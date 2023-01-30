January 30, 2023
Strategos Group to host TEDx in South Tampa

Peter Schorsch

tedx
Organizers partnered with blockchain and digital contract providers to create a customized NFT ticket for the event.

Strategos Group, a Tampa-based consulting firm, will showcase how Tampa’s future can have a global impact at a TEDx event in South Tampa Feb. 24.

The TEDx South Howard event will be at Hyde House Public Studio. Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery will serve as host and moderator. The event is limited to 100 attendees. 

The event will feature local speakers, food and volunteers, with Giery’s focus on creating a truly local experience. Hyde House Public Studio and Cru Cellars donated space, talent and resources to help fund the event.

Giery and organizers also partnered with blockchain and digital contract providers GUTS tickets to create a customized non-fungible token (NFT) ticket for the event.

“We aspired to infuse the experience of new technology into the foundations of our event. It is not enough to merely learn about these emerging assets; we sought to embed them into our event DNA,” Giery said.

TEDx South Howard Avenue is seeking contributions of $100 for NFT tickets. But as a philanthropic event, accommodations can be made for those unable to afford the suggested price by contacting Giery at [email protected].

“I feel a need to motivate Tampa, the city I call home. When I think back on my experiences with COVID, I am struck by two distinct feelings: a greater love of interpersonal relationships and a desire to have profound conversations. This is how I found TEDx,” Giery said.

TEDx is a collection of regional, independently run events to bring people together to have a “TED-like” experience. In a small group setting, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine at a TEDx event to foster in-depth conversation and connection. 

Visit TEDXSouthHowardAvenue Tickets to purchase tickets.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

