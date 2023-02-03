Joe Biden to appear in Tampa next week

President Joe Biden is returning to the Sunshine State next week.

The White House announced on Friday afternoon that the president will travel to Tampa next Thursday (Feb. 9) to discuss “his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.”

The time and location have yet to be announced.

This will be Biden’s first appearance in Florida since he headlined a campaign rally for Florida Democrats a week before the election last November, and it will come less than 48 hours after he is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address since being elected next Tuesday night.

According to a White House press release, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of his Cabinet will “will blitz the country” the day after the speech “to showcase how the President’s plan is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, investing in our future, and delivering for families too often left behind.”

Biden has yet to officially announce if he is running for reelection in 2024, but all indications in recent months are that he intends to do so.

According to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey of 1,068 adults taken last week and released on Thursday, 41% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling his job as president. That’s down slightly from a similar poll taken in December that showed 43% who approved of his job as president.

Mitch Perry reporting via Florida Phoenix.

