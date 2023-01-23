Personnel note: Jossie Barroso to lead comms for Senate Dems

Jossie Barroso is the new Communications Director and Press Secretary for the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus.

Barroso has almost a decade of media experience, working her way from behind the scenes to in front of the camera and now coordinating messaging.

Florida policy wonks may know her from her last gig: reporting and producing at The Florida Channel, Florida’s public affairs programming channel.

There, she helped recap state government news during Capitol Update, a weekly program that ramps up to a daily production during the Legislative Session.

She began covering the legislative, executive and judicial branches of Florida government in 2014 as a videographer and started as a reporter four years later. Over the next four years, she covered several of Florida’s tragedies and crises, from the mass schooling in Parkland to disastrous hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barroso learned the ins and outs of the legislative process — including the media outreach that went with it — by covering everything from 4th-floor press conferences to rallies and marches and, of course, the traditional end-of-Session hanky drop.

Barroso is the first Hispanic woman to serve as Communications Director for the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus. She holds an undergraduate degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University.

Despite earning one of her sheepskins from FSU, she remains a Gator at heart.