offer training for local college and high school students on best practices for political organizing, community outreach, and digital strategy. The program will also include in-depth information about the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session. “Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus and in their professional lives,” said Eskamani, who founded People Power for Florida.

“Biden lawyers found classified material at his former office” via Peter Baker, Charlie Savage and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times —The documents, which date to Biden’s time as Vice President, were found by his personal lawyers on Nov. 2 when they were packing files at an office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, according to the White House. Officials did not describe what kind of information the documents included or their level of classification. The White House said in a statement that the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives and Records Administration on the same day the documents were found and that they were turned over the following day. The discovery was not in response to any prior request from the archives, nor is there any indication that Biden or his team resisted efforts to recover these or any other sensitive documents.

“Vern Buchanan loses Ways and Means Chair to Missouri’s Jason Smith” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan has lost the race for Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. The defeat to U.S. Rep. Smith of Missouri came despite the Longboat Key Republican holding seniority among GOP members of the powerful House panel. This means no member of the Florida congressional delegation will Chair a full committee in the 118th Congress. “I want to congratulate Jason and wish him well,” Buchanan said. “ … This is a big loss for Florida, which hasn’t had a committee Chairman in five years despite being the fastest growing state with the second largest Republican delegation in the House. Florida deserves a seat at the leadership table. Our party needs to move forward and show the country that we’re ready to lead.”

—”These Republicans were selected to Chair House committees after Speaker battle delay” via Emily Brooks of The Hill

“Kevin McCarthy concessions raise stakes on budget, debt limit” via Aidan Quigley, Paul M. Krawzak, and David Lerman of Roll Call — By increasing the difficulty of reaching a bipartisan agreement on spending, it could raise the risk of a market-rattling battle over the debt limit and a partial government shutdown later this year. But first House GOP lawmakers need to agree among themselves about what’s actually on the table. If spending bills for the next fiscal year are capped at fiscal 2022 levels as proposed in the deal, the assumed cuts will slice over $130 billion, or 8%, from levels in the recently enacted omnibus spending law. Military and national security-related programs, which received more than half of this year’s budget boost, or $76 billion, would take a 10% hit if cuts were applied proportionally. But top Republicans are already warning that’ll never happen.

“Kathy Castor secures $500K for new LatinTech Accelerator” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Castor has secured $500,000 in new federal funding to launch the LatinTech Accelerator, a new business accelerator to promote Latino-founded companies in the Tampa Bay area. The LatinTech Accelerator is one of 15 community projects Castor submitted to the Appropriations Committee for funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget. “The infusion of these funds will jump-start the work of so many important priorities, and I am grateful to all of the local partners who put time and effort into helping me successfully advocate for these funds,” Castor said.

“Jared Moskowitz, Maxwell Frost named Vice Chairs of congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz, whose passionate speech following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 helped pass Florida’s first gun safety law in two decades, will serve as a Vice Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in Congress. On Monday, two days after being sworn into his first U.S. House term, Moskowitz announced he is joining the task force. Frost, who rose to prominence during the “March for Our Lives” movement to become the first Generation Z candidate elected to Congress, will also serve in a Vice Chair role alongside 14 others.

“GOP House takes first swipe at IRS money” via Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — The House is poised to vote to repeal tens of billions of dollars in Internal Revenue Service funding. The bill — expected to be the first legislation advanced by the Republican majority that took over the House last week — aims to erase a key policy priority of the Democrats, who used their control of the government to enact it last year. It would rescind almost all of the $80 billion in IRS funding that Congress approved in August in the climate, health and tax law known as the Inflation Reduction Act. Even if, as expected, the GOP bill doesn’t become law, the IRS will be under the microscope during congressional hearings.

“Jair Bolsonaro’s Florida stay puts ball in Biden’s court after riots in Brasilia” via Gabriel Stargardter of Reuters — After watching supporters of Donald Trump invade the U.S. Capitol two years ago, Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando. “Bolsonaro should not be in Florida,” U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democratic lawmaker in Congress, said on CNN. “The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil.”

— “Bolsonaro is hospitalized in U.S. with abdominal pain” via Daniel Carvalho of Bloomberg

“GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing Donald Trump” via Rebecca Beitsch of The Hill — The GOP is preparing to hammer agencies reviewing the conduct of Trump with a new select subcommittee poised to focus on the “weaponization” of the federal government. The panel is being drawn up to take aim at ongoing investigations at the Department of Justice and the FBI on Trump, including the taking of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and the former President’s conduct leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The subcommittee, included under the umbrella of the House Judiciary Committee, is expected to be helmed by Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio. Republicans have weighed a “Church-style” investigation of the FBI since late last year, modeled after a 1970s investigation into civil liberties violations by the intelligence community.

“Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to be sentenced Tuesday” via Aaron Katersky of ABC News — Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty in August to devising and operating a 15-year scheme to defraud federal, state and city tax authorities by evading more than $1.7 million in taxes on unreported income in the form of company-provided perks that included the rent on his Manhattan apartment, the leases on cars for himself and his wife and tuition for his grandchildren. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, he testified in the subsequent trial of the Trump Organization. He was promised a sentence of five months in jail to be served on Rikers Island and five years’ probation in exchange for his testimony and agreed to repay nearly $2 million in taxes owed.

“Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump, has taken on seemingly untouchable targets” via Tom Hamburger, Matthew Brown and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post — Now Willis is considering using the racketeering statute in another sprawling, politically treacherous investigation. The question this time is whether a former President, Trump, conspired with his allies to break the law and attempt to overturn the 2020 Election. Willis, Fulton County’s district attorney, finds herself at the center of an inquiry with the potential to make history and influence the course of the next presidential vote. A special grand jury convened as part of the investigation has completed its work and submitted a report that could include recommendations for charges, a judge announced Monday. The judge scheduled a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether to release the report publicly. Willis could file charges in the case in the coming weeks.

“Lincoln Project maintains MAGA movement is ‘America’s Taliban’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The reformed Republican “Never Trumpers” are excoriating the so-called “MAGA” movement associated with the former President as “America’s Taliban,” and saying that they predicted the spectacle of GOP dysfunction that played out on the floor of the House of Representatives. A statement from the Lincoln Project was unsparing: “we told you there would be no compromise with the Ultra-MAGA if they won.” Contending that they “showed a willingness to take the nation hostage to further their own corrupt ambitions,” the Lincoln Project contends the MAGA movement is the American version of the Taliban. “Like the Taliban, MAGA embraces violence and threats to attain power,” the statement continues.

“Markenzy Lapointe sworn in as first Haitian American to serve as U.S. Attorney in South Florida” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Lapointe was sworn in Monday as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, making him the first Haitian American lawyer to serve in the region’s top federal law enforcement job. U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga called Lapointe’s nomination “historic” in a small private ceremony in her courtroom attended by family, friends and colleagues. Lapointe, 55, thanked many people who made his nomination by Biden possible. He also highlighted the support of his wife and his mother, to whom he spoke briefly in Creole. Lapointe, a former U.S. Marine who served as a federal prosecutor two decades ago, was raised in Haiti and Miami.

“Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, Covo says she will be on the ballot. On Monday, the longtime journalist-turned-PR pro announced her bid to succeed Ken Russell in the District 2 seat, which spans Miami’s coast from Coconut Grove north through Brickell. In something of a surprise move Sunday, the panel’s four sitting Commissioners voted unanimously to forgo an appointment in favor of allowing residents to choose Russell’s successor.

“Voters in Miami’s District 2 will choose their next Commissioner in Special Election” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Voters in Miami’s waterfront neighborhoods will choose their next representative in a Special Election next month. In a rare Sunday afternoon meeting, City Commissioners unanimously voted to hold an election on Feb. 27 to fill the District 2 seat that former Commissioner Ken Russell recently vacated. The decision delivered some neighborhood advocates a major win, allowing them to choose the interim Commissioner through a vote after a short campaign season that will begin this week. Commission Chair Christine King and Commissioner Manolo Reyes notched victories, asserting their shared position that an election was the most democratic way to find Russell’s successor.

“Man locked up for coordinating street takeovers and drifting shows in Miami-Dade, cops say” via Omar Rodríguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend after a six-month investigation revealed he organized multiple street takeovers and drifting shows across Miami-Dade County, according to police. Ericandrew Rudolfo Gotay was arrested Saturday and faces 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on public roadways, county jail records show. The 31-year-old Broward County resident remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Sunday night. “The Miami-Dade Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners, continue addressing dangerous and illegal drag racing activities throughout Miami-Dade County,” the agency said Sunday in a news release.

Teenager to run for House District 90 — Fresh off a stint as the Student Government Association President at his West Boynton charter high school, Republican Nicolas “Nic” Giacalone is filing to run for HD 90. The 2022 graduate of Somerset Academy Canyons High School in West Boynton Beach is kicking off his campaign at 7:30 tonight at the Aloft hotel in Delray Beach. His website says he’s currently enrolled at Lynn University, studying political science. The site also says that, at 18, he was the youngest person ever to win election to the Republican Executive Committee of Palm Beach County in December 2021, which would put him 19 years old now. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello currently represents the seat covering Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and the adjacent barrier islands.

“Rod Velez sues in bid to get Broward School Board seat he won” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Velez filed a lawsuit to try to get back a School Board seat that DeSantis filled the same day he had hoped to be sworn in. In a suit filed Monday in Broward County Circuit Court, Velez is challenging both DeSantis and Daniel Foganholi, who the Governor appointed on Dec. 22, shortly after declaring the seat vacant. Velez defeated challenger Marie Murray Martin in a Nov. 8 runoff for a District 1 seat in the Hollywood area, but decided not to get sworn in on Nov. 22 with elected members, due to questions about his eligibility. He was convicted in 1995 of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.

“Palm Beach County School Board asks judge to dismiss parental rights lawsuit” via Kate Payne of WLRN — The School District of Palm Beach County is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit that’s thought to be one of the first cases brought under the state’s new parental rights laws. Francisco Deliu is suing the district, claiming two teachers displayed LGBTQ pride flags in his son’s middle school classrooms. Deliu alleges the school was “implicitly advocating for homosexuality,” which he claims violates his “Christian-Orthodox religious beliefs” and forced him to have his son removed from the classes. Deliu is also challenging the district’s LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide, which gives advice on how to support queer students and includes statistics on mental health trends and resources available in the community.

“Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more doctors and locations. In addition, an unnamed hospital from the Northeast will soon be setting up its first medical offices in the county in downtown West Palm Beach. Ken Himmel, chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of Related Cos., didn’t supply further details on the health care company.

“Can hybrid super reefs defend the coasts? UM leading research for military project” via Nicolas Rivero of the Miami Herald — The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surges. The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surges and beach erosion worse. To protect coastal bases, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has enlisted corals, oysters and three international teams of scientists led by investigators at the University of Miami, the University of Hawaii and Rutgers University.

“‘I’ve arrived!’ A Cuban boat’s dangerous voyage to freedom in the Florida Keys” via Syra Ortiz-Blanes, David Goodhue and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The motor died early in Arlen Núñez’s voyage by sea from Cuba to the Florida Keys, leaving him and nearly two dozen other migrants to rely on wind and their own paddling to get to the shores of the United States. “A commercial boat almost ran us over,” Nuñez, 41, said after the end of more than a week at sea before landing with 22 other migrants on the ocean side of Key Largo. The group left around New Year’s Day from Matanzas, a province that is a common departure spot for Cuban migrants. But the engine died as the boat was still within Cuban waters.

“Brightline unveils first look at Orlando airport station: Swank and cocktails crafted by hand” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Brightline Trains marketing drum roll for service from South Florida to Orlando included a layout of renderings released Monday showing what interior décor and retail offerings at its airport train station will look like. The airport’s train station is a distinctive building with curved, overlapping roof lines. It was completed five years ago and has been used only by the airport shuttle trains that link the original north terminal complex with the newly opened south terminal complex. The station is just east of and adjoins Terminal C.

“Community activist Seigler is first official candidate in 2024 County Commission races” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Dwight Seigler kicked off the 2024 election season for Brevard County Commission, becoming the first candidate to file paperwork to run for one of the three seats that will be up for grabs. Seigler, a community activist from east Mims, will be running as a Republican for the District 1 County Commission seat in north Brevard now held by Rita Pritchett, a Republican who is the current County Commission Chair and whose time as Commissioner is ending. Pritchett cannot seek re-election in 2024 because of term limit rules that prevent a County Commissioner from serving more than two consecutive four-year terms. Two other Republican Commissioners also will be term-limited in 2024.

“Federal judge orders Chris Dorworth’s River Cross company to pay Seminole $432K in legal fees” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A federal judge has ordered developer Dorworth’s firm, River Cross Land Co., to pay Seminole $432,198 that the county spent on attorneys’ fees and other legal costs defending a federal lawsuit filed by Dorworth. The awarded amount is nearly $93,000 less than what Seminole estimated it paid out mostly to the Nelson, Riley & Scarborough law firm of Orlando to defend the county after Dorworth’s company sued in October 2018. The suit came two months after County Commissioners unanimously turned down his plans for a large residential and commercial development within the county’s protected rural boundary.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 33% in Central Florida amid new variant, foreign spread” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — As COVID-19 activity picks up internationally and a new subtype of the omicron variant makes its way across the U.S., COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida are climbing. There have been a number of troubling developments in the virus’ evolution recently, including the new omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5. The new subvariant seems to bypass previous immunity and resist COVID-19 treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. The virus that causes COVID-19 attacks people’s cells by sticking to them, and this new strain is also “stickier,” said Dr. Daniel Van Durme, senior associate dean for Clinical and Community Affairs and professor at Florida State University College of Medicine.

“Jane Castor raises six figures in December” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa Mayor Castor raised $65,800 through her committee, Tampa Strong, and $51,750 through her campaign account. The numbers follow a campaign announcement in early December that the campaign had $230,000 on hand just two weeks into the race. “I am so humbled and grateful to everyone who has contributed to our campaign,” Castor said. “With these resources, we will be able to get our message out about the importance of continuing to implement the initiatives that are improving the lives of Tampa residents and making our city a better place to live, work and raise a family in all neighborhoods.” As of Dec. 31, Castor had $222,687 available in her committee, after more than $13,000 in expenditures in December.

“Tampa Council member asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey” via Creative Loafing — Today at a Tampa City Council meeting, a Council member requested that the local police union make a public apology for a survey that asked if candidates have ever supported Black Lives Matter or have been critical of police. Orlando Gudes, who represents District 5 and spent 26 years as a Tampa Police officer, was compelled to speak after several community members stood in front of the Council and denounced the survey, which was created by the Tampa Police Benevolent Association (PBA). “You know, I filled out the questionnaire, and I returned it back to the PBA,” Gudes said. “But some of the questions on there I thought were offensive.”

“Tropicana Field redeveloper may be named by St. Petersburg Mayor Jan. 30” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The city said in a news release Monday that Mayor Ken Welch plans to “make a major announcement” about the redevelopment Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall. The public is invited. The city received four proposals from Sugar Hill Community Partners, Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays, 50 Plus 1 Sports and Restoration Associates. Those development teams pitched their proposals to the public last week at the Coliseum, where Welch took notes the whole night. Welch’s decision may affect the Rays’ future in St. Petersburg, and in the region. The team’s lease on the 86 acres downtown sunsets in 2027.

“Report: Tampa Bay annual home price growth rate slows to lowest in two years” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The new CoreLogic home price insight report gives residents an early indication of home price trends in 2023, and the latest data shows home price increases slowed to their lowest rate in two years. The Tampa Bay metro area’s single-family combined 12-month home price index sits at 17%, according to the latest data, but this is a 3% decline from the spring peaks. Nationally, prices are now 2.5% below the Spring 2022 peak and are expected to continue to lower this year. The largest home price increases took place in the Southeast, led by Florida (18%), South Carolina (13.9%) and Georgia (13.6%). Miami posted the highest annual increase among the country’s 20 largest metro areas, at 21.3%, followed by Houston at 10.6% and Phoenix at 8.1%.

“Where’s the mail? Where’s the aid? Sanibel’s recovery marathon grinds on” via Amy Bennett-Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Sanibel and Captiva have long been dependable economic engines for Lee County. Then Hurricane Ian slammed on the brakes. It severed the barrier islands’ mainland connection, shredding them with 155 mph winds that shoved 12 feet of storm surge over cottages, condos and businesses. Even for hurricane-seasoned island families, the storm’s savagery was a surprise. “We’ve always been the symbol of hope, normalcy, and ‘Things are going to be OK,’ said Sanibel City Council member and Vice Mayor Richard Johnson, whose family has owned Bailey’s General Store since 1899. “We were prepared to support the community right after the wind died down,” he said. “That’s the Bailey family tradition. But this one kicked us right square in the gut.”

“New Florida town? Siesta Key’s straw poll shows strong support for incorporation” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A recent informal poll by proponents of incorporating Siesta Key showed overwhelming support for creating a new town on the barrier island, giving self-rule advocates more ammunition in their push to convince local state lawmakers to support the idea. An elaborate, election-like straw poll of thousands of people, designed to gauge the Siesta Key community’s support for the incorporation effort, showed that 87% of those who responded favored the creation of a new town and local government on the island. The public opinion results will be key information supporters will cite in the next big hurdle for the incorporation movement, as Save Siesta Key Inc. seeks the support Thursday of the area’s state lawmakers.

“Leader of proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center stepping down amid debate” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Cheryl Mendelson, who was hired in 2019 to oversee the planning and construction of a proposed new performing arts center to replace the aging but beloved Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is stepping down at a time of community divide about the project. Mendelson was hired by the Van Wezel Foundation (now renamed the Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation) as its CEO to lead the effort to create a new center that is intended to become the centerpiece of the Bay Park Conservancy. The park, which has opened its first phase, will eventually replace most of what is now the Van Wezel parking lot.

“Venice Council agrees in principle to three development rule changes” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Venice City Council members agreed Friday to compromise with the citizens’ group Venice Unites on three of four areas of concern raised over new city development regulations — including two key ones regulating building heights in downtown. In July, the City Council approved the city’s first major rewrite of its land development regulations since the 1970s. The following month, a five-member group of residents opposed to several aspects of the code formed Venice Unites, moving to collect at least 2,228 signatures from registered voters on a petition designed to force a referendum on whether to rescind the entire 600-plus pages of new development rules. Friday’s action was designed to avert a legal battle over those rules.

“‘Warmth and love.’ Manatee shelter animals need volunteers as adoptions slow after holidays” via Robyn Murrell of the Bradenton Herald — After the holiday season, pet adoptions tend to slow down at animal shelters, leaving the animals without human interaction. But through Manatee County’s volunteer and pet fostering programs, those animals are able to get TLC while waiting for their owners. The Manatee County Animal Shelter now houses nearly 150 animals, including dogs, cats, and rabbits. Dena Sabou has been volunteering with the shelter for six months because she said it’s one of the few no-kill shelters in Southwest Florida. The Manatee animal shelter had a 94% save rate in December and maintained a save rate in the 90% range for most of 2022, said animal outreach specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt.

“Jacksonville high school cancels performances of ‘Indecent’ over play’s ‘mature content’” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville’s Douglas Anderson School of the Arts has canceled performances of a play involving censorship and the first lesbian kiss in American theater, triggering a storm of social media debate. “Indecent” won Tony Awards during a Broadway run in 2017, but a school production planned for March was called off this week because it was deemed unsuitable for teens. “’Indecent’ contains adult sexual dialogue that is inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences. It’s that simple,” Tracy Pierce, a Duval County School System spokesperson, said Friday.

“LeAnna Cumber qualifies for Jacksonville mayoral election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — One of four Republicans running for Jacksonville Mayor made it official Monday, the first day of the 2023 qualifying period. City Council member Cumber was accompanied by her husband, Husein, and children Jake and Poppy, on their way to the Bolles School for Monday classes, as she became the first, but definitely not the last, candidate to qualify for the city’s top job. “I’m so excited to be running for Mayor, and I’m really doing it for these guys,” she told reporters, referring to her children. Cumber first joined the City Council in 2019, winning the District 5 seat with no competition. The 2023 mayoral race is a different scenario. Ten candidates have filed to run, though it remains to be seen how many will qualify.

“Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office. Deegan is the leading Democratic fundraiser in the field, with former state Sen. Audrey Gibson and first-time candidate Theresa Ann Richardson far behind. She has nearly $270,000 on hand in her campaign account, and nearly $320,000 in her Donna for Duval political committee. Two Republican opponents will have significant cash advantages, meanwhile.

“Police union backs Daniel Davis for Jacksonville Mayor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Fraternal Order of Police is lining up behind Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Davis in the 2023 mayoral race. The endorsement comes just days after the other major public safety union in town did not endorse Davis, despite the recommendation of its leadership. Since a supermajority of Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters members did not adopt leadership’s recommendation, that endorsement was not conferred. The FOP endorsement likely will be key to Davis’ messaging ahead of the March 21 “First Election,” which will see all candidates who qualify for the ballot this week square off. If no one gets a majority, the top two advance to the May 16 ballot.

“Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district. “Lindsey Brock is the leader we need fighting for first responders on the City Council. He has the integrity and experience to get things done and is committed to keeping the families of Jacksonville safe. Jacksonville Firefighters are proud to endorse Lindsey Brock for City Council District 2,” said Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

“Big names produce Gator Bowl win for Amelia Island tourism” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — It was well-received when the call came in with a different tradition-rich program, Notre Dame, which agreed to appear opposite a team with an energetic fan base like South Carolina. “Within 48 hours of the announcement, ticket sales went off the charts,” said Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We had over 70,000 people there for the game. The great thing about our contract is it mandates the ACC representative stay at the Omni on Amelia Island.” The impact on the Omni was “well over a million dollars,” Langley said. Notre Dame football, while not officially in the ACC, nonetheless has contractual obligations with the conference. Amelia Island played host to 120 players and 60 staff members from the university.

“Bay County OKs $12 million project to repair 18 miles of roads damaged by Michael” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, local officials still are working to repair damages it caused. Bay County Commissioners on Wednesday awarded Roberts and Roberts Inc., a Panama City road construction company, a project worth more than $12.245 million to repair about 18 miles of county roads damaged by the Category 5 storm. This will mark the fourth phase of roadway repairs in the county’s Hurricane Michael roadway rehabilitation project.

“Gainesville’s new sports mecca unveiled and dedicated to familiar name” via David Whitley of The Gainesville Sun — Everybody at the dedication of the Alachua County Sports and Events Center knew the name. Jimmy Carnes Track. The prime attraction is a 220-meter track, the only indoor one in the state. It was built in Italy by MONDO, the company that produces running surfaces at most Olympic stadiums. “I know how much Jimmy wanted this to happen. It was his vision,” said Carnes’ wife, Nannette. It’s much more than a place to run. There are 10 basketball, 18 volleyball and 21 pickleball courts. Alachua County provided most of the funding for the $38 million public-private venture. Proponents say it will bring a $77 million economic impact annually, and it’s already booked for most of the year.

“All the pretty Republicans” via James Parker of The Atlantic — If Cormac McCarthy interpreted the humiliations of Kevin McCarthy:

And there were men there in attendance there with double faces, as they had been sutured one face to another with catgut and diabolic needle, and women with the nostrils of dragons.

Monstrosities of democracy they came forth in their pomp in the noon of the day. From the backwoods, from the boggy peninsulas. From the gleaming mall-lands. From the sucking swamps. Sun it did throb like a thumb in the eye of God. And the chamber was a cauldron of mockery, bepopulate with jeerers and carousers.

He would be Speaker of this chamber. O he would. Most keenly. To wield the gavel was his life’s whole grail and summit. For this he had flattered the whims of the autocrat, the golden maniac. Had stood next to him with bozo straight face when the stars themselves were shaking with awful laughter. Had prostrated himself in Florida. And was it Justice now that they refused him this office, at the last? His own people? The Floridian in particular, with luscious hair and grin infernal?

No-vote after no-vote. Negation piled upon negation. A rump, a polyp held out. Radicals. They would not. The oils of persuasion failed. The purge of his pride. Throb sun throb.

See the red, red rock and the depth of its shadow. But would he give up, would he fuck. This carcass of a process, he would see it through. Outlast humiliation, outlast intransigence, in thrall to some sheer unblinking lizard principle of survival.

Thirteen votes, each one a flaying, until only his haircut remained.

“DeSantis allies plot the hostile takeover of a liberal college” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — New College of Florida has a reputation for being the most progressive public college in the state. Naturally, DeSantis wants to demolish it. On Friday, he announced six new appointments to New College’s board of trustees, including Chris Rufo, who orchestrated the right’s attack on critical race theory, and Matthew Spalding, a professor and dean at Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan. The plan, Rufo told me, is to transform New College into a public version of Hillsdale. Rufo has been fanning public education culture wars, first against critical race theory and then against LGBTQ issues. This year, he is turning his attention to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and will soon unveil model legislation to abolish such programs at state schools. In New College, he sees a chance to create a new type of educational institution to replace those he’s trying to destroy.

“DeSantis could decide Republicans’ foreign policy” via Bonnie Kristian for The New York Times — In the years since Trump became President, the GOP coalition has split over America’s role in the world, the causes and conflicts which deserve U.S. intervention and the value of international alliances. Before his current office, DeSantis represented Florida in the House. He served on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Chaired the Subcommittee on National Security, and built a foreign policy record. In many regards, it’s a standard Republican record. On three key issues, however, DeSantis stands apart: his distance from Trump on Russia, his noticeable quiet on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq compared to Trump and other potential 2024 candidates, and his fixation on Iran as a major threat to the United States.

“Maybe don’t unleash the kraken” via Jacob Stern of The Atlantic — These days, it’s a real headache to keep tabs on the coronavirus’s ever-shifting subvariants. BA. 2, BA. 4, and BA. 5, three Omicron permutations that rose to prominence last year, were confusing enough. Now, in addition to those, we have to deal with BQ. 1.1, BF. 7, B.5.2.6, and XBB. 1.5, the version of Omicron currently featured in concerned headlines. Recently, things have also gotten considerably stranger. Alongside the strings of letters and numbers, several nicknames for these subvariants have started to gain traction online. The names associated with the coronavirus have been a fraught conversation since the pandemic’s earliest days.

“Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo” via NFL.com — Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, UC health physicians announced on Monday. Hamlin will continue to undergo tests and be monitored back in Buffalo. Dr. William Knight said that Hamlin has been able to walk and tolerate a “regular diet,” and has been undergoing physical and occupational therapy as he continues to progress in his recovery. Knight added that Hamlin remained in the UCMC surgical intensive care unit until he was released Monday. Bills head coach Sean McVay said he and general manager Brandon Beane were able to visit Hamlin after he returned to Western New York.

“Disney teases TRON Lightcycle Run opening date at Walt Disney World” via WDW Magic — Disney has released a social media teaser for the upcoming TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, which gives some strong hints about a long-awaited opening date. The image shows a scoreboard, which appears to include several dates, including the 1971 Magic Kingdom opening, the original TRON movie opening in 1982, TRON Legacy in 2010, and Disneyland in 1955. Of most interest is a 2023 date on row 2, which lists U.S. 13,212,023. Perhaps a 3/21/2023 soft opening, or a 4/21/2023 grand opening of TRON Lightcycle Run. That date range would be in line with earlier expectations of an April 2023 grand opening (1+3 -> 4,212,023). Disney has so far only said that TRON Lightcycle Run would open Spring 2023.

“‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ takes down ‘Jurassic World’ as seventh-highest grossing film in history with $1.7B” via Rebecca Rubin of Variety — After only four weeks of release, “The Way of Water” has generated $517 million in North America and $1.19 billion overseas. At the international box office, it’s now the fifth-highest movie, behind only “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Based on its worldwide ticket sales, “Avatar: The Way of Water” also stands as the highest-grossing movie released in 2022, as well as the second-biggest movie of the pandemic era, following 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.91 billion). At this rate, “Avatar 2” has a real shot at crossing $2 billion worldwide — a nearly impossible benchmark in COVID-19 times. It’s a lofty goal with or without the pandemic, to be sure.

“Twins! Blue Spring manatee mother reported with 2 calves in ‘extremely rare’ occurrence” via Danielle Johnson of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — While female manatees typically only have one calf at a time, one special manatee mama from Blue Spring, Estel, has had twins — and you’re invited to the baby shower. As hundreds of manatees have flocked to the warm waters of the Orange City spring in recent weeks, they’ve brought more than 60 calves with them, but Save the Manatee Club says the twins are especially rare. “I think it’s amazing,” Manatee Research Associate Cora Berchem said. “I think it’s amazing to have that many calves at Blue Spring to begin with and then also having a set of twins, which is extremely rare, and seeing they’re both doing well, I’m super excited for that.”

