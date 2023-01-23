January 23, 2023
Personnel note: Matt Herndon promoted at RSA Consulting

Matt Herndon
He is now Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs.

Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting has promoted Matt Herndon to Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs.

The firm said the promotion recognizes Herndon’s leadership, particularly within the affordable housing, early learning, and economic development sectors, where he manages the firm’s growing portfolio of community-impact clients.

“Since joining RSA less than two years ago, Matt’s knowledge of the process and strategic insight into the inner workings of state and local government have had a significant impact on client relations and public policy,” said RSA Consulting President and CEO Ron Pierce.

During his time at RSA, Herndon has worked extensively with United Way chapters across the state on public policy solutions for ALICE families — Asset limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“Matt has been a critical partner and resource for the strategic priorities of United Way Suncoast. His leadership and expertise have helped us advance our work addressing the affordable housing crisis as well as early childhood education,” said Jessica Muroff, CEO of United Way Suncoast.

“We know that we can’t program our way out of all the challenges we face in our communities, and this is where Matt helps drive meaningful change through advocacy.”

Herndon joined RSA in 2021 after working nearly 10 years in the state House as a Legislative Aide to several state Representatives.

RSA Consulting is one of the premier regional firms operating in the Tampa Bay area and was named Florida Politics’ Boutique Lobbying Firm of the Year in 2020. The firm continues to expand its footprint in the Tampa Bay region and grow its lobbying and communications teams. it has branched out from its home base significantly in recent years, picking up several clients in the Central Florida and Space Coast regions.

The most recent addition to RSA’s client roster is the Florida Aquarium, a downtown Tampa landmark that sits among the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Straz Center for Performing Arts, and the Tampa Theatre as some of the firm’s most recognizable clients in the downtown area.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

