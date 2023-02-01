February 1, 2023
Proposed budget ticks permanent tax cuts for pest-ridding pet medications

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 1, 20233min0

The Golden retriever and the kitten
The savings were previously only available to veterinarians.

Florida pet owners may soon find it easier — and cheaper – to take care of their furry pals, thanks to a provision in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

On Wednesday, DeSantis’ Office released a $114.8 billion spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Governor said his proposed budget, a $3.8 billion increase over the current one, reflects the Sunshine State’s strong financial position heading into 2023.

Among the budget’s provisions is a permanent sales tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications, such as transdermal medications, sprays or powders designed to prevent or treat flea or tick infestations.

That tax exemption, previously available only to veterinarians and veterinary clinics, is estimated to save Florida taxpayers about $33.6 million a year, according to a synopsis of the budget.

“This is something really good that (DeSantis) can do for people who rescue and foster dogs,” said Sally Butler, a Miami-Dade County resident who estimates she has fostered more than 500 dogs over the past 13 years.

Butler said she spends several hundred dollars yearly on flea and tick products alone, and the savings she and others like her in South Florida could see through the tax exemption would especially come in handy this time of the year.

“South Florida is a horrible dumping ground right now for all of the Christmas puppies at the shelters,” she said. “Animal Control is overrun with dogs right now, so any kind of break us pet rescuers can get is deeply appreciated.”

The new “Framework for Freedom Budget” includes similar sales tax eliminations for baby and toddler necessities, including cribs and strollers. It also would permanently nix surtaxes on gas stoves as part of a marketing strategy and culture war the Governor mounted after a federal official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission weighed banning the appliances.

“Florida will fight against federal headwinds,” he said in a statement, “by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner

previousGov. DeSantis extols conservation priorities, knocks climate activists

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

