Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.26.23

Good Thursday morning.

Our daughter, Ella Joyce, continues to recover after breaking her elbow after a fall from her pony, Mocha.

She’s banged up and still in some pain, but she’s stable and a trooper. She’s looking at some surgery to repair her elbow and a couple of months, at least, off the trail. (Probably out of the water, too, which will be hard for a kid who, when she’s not on her ponies, is in her pool or sitting in a hot shower, listening to one of her podcasts about history.)

But it could be worse. And because it’s not, we are incredibly grateful.

We are very grateful to all of you who have reached out to offer love, support, and encouragement. Say what you will about this Process, but when tragedy, even a not-too-serious one as a broken arm, strikes, the jerseys come off and folks of all stripes — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — come together to help.

And for that, we are also deeply grateful.

In less than a month, most GOP presidential hopefuls will head to Austin, Texas, for a behind-closed-doors event with some of the Lone Star State’s biggest Republican donors.

The “Texas Voter Engagement Project Donor Appreciation Conference” is being hosted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and GOP strategist Karl Rove and it will include most candidates who’ve been feeling out 2024 runs.

The lineup of potential presidential candidates set to attend includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Amb. Nikki Haley, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, former VP Mike Pence, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Notably absent from the list: Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The door isn’t entirely shut on an appearance by the Florida Governor, with event organizers teasing the potential for “two more special guests.” However, journalist Mark Halperin framed the current lineup as a way for Texas megadonors to “kick the tires” on other options.

“Many in this group are attracted to Ron DeSantis; they can read the polls and know that the Sunshine State topper represents, in theory, the best hope to stop Donald Trump. At the same time, they know DeSantis is not a sure thing to run and to win,” Halperin wrote, citing a just-released Emerson College poll of a potential 2024 GOP Primary that showed DeSantis getting just 29% in a crowded field where Trump garnered 55% support.

But other polling shows DeSantis could be the runaway Primary winner in Texas, whether he’s in head-to-head with the former President or in a packed field.

Still, Halperin suggests this could be a pivotal moment for Kemp or Scott, who “both capture the imagination of more than a few as potential nominees,” especially those who question whether DeSantis is personable enough for the national stage.

The Florida Association of Counties Broadband Summit begins today and is expected to draw in a bundle of leaders from across Florida’s 67 counties and from state agencies who will hear from federal and state leaders about how to best access and utilize the investments available for their communities.

The Summit comes as Florida is expected to receive between $1 billion and $2 billion in federal funding to expand broadband infrastructure. To that end, the speaker list includes some of the most knowledgeable leaders on the topic.

Evan Feinman, the director of broadband equity, access, and deployment (BEAD) at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will deliver the opening keynote address at the event, which is being held at the Sawgrass Marriott in St. Johns County.

The program Feinman leads will distribute $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access nationwide. He also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief source of information for the advancement and regulation of the telecommunications industry.

The headliner on Day Two is Gary Bolton, the President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, which is the largest trade association dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. FAC said Bolton’s keynote will foster discussions on how to access federal funding to improve access to affordable high-speed internet across Florida.

The Broadband Summit will also include panel discussions and talks intended to familiarize attendees with core concepts related to broadband expansion and the programs dedicated to it, digital equity, and how local governments can develop plans tailored to their individual needs.

More information and a complete agenda are available on FAC’s website.

—@GovRonDeSantis: It was great to meet sheriffs from across Florida and to share my appreciation for all they do for our state. The work of our sheriff departments in Florida has been vital to Florida’s crime rate being at a 50-year low and down nearly 10% year-over-year.

Tweet, tweet:

After an exhaustive search, I have finally located and unmasked the Daily Beast’s anonymous source’s “friend in Miami” 👀 pic.twitter.com/kXWopKMhXG — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

I'd like to extend a hearty welcome to The Capitolist's newest editor https://t.co/PqE0msDyFO — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) January 25, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

—@HasanTheHun: all shitposts aside, Twitter used to be an incredible tool for news aggregation and now it’s so busted. the content moderation was genuinely valuable. why even keep the trends tab when you know it’s absolutely broken?

“FPL CEO, who was under fire in recent years, retiring after leading utility 11 years” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Eric Silagy, the controversial executive who has led Florida Power & Light for 11 years, is retiring.

In the past few years, Silagy became embroiled in a series of political scandals.

Reporting by the Miami Herald in partnership with the Tampa Bay Times revealed FPL’s efforts under his leadership to secretly manipulate a state Senate election, secretly craft legislation to maintain its grip on the solar energy market, snap up a public utility in Jacksonville, push for rate increases on residential customers, tail a journalist it disliked using private investigators, and secretly take over a supposedly independent news website to attack critics.

Silagy will be replaced by Armando Pimentel, a retired former executive with FPL parent NextEra Energy, who will assume the titles of president and CEO. John Ketchum, the NextEra Chair, president and CEO, also will take on the role of FPL Chair. Silagy held all three titles at FPL.

Ketchum noted in a prepared statement that FPL became the nation’s largest electric utility under Silagy. Ketchum also repeated an oft-cited claim by the company that its bills are lower than the national average, and he praised Silagy’s leadership as FPL responded to extensive damage across Florida caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last year.

The news of Silagy’s retirement came two days after FPL said it will ask the state Public Service Commission to approve collecting $1.3 billion from customers to recoup costs related to Ian and Nicole.

“Ron DeSantis becomes focus of attacks from 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls” via Alex Leary and John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls already knew they would have to contend with Trump. Now they are increasingly concerned with another problem — how to get past DeSantis. Other ambitious Republicans have begun to draw contrasts with DeSantis — who has never lost in three races for the U.S. House and two for Governor — over a range of issues, from abortion to COVID-19 vaccinations and a showdown with Disney. They are scrutinizing his congressional voting record and past support of establishment GOP figures like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and they are suggesting that the 44-year-old lacks the charisma and interpersonal skills for a national campaign. Subtle, early attacks don’t appear so far to have damaged DeSantis, who is expected to join the nomination race after his state’s Legislative Session wraps in May.

“DeSantis’ secret Twitter army of far-right influencers” via Jake Lahut of Daily Beast — Who are, according to the three Republicans who received the initial pitch, among the ranks in DeSantis’ digital army? Jack Murphy, a podcast host and self-described “alpha-male giga chad” involved in a quasi-professional cuckolding porn scandal. John Cardillo, a former Newsmax TV host and unregistered arms dealer who allegedly stiffed the Ukrainian government for $200,000 worth of body armor plates. Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s right-wing influencer son. David Reaboi, a Hungary-loving and Qatar-hating bodybuilder with long-standing ties to John Bolton. And Caleb Hull, an ex-Trump digital strategist who has said some very, very racist things. This is the DeSantis A-team, and they’re fighting a battle for a presidential campaign that hasn’t even started yet — with plenty of DeSantis face time, dinners, and photo ops. The effort has picked up steam ever since Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ perennially online rapid response director, moved from the governor’s office to his campaign in August of last year.

—“DeSantis’ team slams Daily Beast for ‘bot farm’ report not including full comments” via Eric Daugherty

“College Board to update AP African American Studies framework rejected by DeSantis, Florida” via Sam Sachs of WFLA — The College Board, the nonprofit organization that designs and manages the Advanced Placement courses in the United States, announced the rejected pilot program of their AP African American Studies course would be updated. Commentary from Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said the state “proudly” mandates the teaching of African American history but does “not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.” They invited the College Board to revise the course for compliance with Florida law, 2022’s House Bill 7, the Stop WOKE Act, which banned teaching CRT in Florida schools. The rejection has drawn criticism from Democratic Florida lawmakers and the White House. After the pushback from Florida officials, the College Board said they would be releasing a revised program framework on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.

—“Ben Crump threatens to sue DeSantis over African American Studies course” via Jeffrey Schweers and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel

“Florida doctors worried DeSantis’ gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — In 2021, Jon Ward wanted Florida’s largest medical association to take a stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. The Panama City dermatologist sent many members of the Florida Medical Association reeling, with one doctor likening it to a comedian telling an off-color joke. “It was such an inflammatory resolution that we decided to flip it on its head,” said an FMA member who attended the meeting. “We totally made it hostile to what he wanted.” Now Ward is creating fresh controversy after appearing alongside DeSantis at several events, where Ward rejected COVID-19 vaccines and most pandemic-era mitigation efforts. Members of the group are leery about angering DeSantis, whom the organization endorsed for re-election in 2022. But some doctors said privately they are worried the Governor is elevating a “fringe” perspective in the medical community.

“The Democratic Party’s political gift to DeSantis” via Stephania Taladrid of The New Yorker — Just as in 2020, Republicans cast voters’ choice as one between communism and democracy, socialism and capitalism. DeSantis established Victims of Communism Day on Nov. 7, a day before the Midterm Election. In the midterms, though, Democratic leaders made little effort to counter this messaging or challenge its premises. It was as if the notion that their party could be equated with communism or socialism was too absurd to even engage with. These shortcomings seemed clear to the Democratic Party’s leadership in Florida. Earlier this month, the Party’s Chair, Manny Diaz, resigned, after two years in the role. A veteran political operative, Diaz characterized his party in an open letter as “practically irrelevant” in the state.

“DeSantis attacked as ‘authoritarian’ for saying teachers should take away cellphones during class” via Lindsay Kornick of Fox News — MSNBC columnist and New York University professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat was mocked for attacking DeSantis, as a dangerous authoritarian for suggesting that teachers should confiscate phones during class. DeSantis announced new measures on Monday to combat critical race theory in education while also protecting educators’ rights to push back against unions. One of his comments also included efforts by school boards to improve education, such as tackling the use of phones during class.



“Democratic lawmakers file bills to stop gay or trans ‘panic defense’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Democratic lawmakers are trying to make Florida the 16th state to ban the use of a “panic” defense used to justify an attack on someone because of their identity. That’s according to a pair of bills filed this week. The gay or trans panic defense, though not an official defense like Florida’s “stand your ground” law, is a controversial legal strategy that’s been used to assert that a victim revealing their gender identity or sexual orientation caused the defendant to panic and attack the victim. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book filed a bill (SB 328) seeking to stop defendants from asking a jury to find that the crime victim’s LGBTQ identity caused the attack. Rep. Jennifer “Rita” Harris filed an identical bill (HB 393).

Assignment editors — Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Chair of the Senate Committee on Community Affairs, will hold a roundtable to present and discuss LIVE LOCAL — a comprehensive statewide workforce housing strategy: 8 a.m., President’s Office Conference Room, Suite 409.

“Florida meeting its workforce training goals, House subcommittee told” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The state is on its way to being No. 1 in workforce education by 2030, just like DeSantis promised nearly four years ago, the House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee was told. Kathryn Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System (FSC), told the subcommittee that students enrolled in the workforce education programs are thriving and the partnerships between education and employers are proving a draw for businesses. “Enrollment in a number of those workforce programs have increased in the Florida College System,” Hebda said, responding to a question from Rep. Fred Hawkins.

“Lack of housing an issue for seasonal ag workers, Senate committee told” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — When NIMBY meets agriculture, things can go sideways. So, it is for municipalities and workforce housing for the people who work in Florida’s fields. The topic became one discussed in the Senate Committee on Agriculture recently. “When you’re talking about housing, where are you currently housing your employees?” asked Sen. Debbie Mayfield to David Hill, owner of Southern Hill Farms and Chair of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association. Hill was presenting on the current state of the Florida fruit and vegetable industry. Labor is seasonal, so farms work with federal visa programs to bring in workers, for whom they have to find places to live. That’s not always so easy.

“Derelict vessel removal getting more attention, effort from state” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Derelict vessels are a serious problem. Left along Florida’s coasts, in its estuaries and other bodies of water, abandoned boats present an environmental issue through leaking fluids and deteriorating materials, along with a navigation obstacle for other vessels and being simply unsightly. Removing these vessels is a priority for the state government, the House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee heard this week. Ranking member Kelly Skidmore looked to see how people on the water can help.

“Undergrounding lines helping FPL restore power following hurricanes” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Florida is a state beset by strong storms and crisscrossed by hurricanes. A Florida Power and Light (FPL) representative told the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency this week that the state’s largest electricity provider is moving forward on placing utility lines underground, and that these underground lines are holding up to flooding. “We had a major, major flooding incident with (Hurricane) Ian,” Sen. Gayle Harrell said. “We saw storm surge and things of that sort. As you move to underground utilities — and that is a key element of what you presented, that is a goal — what is the impact of flooding on underground utilities?

“House panel advances bill to require greater financial disclosure from Mayors, City Council members” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Mayors, City Council members and City and County Managers would be required to reveal more of their financial interests to the public under a bill that passed through the House Ethics, Elections and Open Government Subcommittee. The bill (HB 37) would make local officials fill out a Form 6 financial disclosure, which requires disclosure of their total net worth and all assets and liabilities worth more than $1,000. City Council members and Mayors only have to fill out a Form 1, which does not require them to divulge their net worth, or the exact dollar amounts of liabilities and assets.

“Judges request $9M more for stalled 2nd District Court of Appeal project in St. Pete” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — More than a month after builders broke ground on the Bernie McCabe 2nd District Court of Appeal in downtown St. Petersburg, judges say the project remains underfunded and is undergoing redesigns. On Wednesday, the judges asked members of the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee for $9 million to cover the cost of what they described as the project’s downsized but still adequate scope. The funding request would be in addition to the $50 million former House Speaker Chris Sprowls secured in April 2021 for the building, which is to rise on the site of the former Sebring Building. DeSantis in June vetoed a subsequent $15 million earmark the Legislature OK’d earlier for contingencies.

“Ryan Chamberlin announces medical coalition leadership for HD 24 bid” via Florida Politics — Republican Chamberlin has been endorsed by a coalition of medical professionals who will advise his House District 24 campaign on health care issues. The set includes Drs. Patrick Acevedo, Steven Hatfill, Vipul Patel, Vitor Pastorini and Jack Paulk as well as physician assistant Michael Crimi. “Ryan is the leader we need in District 24,” Acevedo said. “Ryan will work hard to provide better medical care to patients and won’t give in to special interest groups and their agendas. Ryan is a man of his word and won’t back down from the fight for freedom.” Chamberlin, who lives in the Marion County town of Belleview, is one of five Republicans and six total candidates in the field to replace former GOP Rep. Joe Harding.

—The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee meets to consider HB 1, sponsored by Chair Kaylee Tuck, to expand school vouchers in Florida: 9 a.m., Reed Hall of the House Office Building.

—The House Civil Justice Subcommittee meets to consider HB 85, from Rep. John Snyder, to shorten the time frame for homeowners to file lawsuits involving “latent,” or hidden, construction defects: 9 a.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

—The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update from the Department of Economic Opportunity about broadband: 9 a.m., Room 314 of the House Office Building.

—The House Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery meets for an update on the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the agriculture industry: 1 p.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

—The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee meets to consider a proposal by Sen. Jason Brodeur requesting the auditor general to conduct an audit of the city of Winter Springs: 1 p.m., Room 412 of the Knott Building.

“Andrew Warren writes DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor. The move comes after last week’s ruling from Tallahassee federal Judge Robert Hinkle, which upheld the suspension but found DeSantis violated Warren’s First Amendment rights to free speech. Hinkle determined DeSantis would have suspended Warren anyway based on his actions, not just to silence a progressive prosecutor. “The judge’s ruling is crystal clear: the Governor’s accusations against me were totally false and the suspension was illegal,” Warren said in a released statement.

The cruelty is the point — “Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually “Parental Rights in Education,” but critics have long used “Don’t Say Gay” and it has stuck. LGBTQ+ parents reported that their children had already experienced harassment and bullying at school and they also had fears about continuing to live in Florida. In addition, almost one-quarter of parents surveyed feared harassment by neighbors because of their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

“Florida universities promise to enforce civil discourse on campuses” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida universities want free speech to occur on campuses. And state officials say they will hold protesters to account when they interfere with that. At a Board of Governors meeting for Florida’s State University System, officials said all the state’s public universities have strategic plans in place for ensuring civil discourse on all points of view. Governors for the university system are expressing optimism at progress, stressing the importance of even controversial topics being open for discussion on campuses. “We’re not going to create a utopia, but a climate of civility and free expression,” said Tim Cerio, a board member first appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott.

—”A new partisan era of American education” via Zachary B. Wolf of CNN

“Florida, other states sue feds over parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans” via Syra Ortiz-Blanes of the Miami Herald — Florida sued the Department of Homeland Security and its leadership on Tuesday over a humanitarian parole program the Biden administration hopes will reduce irregular migration from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua, arguing that it is a violation of federal immigration law and an overreach of executive power. “The Plaintiff States … face substantial, irreparable harms from the Department’s abuse of its parole authority, which allow potentially hundreds of thousands of additional aliens to enter each of their already overwhelmed territories,” says the lawsuit, which was filed by the governments of 20 states. At the heart of a lawsuit is a new parole process set up for Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

“Florida enrollment in Affordable Care Act surpasses 3 million” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida once again leads the nation in enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. A record 3.2 million Floridians signed up for health insurance plans for 2023 offered through the federal marketplaces. That’s roughly 500,000 more than last year and almost a million more than the next-highest state, Texas. Nationwide, the federal program, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010, is more popular than ever, with a record 16.3 million Americans enrolling. That includes 3.6 million new members.

“Florida is letting a few global firms avoid millions of dollars a year in taxes on profits that have been shifted overseas” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature pass lots of tax breaks every year. But this one was unusual for a couple of reasons. First, this was a tax break for a very small circle of taxpayers: Multinational corporations that have lots of profits stuffed into overseas subsidiaries. And second, DeSantis and lawmakers approved this tax break even though they had absolutely no idea how much it would ultimately cost. This was a permanent tax cut, too. This means it is saving more money every year for the few multinational firms that benefit from it — a group of global giants ranging from Microsoft to McDonald’s. We still don’t know how much it costs. One preliminary estimate put the price tag at $105 million a year. That’s more than Florida spends on cancer research and care.

“White House unveils new tenant protections amid soaring rental costs” via Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post — Under pressure to address the nation’s soaring housing costs, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced significant new actions to protect tenants and make renting more affordable. The announcement involves multiple federal agencies that will gather information on unfair housing practices. It includes a “Blueprint for a Renter’s Bill of Rights” that, while not binding, sets clear guidelines to help renters stay in affordable housing. The White House is also launching a call to action, dubbed the “Resident-Centered Housing Challenge,” that aims to get housing providers as well as state and local governments to strengthen policies in their own markets.

“Marco Rubio endorses Jim Banks in heated Hoosier Senate race” via Sean Moran of Breitbart — “Jim Banks is exactly the type of conservative leader we need in the U.S. Senate: a principled fighter committed to reining in wasteful spending, defending religious freedom, and strengthening our military to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Rubio said in a written statement. The Florida conservative added, “Jim has demonstrated courage and strength standing up to Communist China in the House, and he will be a much-needed addition to our efforts in the U.S. Senate. I’m proud to endorse Jim Banks for Senate and urge my conservative friends in Indiana to join me.”

“Melbourne lawyer floats Primary challenge to Rick Scott” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Keith Gross, described as a “very wealthy businessman, worth millions,” has started a 501(c)(4) called Advancing Florida. He’s been both in-house counsel for businesses and is an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 18th Circuit. He is running, per a source, because Scott has “failed over and over,” including in his role as leader of the doomed National Republican Senatorial Committee through the 2022 Elections. He also is teasing messaging against Scott’s historic legal issues relating to his tenure as CEO of Columbia/HCA. Gross may have support from the most powerful Senate Republican, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is said to be “very open to another option.” For his part, Scott isn’t sweating a challenge.

—”Scott calls for Senate hearings after DirecTV drops Newsmax” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Byron Donalds schools Joy Reid on Social Security” via Jason L. Riley of The Wall Street Journal — Cable news features a kind of combat journalism that tends to reward aggression and certitude more than the calm recitation of facts. This may be why a spirited exchange last week between MSNBC host Reid and Republican Rep. Donalds lit up social media. Donalds told Reid that House Republicans plan to use their new majority to take a hard look at entitlement spending, noting that without action, “Social Security is going to be insolvent in 2035.” Reid, who is often wrong but seldom in doubt, shot back, “That’s not true!” A Congressional Research Service report from last year projected that “the combined Social Security Trust Funds will become depleted in 2035.”

“Democrats hammer GOP plan to impose national sales tax, abolish IRS” via Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post — Democrats are seizing on a Republican proposal to impose a national sales tax and abolish the Internal Revenue Service as a cudgel against the GOP, even though the bill has few fans even among Republican lawmakers. The Fair Tax Act would do away with income, payroll, estate and gift taxes, and instead impose a 23% national sales tax. It would also end funding for the IRS after fiscal 2027. “The ads you can run are that so-and-so wants to add a 30% sales tax on top of [prices], which will be devastating to middle-income people. That’s a pretty rough ad,” anti-tax conservative Grover Norquist said. Those ads have effectively started, in the form of lines of attack from Democrats and the White House.

“Congress on the sidelines as U.S. takes on Google” via Ryan Tracy of The Wall Street Journal — The Justice Department lawsuit against Google seeks to achieve in court what some in Congress have tried and failed to do: curb the power of America’s largest technology companies. Tech companies spent heavily last year to successfully block major technology legislation, and that winning streak is expected to continue. While many lawmakers are concerned about tech giants’ increasingly central role in America’s economy and discourse, they often diverge when it comes to defining the government’s role in policing online speech or digital-market competition. DOJ’s lawsuit seeks to break up Google’s lucrative business as a broker of digital advertising on the grounds that the company has illegally monopolized the ad technology market. Google said the lawsuit relies on a flawed picture of the competitive advertising market.

“Frozen: Donald Trump’s Primary challengers balk at jumping into the unknown” via David Siders and Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — Those preparing to challenge Trump in the GOP’s Presidential Primary are taking their time, privately discussing the prospect of waiting until spring or summer to get in. Part of it is strategic: an effort to make someone else an early Trump foil. Part of it is fear: wariness around their own ability to raise money to sustain a drawn-out campaign. It appears increasingly likely to stay that way for far longer than once expected. The proximate cause of the frozen Primary is Trump. Finding himself on an empty Primary stage, he still managed to be tripped up by everything from classified document retention to dinners with antisemites. His bumpy start has sapped some of the sense of urgency from the cast of potential also-rans.

“Trump hosts conservative influencers behind ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ and Babylon Bee for dinner” via Summer Concepcion and Marc Caputo of NBC News — In addition to the creator of the controversial Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” Trump also hosted Seth Dillon, who owns the conservative political satire website, Babylon Bee. This was among the first of many wine-and-dine events that Trump has planned with social media influencers. Trump has been slow to start holding public rallies or events for his re-election campaign. On Saturday, he will head to New Hampshire and South Carolina for events. The creator of “Libs of TikTok” on Tuesday tweeted a photo with Trump, whom she says invited her to dinner. “Bumped into this guy and he invited me for dinner. He seems nice!” Chaya Raichik, the owner of the “Libs of TikTok” account, wrote in a tweet containing a photo of her and Trump giving a thumbs-up. Raichik is seen as being influential in the political circle of DeSantis, who is seen as a potential Primary opponent of Trump.

“Meta allows Trump back on Facebook and Instagram” via Makena Kelly of The Verge — Meta announced it will allow former Trump back on Facebook and Instagram two years after his initial suspension. Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram following the deadly Jan. 6 attack. At the time, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Trump was suspended for provoking violence and praising the rioters’ actions. Meta was one of the first platforms to ban Trump, effectively removing all of his accounts from mainstream social media services. At first, Meta permanently banned Trump, but the company later revised that decision after receiving guidance from its Oversight Board, an internal panel of experts that advise the company’s content moderation decisions. The account reinstatements come months after Trump formally announced that he would be running for President in 2024.

“OMG. Trump has started texting.” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — One of Trump’s most consistent personal traits — one that his advisers say has helped keep him out of even worse legal jeopardy — has been his refusal to communicate by text or email. Until now. Trump has, at last, become a texter, according to three people with knowledge of his new habit. His messages have recently shown up in the phones of surprised recipients, they said. The former President’s resistance to texting frustrated investigators for the House Jan. 6 committee as they tried to track his thoughts and actions when he worked to overturn the 2020 election. In his testimony before the committee, the former President’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said he texted the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during the Capitol attack because his father “doesn’t text.”

“Steve Bannon says MTG wants to be Trump’s VP” via Erin Doherty of Axios — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is bullish on her prospects of becoming former Trump’s running mate in 2024, former Trump aide Bannon said. Greene is following a new playbook to gain legitimacy and influence within the Republican Party — and she’s hopeful her plan can catapult her onto Trump’s ticket and into the No. 2 spot in the White House. “She sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a Potential President smiling back,” Bannon said, referring to the late political reporter.

“Trump and Joe Biden teams both jump on Mike Pence disclosure as a classified documents defense” via Kaitlan Collins, MJ Lee, Zachary Cohen, Phil Mattingly and Kristen Holmes of CNN — Advisers to Trump and Biden jumped on news of classified documents being found in Pence’s Indiana home, with both viewing it as a helpful defense in their own documents investigations. While the circumstances are different in each case, members of Trump’s legal team believe these developments will make it harder for prosecutors to justify bringing criminal charges against any of them, the source said. Meanwhile, Biden officials were relieved by the news, according to sources who told CNN that the Pence news “turns down the temperature on this being a Biden-only story.” Another source familiar with the investigation likened the steps Pence took upon the discovery of classified documents to those taken by Biden.

“Broward strengthens whistleblower protections to make them ‘more effective’” via Spencer Norris of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward County Commission has passed an amendment that expands protections for whistleblowers and creates a new option to report corruption in the county. The changes extend whistleblower protections to employees of private companies working with the county. Contractors are now prohibited from retaliating against employees who notify the county of potential corruption. It also allows complainants to file with the county auditor, instead of the administrator, so that complaints against one or the other can be reported to an impartial third party. “I’m not saying that every whistleblower is wonderful, but I’m saying that every whistleblower should have the right to have a full review” of their complaint without feeling “prejudged,” said Commissioner Steve Geller.

“‘You’ve got animals constantly coming at you.’ Miami-Dade pet shelter head on her new job” via Sebastian Madigan of the Miami Herald — One of the first things that Bronwyn Stanford realized when she took over the helm of Miami-Dade Animal Services was that rescuing and caring for lost cats and stray dogs was strikingly similar to dealing with children who needed homes or protection. As a longtime administrator of the Department of Children and Families and Children’s Home Society, Stanford was bracingly familiar with the hardships borne by those who had suffered abuse, neglect or abandonment. Upon joining the county’s animal shelter in November 2021, she saw the needs as all too common. “The issues are so much the same — getting kids really good homes, getting animals really good homes,” Stanford said in an interview.

“This former developer now manages Miami’s city-owned real estate and marinas” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Former real estate developer Andrew Frey was recently hired as director of the city of Miami’s real estate management department. Frey, 43, has worked with companies owned by developers Armando Codina and Russell Galbut, and he ran his own firm, Tecela, for nearly two years. He most recently worked as senior vice president of development and construction at AJ Capital Partners. He has some municipal government experience from his time working as a planner at the Cambridge Housing Authority in Boston in the early 2000s. Frey has a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and a law degree from the University of Michigan. Frey started this month as director of the department of real estate and asset management (DREAM).

“After 18 years, $1.5B dike repair done at Florida’s Lake O” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida’s Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes. The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake’s shore in Clewiston. “Herbert Hoover Dike has never been in better shape than it is right now,” said Col. James Booth, commander of the Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville district. The restoration project, which began in 2005, involved work throughout the dike’s 143-mile (230-kilometer) span encircling the massive lake.

“Orange County adopts Tenant Bill of Rights, creates an office of Tenant Services” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Aiming to make Orange County more renter-friendly, Commissioners Tuesday created an Office of Tenant Services and codified protections requiring landlords give 60 days’ notice before raising rent more than 5% and provide an explanation for keeping a tenant’s security deposit. Though the board’s decisions were expected — last year they set aside $835,000 in the 2022-23 budget for the proposed office ― their unanimous vote serves as another sign they recognize the severity of a housing crisis that saw rents and evictions skyrocket. The protections, labeled a “Tenant Bill of Rights,” are aimed at helping renters understand the law and available resources.

—“Mom sues Orange County school district for volunteering ban over OnlyFans page” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Affidavit: Longwood man who set his condo on fire after getting upset with HOA charged with arson” via Matt Reeser and Chantelle Navarro of WFTV

“Brevard School Board hopes audit will clarify school discipline debate” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — The Brevard County School Board once again struggled to make sense of its discipline problem this week, opting for an external audit it hopes will provide clarity on the scope of the issue and help chart a clear path forward. Board members at a work session Tuesday revived a previously planned review of student behavior and the school district’s response efforts by its independent auditing firm, RSM US. That plan was first conceived, and then shelved during the pandemic. Interim Superintendent Robert Schiller said the audit would offer a clear “baseline” of school discipline in Brevard amid a crisis that so far has been largely defined by anecdotes and secondhand reports.

“Port Canaveral has best cruise month ever as revenue surges” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — A record cruise month has driven Port Canaveral revenue to nearly $50 million in the first three months of the fiscal year. December cruise revenue, which includes parking, hit $19.3 million, which is $8.7 million over budget. Those funds were driven by 95 ship calls with nearly 700,000 passengers. That includes two weekends around the holidays that saw near or over 100,000. “We spent a lot of time and advanced coordinating to make sure we had as little disruption as possible,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray at a Port Commission meeting.

“Meeting on cleanup near Patrick Space Force Base reset for Feb. 16” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be available Thursday, Feb. 16 at Pelican Beach Park Club House in Satellite Beach to discuss the status of an environmental investigation and pending cleanup of former defense sites just south of Patrick Space Force Base, a military mess that has raised fears of health risks for decades. The meeting had been originally scheduled for November but was scrapped because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The Corps plans to move forward with investigations and cleanups, where property owners have signed “rights-of-entry” to test for groundwater and/or soil contamination. More than 300 homes lie within the 52-acre area south of Patrick Space Force Base targeted for cleanup.

“Tampa mogul Blake Casper is running on a pro-police platform” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — Casper says he prefers not to criticize Bill Carlson, but he decided to challenge the South Tampa City Council member, in part, because of what he said is Carlson’s strained relationship with the Tampa Police Department. One sign that the District 4 race might meet widely held expectations of a wild, hard-fought contest? Former police chief Brian Dugan, a vocal critic of Carlson, will appear at Casper’s Feb. 2 campaign kickoff at the Oxford Exchange, which Casper owns. Carlson said suggestions that he doesn’t support law and order are “laughable,” noting he voted against Mayor Jane Castor’s budget last fall because it was wasteful but supported the police portion. He said he supports pay increases for police officers and hiring 200 officers to help reduce crime.

“Hillsborough delays school boundary decision with new schedule” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — A school board workshop that had been scheduled for Jan. 31 to discuss a menu of options is now set for Feb. 13. Special board meetings to discuss school boundaries are listed on Feb. 28 and March 9. School district spokesperson Tanya Arja said that she was preparing a notice for families and staff. The project has been fraught with board disagreement and fierce community opposition, mostly in South Tampa. Board member Karen Perez shot the project down early, as the district’s consulting firm has recommended closing and repurposing several urban schools. Perez has said such actions are part of a national trend of closing schools with large Black and Hispanic populations, with detrimental effects on the children and their communities.

“Tampa Bay EDC strikes deal with Tampa General to support medical district” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Tampa General Hospital have entered into a partnership to boost the hospital’s burgeoning medical district in downtown Tampa. The EDC and TGH have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the next five years. Under the five-year MOU, the EDC will offer support services, including “a land use survey and planning, strategic partnership creation, talent attraction, research and life science business recruitment, workforce housing project identification and marketing services,” the two entities said. TGH CEO John Couris envisions a medical district bookended by the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine in Water Street and TGH’s Kennedy Boulevard campus, which includes a behavioral health hospital, rehabilitation facility and a forthcoming free-standing emergency room.

“New York investment bank opening Florida HQ at Water Street Tampa” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — PEI Global Partners, which specializes in mergers, acquisitions and other transactions in the energy and infrastructure industries, has signed a lease to open a new Florida headquarters at Thousand & One, the primary office tower in Water Street Tampa. The company plans to lease 2,251 square feet by this spring at 1001 Water St., according to a statement by Water Street Tampa developers Strategic Property Partners, a partnership between Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment. PEI anticipates staffing 10 bankers and administrative workers, a mix of new hires and employees relocated from New York, in the office by early 2024.

“Pinellas decides on a name for its new middle school in St. Petersburg” via Thomas C. Tobin of the Tampa Bay Times — The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed on Mangrove Bay Middle School, which incorporates the name of the neighborhood surrounding it. The 19-acre campus is under construction on the former site of Riviera Middle on 62nd Avenue N at Pershing Street NE. The name was among 150 suggestions submitted by members of the public in December. The district is developing the school as part of unique partnership with the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg. It will double as a “health and wellness leadership” magnet for 600 students and a facility to be known as the Speer YMCA, named in recognition of the Speer Foundation’s support. Features in the school portion include 15 classrooms, an art room, a family science lab, a music room and four rooms for exceptional student education.

“Cord Byrd waives vote-by-mail restrictions for Estero, Sanibel after Hurricane Ian” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Lee County continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, municipal elections are still creeping up. Secretary of State Byrd announced local elections offices can use some emergency procedures to ensure citizens can vote in the March elections in Sanibel and Estero. Byrd issued an executive order focused on vote-by-mail, lifting restrictions on forwarding ballots or having them sent to alternative addresses. “Displaced residents of Lee County Florida have experienced long-term effects as a result of Hurricane Ian,” Byrd said.

“New era at New College kicks off with contentious meeting” via Zac Anderson and Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The transformation of New College of Florida being ushered in by DeSantis got off to a contentious start Wednesday when two controversial new board members addressed the college community for the first time in a meeting that nearly was canceled because of a reported death threat, and featured frequent heckling and pointed questions from the audience. Board members Christopher Rufo and Eddie Speir fielded questions Wednesday morning from a packed crowd of roughly 200 people, their first public appearance on the college’s Sarasota campus. Rufo said college administrators wanted to cancel the event after Speir received a death threat, but the two new board members decided to move forward.

“New board members say New College of Florida trustee received death threat” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The transformation of New College of Florida being ushered in by DeSantis got off to a contentious start when two controversial new board members addressed the college community for the first time in a meeting that nearly was canceled because of a death threat, featured frequent heckling, and pointed questions from the audience. Board members Rufo and Speir fielded questions Wednesday morning from a packed crowd of roughly 200 people at the Mildred Sainer Music and Arts Pavilion, their first public appearance on the college’s Sarasota campus. Rufo said college administrators wanted to cancel the event after Speir received a death threat, but the two new board members decided to move forward.

“Manatee school officials, parents speak out after bookshelves covered for new state law” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County has been in the national spotlight this week after photos of covered classroom bookshelves went viral on social media, and on Tuesday the school board addressed the controversy during its regularly scheduled meeting. About 50 people attended. Three mothers spoke in favor of the district’s actions in response to a new Florida law, and a library media specialist spoke against it. “For those teachers who are protesting so much, thank you. Now we know who some of the radicals are,” parent Paula Lohnes said during public comment. The law, HB 1467, was one championed by DeSantis in a push for parental rights in Florida classrooms.

“Collier Commissioners approve $24M in funding for emergency beach berm post-Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Commissioners have agreed to spend up to $24 million in tourist tax revenues to fund the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the big-ticket expense Tuesday, with the required finding that it “promotes tourism.” The county collects a 5% tourist tax — or bed tax — on hotel stays and other vacation rentals. A share of the tax is set aside for beach projects every year, and there’s a surplus in the fund. Fund reserves top $64.7 million. The county expects to receive millions of dollars in state and federal money for the construction of the berm.

“Venice Council approves changes to settle controversy over development rules” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The City Council agreed to propose more changes in Venice’s development rules designed to alleviate concerns raised by the citizens’ group Venice Unites. The city and the citizens came to terms on three of four issues previously raised, following a Jan. 6 special meeting but left three aspects of the city’s regulations for planned-unit developments unresolved. The resident’s group collected more than 2,228 signatures from registered voters on a petition that, without a compromise, would have initiated a referendum on whether to rescind the entire 600-plus pages of new development rules the Council approved last year. “This proposal does represent a complete settlement” of the citizens’ group’s concerns, Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the Council.

“Florida education agency investigates Leon Schools Superintendent, pointing to ‘personal views’” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under a “preliminary investigation” by the state education department for allegedly infusing “personal views” into his work as the head of the school district. In a certified letter on Dec. 22 from Randy Kosec, chief of professional practices at the Florida Department of Education, the agency alleged Hanna has failed to take “reasonable precautions to distinguish your personal views and those of your educational institution.” Hanna received the letter on Christmas Eve at his home, right before his family left for Mass.

“Jacksonville City Council approves bill to curb antisemitism, discusses Confederate monuments” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council approved a bill intended to curb a recent rise in antisemitic messages, but some residents, and Council members, say the action is not enough. All Council members condemned the hateful speech prompting the bill, either through comment or vote, but flare-ups over proper Council procedure and calls to discuss the future of Confederate monuments in Jacksonville dominated much of the bill’s debate. “Because I stand against hate and racism, I’m going to keep my name here, but I just wanted to put it on the record that I am against any kind of hate and racism,” Council member Joyce Morgan said of the bill and taking down Confederate monuments.

“Pensacola-backed affordable housing at old Baptist Hospital campus hits stumbling block” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Two proposed affordable housing developments planned for the old Baptist Hospital campus failed to win approval for federal affordable housing tax credits, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced on Tuesday. Earlier this year, Baptist Hospital announced it had selected The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners to redevelop 10 acres of the 51-acre campus into affordable housing projects. The projects were contingent on receiving federal affordable housing tax credits through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Reeves said what happens next hasn’t been decided, but it’s not unusual for affordable housing projects to go through multiple application processes before being selected.

“Beer to go? Milton City Council may revisit open container policy in some downtown areas” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal — The Milton City Council is taking another look at the city’s open container ordinance, sparking input from the city’s Community Improvement Board and Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell. The two conflicting reports submitted to the Council were intended to be presented at this month’s Committee of the Whole meeting, but the meeting was canceled. The ordinance amendment was initially proposed by Beardless Brewhaus owner Steve Dobbs, who solicited the City Council to rethink the ordinance earlier this fall.

“Karen Cyphers: New College’s culture is overdue for a reset” via Florida Politics — The social culture at New College, which for decades attracted students who sought fearless intellectual exploration, is at risk of becoming a hollow caricature of this mission.

The community is ideologically homogeneous at best — and at its worst, it is unwelcoming and punishing of those who hold alternative political or cultural views.

While it’s true that at many universities, students and faculty tend to lean “left,” being liberal at New College is all but assumed, practically a prerequisite for wanting to attend or making it through all four years.

While a student at New College, I observed classmates ostracize, intimidate, and punish others for holding certain religious and political beliefs.

This doesn’t mean that most New College community members then or now, would engage in punishing behavior toward others — I’m certain most wouldn’t. But it doesn’t take many to create a hostile culture when the loudest, angriest, or most extreme make others fear dissent, whichever direction the noise comes from.

Ideology is just one of the many types of diversity that matter, but I believe it especially matters on college campuses, where the exchange of ideas is central.

The solution for New College may be pretty simple, it shouldn’t be controversial either: Hire additional, credible faculty with viewpoints or research that come from outside the college’s norm and bolster the school’s curriculum on civics, political theory, and other relevant topics.

The point isn’t to forcibly shape a student’s ideology, but to ensure that students have exposure to diverse inputs with permission and safety to explore them. Echo chambers may be great for cults or cable networks, but not so much for colleges.

“Sloppy Joe” via Jack Shafer of POLITICO — The American government flows on a chugging river of paperwork, so it’s not surprising a trickle of very important classified documents came to rest improperly in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank where Biden had maintained an office. It’s no excuse, but who among us has not disobeyed, either willfully or accidentally, some important legal or ethical directive? Biden, after all, is human. Nobody thinks that Biden, who knows better, intentionally made off with the documents. He just shrugged off the rules like a reckless driver.

“America has a debt problem, and the answer to it starts with form 1040” via Binyamin Appelbaum of The New York Times — Washington’s favorite show, “Debt Ceiling Chicken,” is playing again in the big white theater on Capitol Hill. And once again, it is diverting attention from the fact that the United States really does have a debt problem. Republicans and Democrats in recent decades have hewed to a kind of grand bargain, raising spending and cutting taxes, and papering over the difference with a lot of borrowed money. The most immediate problem with the government’s reliance on borrowed money is the regular opportunity it provides for Republicans to engage in blackmail.

“Florida leads the way in prioritizing veterans at VA. That should continue in the new Congress” via Jimmie T. Smith for Florida Politics — It should come as no surprise that over the last few years, Florida’s lawmakers have been at the forefront of reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs. Rubio introduced the VA MISSION Act that transformed veterans’ health care to give thousands of veterans access to medical care in their own communities. Senators and representatives alike, including Sen. Rubio and Reps. Gus Bilirakis, John Rutherford, and Greg Stuebe have introduced and sponsored legislation that would further reform and streamline the VA to be more veteran-centric. After all, that is the point of the VA in the first place: to ensure care for those who wore the uniform.

“Florida must handle Medicaid shakeout with care” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida could soon strip up to 1.75 million people off its Medicaid rolls as the federal government slowly reduces COVID-era support for expanded benefits. Legislative committees in the Florida House and Senate are getting their first look at how it might play out. We hope it left lawmakers with a lot to think about — including a desire to ensure that Floridians who truly need coverage can retain their safety net. They should also seize this chance to permanently expand coverage to the hardworking people who keep the state’s habitually low-wage economy afloat.

“The fight for natural gas is about more than stoves” via Dale Calhoun of the Tallahassee Democrat — Last week, the Biden Administration was forced to clarify its initial statements about the future of gas stoves after an outcry from consumers. The fact is there are 58 million Americans who depend on safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas, and many of them can’t fathom losing their beloved gas stoves. The President has said a national ban is off the (kitchen) table for now, but the threat is still very, very real. “You’re not taking our gas stoves away from us,” said DeSantis last week. What’s more, the Florida Legislature has already passed a pre-emption law in 2021 preventing local governments from banning natural gas.

“South Florida should build more housing, not blame vacation rentals for high rents” via Adam Kovacevich for the Miami Herald — For decades, both hotels and vacation rentals have helped accommodate visitors to South Florida, and in turn, supported one of the state’s biggest job-creating industries: tourism. Given this history, it is disappointing to see the Jan. 13 editorial, “Rent In Miami is way too high. Airbnb And Vrbo may be making things worse” suggest that short-term rentals could be to blame for increased rent prices in South Florida. Vacation rentals have been a staple of Florida’s tourism industry for decades. While sites like Vrbo and Airbnb have helped increase the visibility of this type of accommodation, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the number of vacation rentals in Florida has decreased over the past decade.

“Time for art museum to reveal the truth about Jean-Michel Basquiat scandal” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s been nearly a year since the Orlando Museum of Art unveiled a collection of 25 vividly colored artworks purported to be never-before-exhibited creations of the meteoric genius Basquiat. Six months have passed since the FBI showed up at the museums, crated up the entire exhibit, and took it away, which led to the firing of director Aaron de Groft. That touched off a tumultuous series of leadership shifts, including the six-week tenure of Dr. Luder Whitlock as interim director.

“FAMU professor goes viral on TikTok for singing in class while teaching a diabetes lesson” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University pharmacy professor Jamal Brown went viral on TikTok for both singing and playing the keyboard while teaching a lesson on diabetes in his therapeutics class, a mini performance that reached tens of thousands of viewers. The 25-second clip has more than 96,000 views on the social media platform after a FAMU student recorded him and posted it Friday after the class session took place Tuesday, Jan. 17. “I’ve been singing and playing the piano since I was a kid, so I’ve been doing that for years,” said Brown, 35, who is a FAMU alum.

To watch the clip, please click on the image below:

“SpaceX has two early-morning shots for Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The Space Coast’s fifth launch of the year is targeting the wee hours of Thursday morning on another mission to send up more Starlink satellites for SpaceX. A Falcon 9 is slated to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 4:22 a.m. with 56 of the internet satellites for the company’s growing constellation. A backup opportunity is available for 6:03 a.m. later Thursday as well as two shots on Friday at 3:57 a.m. and 5:38 a.m. Space Launch Delta 45′s weather squadron gives a 70% chance for good weather conditions for Thursday’s window and a 90% chance in case of a one-day delay.

“Busch Gardens: Falcon’s Fury to reopen this spring” via Ashley Carter of Bay News 9 — A park spokesperson confirmed the reopening in an email to Spectrum News on Wednesday. In March, Busch Gardens conducted an inspection on Falcon’s Fury “out of an abundance of caution” after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park. Falcon’s Fury reopened after that and then later closed for routine maintenance. As for what has kept the attraction closed since then, Busch Gardens says supply chain issues are the reason for the delay. “Due to the ongoing supply delays beyond our control, the reopening of this attraction will be delayed,” according to signs outside the attraction. “We apologize for the inconvenience while we work to reopen Falcon’s Fury.”

