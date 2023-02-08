Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.8.23

Good Wednesday morning.

It’s that time of year — the Big Game! The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII (America’s de facto national holiday) and with it comes all the fun, excitement and hottest … er, most expensive … TV ads in history. Kickoff is Sunday, 6:30 p.m., at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With the top-seeded Eagles and Chiefs, who is likely to take home the 2023 Lombardi Trophy? We want to know! Send us your best predictions by Friday at noon to [email protected].

___

Cupid is flying in for Valentine’s Day, so love is in the air. In Tallahassee, romance can bloom in interesting places, especially among those working in Florida politics. If you are familiar with any relationship between those in The Process, we would love to know! Send suggestions for our annual V-Day “Love in The Process” series to [email protected].

___

Americans for Prosperity-Florida is releasing its wish list for the 2023 Legislative Session.

“Session after Session, Americans for Prosperity-Florida has played a key role in advancing free-market, bottom-up solutions to the most pressing issues facing Floridians,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “The ‘Florida Freedom Agenda’ outlines how our unrivaled team of grassroots advocates plans to make the voices of students, families, patients, workers and business owners heard this Legislative Session.

“This agenda will ensure that the Sunshine State can continue to pioneer market-based policies to remove barriers to success and empower all Floridians to achieve their potential. Innovative and entrepreneurial reforms in education, health care and Florida’s regulatory environment will safeguard our state against the runaway spending of the federal government and an uncertain economic future.”

The headliner of the “Florida Freedom Agenda” is school choice. The conservative group said it will “support educational reforms that empower students and families to tailor education to their individual needs by flipping the funding paradigm.” AFP-FL has previously praised House Speaker Paul Renner’s priority to expand school vouchers to all families, regardless of income.

On health care, AFP-FL wants lawmakers to expand existing telehealth and telemedicine services, including allowing audio-only appointments. The organization will work to repeal certificate of need for rehabilitation and mental health treatment facilities and will promote scope of practice reform.

Though the Republican-dominated Legislature is unlikely to take up Medicaid expansion, AFP-FL said it would oppose any efforts to do so or to institute a single-payer health insurance system.

AFP-FL said it will be pursuing regulatory reforms such as the elimination of licensing fees, and the expansion of licensing reciprocity with other states, which it said: “will protect Florida’s businesses and make it easier for workers and businesses to thrive.”

The organization said it will also “continue to support efforts to protect free speech and discussion so that the best ideas and practices may flourish, further enabling better decision-making.”

Read the full Florida Freedom Agenda.

___

If there is one thing Florida policy insiders can agree on, it may be the quote attributed to Mark Twain, “Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting.”

And while we can’t speak to his experience with whiskey, Brett Cyphers, longtime water wonk, is no stranger to the latter. Before his role with Anfield Consulting, Cyphers served as executive director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District for 10 years, as policy staff to two Florida Governors, as director of water management oversight with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and in outreach and legislative roles with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Now, Cyphers is sharing insights from the work he’s done and the people he’s met through a new podcast, Water for Fighting, where he promises to discuss the past, present, and future of water in Florida with the people who make it happen.

Episodes feature a veritable who’s who list of Florida water stakeholders, beginning with the first guest — the “Godfather of Florida water management” — Henry Dean.

“Join me as we dive into topics like the ACF Water Wars, springs restoration, hurricanes, and the future of drinking water in Florida through the voices of the people who made — and make — it happen,” Cyphers says to listeners in the podcast’s trailer.

He promises “to get beyond the abbreviated sound bites and two-line quotes to provide a format that allows us to get to know the guest, not just serve an agenda.” And toward that goal, Cyphers makes clear that his role as the host is to give guests a platform to discuss their unique takes — unfiltered.

You can find Water for Fighting on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you listen. Also, you can follow it on social @flwaterpod.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: Legacy media outlets have embraced the practice of laundering character attacks through the use of anonymous sources. This allows these outlets to harm the reputations of the average citizen without affording the individual the ability to fight back.

—@CraigTimes: Florida politician who’s too scared to answer tough questions from real reporters wants to make everyone too scared to write anything bad about him.

—@FlaSqueeze: More fascist cosplay, with far right-wingers playing pretend being real media. This guy lost his “defamation” suits, now joins (Ron) DeSantis grinding an axe against Florida’s Press Corps. Bet this one-sided farce = a pretext to silence journalists & limit free speech.

—@Daniel_Sweeny: The motto of the ongoing special session could be “If you find yourself in violation of the law, change the law.”

—@DannyBurgessFL: If we don’t teach our kids about using social media safely, they may learn some hard lessons on their own

—@JasonBrodeur: Today was a great day for pedestrians and cyclists who want to be able to explore all of Florida. Thank you President @Kathleen4SWFL and to all our members for support in expanding access to nature for residents and visitors.

Tweet, tweet:

My State of the Union guest: DJ Khaled . . . . shoes#SneakerOfTheHouse pic.twitter.com/IBlEbKMR6z — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) February 7, 2023

—@ElonMusk: Going forward, Twitter will be broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world

—@_Eric_Reinhart: A core problem in U.S. health care —— and society —— is that we lack a clear means to channel our discontent into effective movements for genuine change. Both major parties have duped us. Without a vehicle for effect, distrust and despair multiply, sending us into a tightening spiral.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 9; 2023 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In — 13; ‘Snowfall’ final season premieres on FX — 14; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 19; DeSantis’ ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ released — 20; ‘The Mandalorian’ returns — 21; ‘Creed III’ premieres — 23; The Oscars — 24; Tampa Municipal Election — 27; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 27; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 34; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 39; Annual Red Dog Blue fundraiser — 41; ’John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 44; ‘Succession’ Season 4 begins — 48; Tron Lightcycle/Run debuts in Walt Disney World — 55; ‘Air’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon premieres — 57; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 67; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 67; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 69; 2023 Session Sine Die — 86; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 86; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 90; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 98; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 99; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 107; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 114; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 139; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 142; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 156; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 162; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 164; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 171; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 257; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 269; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 350; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 363; Georgia Democratic Primary — 370; Michigan Democratic Primary — 384; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 416; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 471; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 534; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 534; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 576; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 639; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 717; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 814; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,003.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis continues broadsides against the media ahead of likely 2024 run” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — DeSantis on Tuesday held a roundtable discussion with media libel law experts and critics on a stage mirroring a typical cable news show, with the GOP Governor setting behind a desk with a screen behind him with the word “truth” displayed prominently.

Among those with him was a conservative lawyer who represents Dominion Voting Systems Inc. in a defamation suit against former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell. Others on the panel include Nick Sandmann, a former Kentucky high school student who sued media companies over a viral social media video and a libertarian journalist.

“The idea that they would create narratives that are contrary to discovering facts, I don’t know that was the standard,” DeSantis said. “Now it seems you pursue the narrative, you’re trying to advance the narrative and trying to get the clicks, and the fact-checking and contrary facts has just fallen by the wayside.”

During Tuesday’s discussion, DeSantis didn’t detail any specific laws he wanted to enact but pressed Florida legislators to “protect” Floridians.

“When the media attacks me, I have a platform to fight back. When they attack everyday citizens, these individuals don’t have the adequate recourses to fight back,” he said. “It would contribute to an increase in ethics in the media and everything if they knew that if you smeared somebody, it’s false and you didn’t do your homework then you have to be held accountable for that.”

To watch a highlight of the roundtable, please click on the image below:



— DESANTISY LAND —

“Attorney: Reedy Creek lawsuit may be dropped if Special Session bill is passed” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — A lawsuit alleging DeSantis’ decision to do away with Disney World’s right to self-governance violated the “Taxpayer Bill of Rights” could be dropped after the administration released a plan Monday that would not put more than $700 billion in debt obligations on local taxpayers. After nearly a year of negotiations, DeSantis’ proposal was filed yesterday as part of another Special Legislative Session called to deal with the Disney fight, and a handful of other DeSantis priorities. Under the plan, DeSantis would get significant control over Disney’s operations through a five-person oversight board he appoints, but the debt obligations would remain with the board.

—”DeSantis official takes victory lap on Disney legislation to revoke special privileges” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

“Randi Weingarten slams DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing DeSantis’ policies are bullying children and wants change. Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), visited Tallahassee to announce two grants for Florida districts seeking to recruit and retain teachers. Both the Leon County School District and Pinellas County School District will receive $35,000 from the AFT Innovation Fund. But she said the core challenge discouraging professionals in the Sunshine State from entering the classroom may come from the Governor’s mansion. As far as the grants, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district is looking for creative ways to recruit high-quality teachers, but also to make sure those already in the classroom don’t burn out.

“Senate ready to help DeSantis stave off court challenges” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — A Senate panel raced ahead with legislation that could help DeSantis stave off courtroom challenges to divisive, high-profile moves he made last year, cracking down on voters who erroneously cast illegal ballots and also sending dozens of undocumented migrants from Texas to blue state Massachusetts. In party-line votes, the Republican-dominated Fiscal Policy Committee advanced changes that could shield DeSantis in lingering legal battles that threaten to cloud his expected candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination, which could be announced soon. One measure fully pays at least $1.5 million in costs Florida incurred last fall.

“Senate committee advances bill authorizing $10M more for migrant flights” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate Fiscal Policy committee is advancing legislation to replace the law that authorized migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard. The bill (SB 6B) was passed at the committee level on a party-line vote, with Senate Republicans in support. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said the state needs to set $10 million aside to fund more transportation for those crossing the border. He said the state should be able to relocate “unauthorized aliens” to sanctuary jurisdictions if they want to come to Florida, even if they never step foot in the state. “What we’re talking about is illegal immigrants. I don’t think anyone here has a problem with people taking the time and effort to come here legally,” Ingoglia said.

“Senate advances statewide prosecutor takeover of election law cases” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A bill that could shift many cases of election fraud to the statewide prosecutor’s office is moving forward in the Senate. Sen. Jonathan Martin said the legislation (SB 4B) will put matters into the hands of a prosecutor not beholden to local political interests. “Hopefully, nobody commits election laws affecting elections,” Martin said. “I just want it handled as equally and fairly as possible across the state of Florida.” The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee approved the bill on a 14-6 party-line vote. The measure addresses a number of election-related crimes including election fraud, candidate petition activities and voter registration fraud.

“Florida universities were told to prioritize diversity plans. Now, DeSantis aims to gut them” via Kathryn Varn of the Northwest Florida Daily News — The Chair of the Florida Board of Governors stepped up to a plexiglass barrier and removed his face mask. The meeting of the group that oversees the state’s 12 universities fell just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. But, at the end of May 2020, another tragedy gripped the news cycle. The police murder of George Floyd played out on screens across the country, tipping off a racial reckoning that seemed to touch every facet of American society. That included the state’s higher education system and Board of Governors, whose Chair at the time, real estate developer Sidney Kitson, began the June meeting with a somber recognition and call to action.



— LEGISLATIVE —



Reedy Creek bill could resolve ‘ratings watch’ issue — After lawmakers voted to dissolve Reedy Creek last year, Fitch Ratings issued a “ratings watch negative” over the special district’s $1 billion in bonds. However, a Fitch spokesperson said that the bill moving through the Legislature this Special Session would quell concerns. “The bill appears to address key uncertainties created following last year’s dissolution legislation, primarily, preserving the revenue-raising powers of the district and its ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, which would be valid and binding on the CFTOD,” said Michael Rinaldi, referring to the proposed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that would replace Reedy Creek.

“Linda Stewart slams proposal for state-run district governing Disney” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The plan to replace Disney’s self-governing district has left Sen. Stewart rather disenchanted. Stewart said a proposal filed in the House could negatively affect one of Central Florida’s largest employers. The legislation would replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, in place since the construction of Walt Disney World, with a new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. “There’s just a lot of questions,” she said. DeSantis will appoint all members of the new board. “I thought he (DeSantis) did not want government interference in business. I feel that way and thought he did too,” Stewart said.

“In permitless carry bill hearing, gun rights advocates press GOP on open carry” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Republicans supporting legislation to allow residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit got pushback from gun rights advocates who think the bill doesn’t go far enough in relaxing gun laws. After three hours of discussion, debate and public testimony, the bill (HB 543) passed through its first hearing before the House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law and Government Operations Subcommittee on a 10-5 vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. But some of the strongest opposition came from gun rights advocates who said while they support the bill, it shouldn’t be called “constitutional carry” as some supporters dub it. They also pushed for adding a provision allowing residents to carry firearms openly.

“Lawmakers considering social media ban for K-12 schools, new teaching requirement” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Pro — The Florida Senate’s committee on K-12 education advanced a bill Tuesday that would require schools statewide to block students from accessing social media on campus while also mandating they learn about the possible dangers tied to using the applications. The legislation, FL SB52 (23R), scored bipartisan support during its first hearing as senators approved amending the proposal to match a measure filed in the House, possibly raising the chances of it crossing the finish line during the upcoming Legislative Session. Backed by state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the bill comes as a growing number of states and agencies ban TikTok amid security concerns.

“‘We’re losing these kids’: Panel updates bill requiring social media safety lessons in public school” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill requiring public school lessons on the perils of social media is again gaining traction and input in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Education Pre-K-12 advanced a measure (SB 52) by Sen. Danny Burgess. The bill, a sequel to unsuccessful legislation Burgess carried last year, would require public schools to provide instruction on social media safety in existing courses. It would also define social media in state law for the first time. The panel voted unanimously for the measure after Burgess amended it to include language specifying all lesson materials for students in grades 6-12 must be developmentally and age-appropriate and focus on social media’s social, emotional and physical effects.

“Bill letting charter school athletes play in private school sports programs clears first hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A proposed change to Florida law that would allow charter school students to participate in private school sports programs received unanimous support Tuesday, including a passionate endorsement from a pro-footballer-turned-legislator. The measure, SB 190, would extend to charter school students the same provisions now offered to students who are home-schooled, enabling them to play for willing private schools rather than the public school to which they’d otherwise be assigned. A student would not be able to seek a program elsewhere if their school already offers one in-house. And the private school must be open to having the student take part.

“House subcommittee seeks to give Florida springs a hand” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Some environmental issues have a more bipartisan flavor than others, and so it is with Florida’s springs. The House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee received a briefing on the situation with the state’s springs this week, and what needs to be done to restore and enhance them. “Florida is home to more large springs than any other state in the nation,” said Subcommittee Chair Cyndi Stevenson. “Springs are important — they’re an indication of how healthy or not healthy our groundwater is.

“Bill passes through Senate committee to dissolve Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Senate Committee on Transportation passed a bill to dissolve the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority on Tuesday. TBARTA was formed in 2007 to advance regional transportation needs in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas County. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, who sponsored the legislation, said the authority “lost its vision” and “was really just not able to carry out its mission.” DiCeglie said all stakeholders agree to dissolve TBARTA. In addition, he said on Jan. 20, 2022, the executive board voted unanimously to move forward with the dissolution of TBARTA.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida has an affordable housing problem, but can lawmakers solve it?” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24%. It’s an issue that many local governments have been dealing with on a weekly basis, but there’s been relatively little help from Tallahassee, where state lawmakers had until recently repeatedly diverted money from the state’s dedicated trust fund meant to support affordable housing programs. Now a legislative proposal designed to address Florida’s escalating affordable housing crisis gets its first vetting before lawmakers on Wednesday.

“Robert Woody files for HD 22, setting up Republican Primary” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Woody announced Tuesday that he is running to replace term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons, setting up a competitive Republican Primary with Raemi Eagle-Glenn, who briefly served on the Alachua County Commission after receiving an appointment from DeSantis. Eagle-Glenn touted her connections to DeSantis World when she declared her candidacy on Monday. Woody also flexed some gubernatorial appointments — DeSantis named him to the 8th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission in 2019 and reappointed him to the Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees in 2021. A Gainesville resident, Woody’s primary career was in law enforcement. He is a former Deputy Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and former director of the Alachua County Jail. He also worked as Director of Community Relations for the Gainesville Police Department.

— LEG. SKED —

Assignment editors — Today is WE ARE TGH DAY — More than 100 patient and family advocates from Tampa General Hospital arrived in Tallahassee this week for the annual We Are TGH Day. Many of the patient advocates either donated or received a transplant at Tampa General, while others are survivors of cancer, trauma or infectious disease. All are scheduled to meet with lawmakers, agency leaders and legislative aides to tell their stories and advocate in support of high-quality care. The focus of the 2023 “We Are TGH” Day will be on the TGH Transplant Institute, which is #6 in the nation and completed 682 organ transplants in 2022. National Donor Day is Feb. 14. For more information, watch this:

Assignment editors — The Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA) and mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers from across the state will hold a news conference to kick off the annual Behavioral Health Day at The Florida Capitol: 10 a.m., The Cabinet Room.

— The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets to receive an update about DeSantis’ proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024: 9 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Education Quality Subcommittee meets to receive an update from the Department of Education about graduation options and the state’s graduation rate: 9 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets to consider HB 227, from Rep. Adam Botana, to lead to a series of changes involving Lee Memorial Health System In Lee County: 9 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets to consider HB 155, from Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, to lead to the dissolution of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority: 9 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee meets to receive an update about the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund: 9:30 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Community Affairs Committee meets to consider SB 102, from Chair Alexis Calatayud, to take a series of steps to address housing affordability, a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo: 9:30 a.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee meets to consider SB 274, from Sen. Bryan Avila, to create a pathway to help military combat medics become nurses in the state: 9:30 a.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— The House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets to receive an update from the Department of Citrus on the citrus industry, which has seen a sharp drop in production: 11:30 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee meets to receive an update about the state Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse: 11:30 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— The House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets to receive an update about DeSantis’ proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024: 11:30 a.m., Room 314, House Office Building.

— The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets to receive an update about DeSantis’ proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024: 11:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— The Senate convenes a Floor Session to take up bills filed for the Special Legislative Session that deal with undocumented immigrants, hurricane recovery and the statewide prosecutor: 2 p.m., Senate Chamber.

— The House Judiciary Committee meets: 2 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House State Affairs Committee meets: 2 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Education & Employment Committee meets: 2 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— The House Rules Committee meets: 7 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“Monuments backlog leads DeSantis to eye expanding ‘Capitol Complex’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis wants to expand the definition of the “Capitol Complex” to allow his administration to place monuments already approved by the Legislature in prior years in places outside the immediate Capitol building area. As part of his proposed budget released last week, DeSantis included a conforming bill to allow the term “Capitol Complex” to include the Holland Building across Monroe Street facing the Old Capitol building and the R.A. Gray Building that houses the Florida Department of State one block from the Capitol and nearby roads. Those changes will allow the placement of new monuments by those buildings.

“Egg prices lower, but avian flu still a threat, Agriculture Commissioner says” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Wilton Simpson, an egg man himself, testified before the Senate Agriculture Committee this week about the department’s land conservation plans. During the question period, Sen. Lori Berman inquired as to the eggs. “I hope that you will look into what we can do to help the price of eggs for consumers in the state of Florida,” said Berman. Simpson was game for talking egg prices. The biggest issue is the avian flu which tends to circle the globe. “In all seriousness, the price of eggs peaked about three weeks ago in the Southeast,” Simpson said.

“Data: Which FL counties might be interested in more school vouchers? Geography may play a part” via Danielle J. Brown of Florida Phoenix — As GOP lawmakers work to pass a massive expansion of school “vouchers” or “scholarships,” to allow families to use public dollars for private education, where would the demand be for the program? Florida Phoenix ran some numbers to look at the current situation in Florida, seeing how many private schools are in a county compared to public schools, including public charters. Keep in mind that in Florida. Overall, as it turns out, South Florida, as well as Central Florida and areas on the Atlantic coast, have the highest percentages of private schools within their counties.

“FHSAA calls emergency meeting to weigh scrapping athlete menstrual history questions” via Katherine Kokal of The Palm Beach Post — Florida’s High School Athletics Association has called an emergency meeting for its board of directors Thursday to consider scrapping questions about student athletes’ menstrual period history on its annual physical examination forms. The board of directors will now consider a recommendation from FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon to remove all questions about athletes’ menstrual history and direct athletes not to turn in any part of their medical history when they register to play.

“Global ‘unprovoked’ shark attacks down, with Florida still ranking first in the world, report reveals” via Gina Martinez of CBS News — The number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide decreased last year, as Florida continues to rank first in the world. 2022 saw a total of 57 unprovoked shark bites, most of which occurred in the U.S. or Australia. Of those attacks, only five were fatal, down from nine deaths in 2021 and 10 in 2020. The U.S. led in the number of unprovoked shark bites, with Florida once again reporting the most in the world, the report said. While none of Florida’s 16 unprovoked attacks were fatal, two resulted in amputations. The U.S.’s single fatal unprovoked attack in 2022 took place when a snorkeler went missing in Keawakapu Beach in Maui, Hawaii, the report said.

Happening today:

— The state Supreme Court hears arguments. One case combines challenges to a 2021 settlement that increased base electric rates for Florida Power & Light. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the settlement, covering base rates over four years: 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.

— The Florida Public Service Commission meets: 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.

— The Florida Gaming Control Commission meets: 9:30 a.m., Florida State University College of Law, 425 West Jefferson St., Tallahassee.

— The state Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission meets: 9:30 a.m., 1211 Governors Square Blvd., Suite 300, Tallahassee. Call-in number: (850) 988-5144. Conference ID: 175899214

— The Central Florida Regional Planning Council meets: 9:30 a.m., DeSoto County Administration Building, 201 East Oak St., Arcadia.

— The Orlando Area Refugee Task Force meets: 10 a.m. Location at myflfamilies.com.

— The Emerald Coast Regional Council meets for a board meeting: 11:30 a.m., Chautauqua Building, 95 Circle Dr., DeFuniak Springs.

— The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its forecast for the 2022-2023 citrus growing season: Noon. Call-in number: 1 (855) 384-4184. Dial-in code: 6486013.

— The Florida Board of Professional Engineers meets: 1 p.m., Hyatt Place Orlando Airport, 5434 Forbes Place, Orlando.

— The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to examine the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program: 3:30 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Florida Department of Transportation meets to discuss plans for the interchange of I-4 and Apopka-Vineland Road in Orange County: 5 p.m., Floridays Resort Orlando, 12562 International Dr., Orlando.

— The Florida Department of Transportation meets to consider a project on Interstate 195/State Road 112/Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami-Dade County: 6 p.m., Miami Beach Golf Club, 2301 Alton Road, Miami Beach.

“Florida high school board to hold emergency meeting after menstruation question controversy” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida High School Athletic Association will reconsider a controversial proposal that could have required female students to reveal their menstruation history. The association’s executive director is recommending that students only submit one page to schools, a page where a medical professional verifies that an athlete is healthy enough to compete, or only able to participate partially. Specific details about a player’s health are not included on that form. “The intent of this proposal is to provide an updated (examination) form which protects a student-athletes’ privacy while including pertinent medical information a health care provider at a member school would need access to,” the agenda item reads.







— D.C. MATTERS —

“State of the Union: Joe Biden calls for insulin caps, lower ‘junk’ fees and a blue-collar revival” via Maureen Groppe, Joey Garrison, Michael Collins, Elisabeth Buchwald, Erin Mansfield, Anna Kaufman and Candy Woodall of USA Today — Blue-collar pitch: Promoting his economic plan, Biden assured Americans that he wants to invest in “places and people that have been forgotten,” arguing that “too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible.” Biden calls Nancy Pelosi ‘greatest speaker’ ever: Former House Speaker Pelosi isn’t sitting behind Biden for his address, but she got a special call-out from the President anyway. Biden touts progress on insulin prices while pushing for more: Biden renewed his call to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American. Saying Tyre Nichols’ mother wants something good to come from his death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Biden called for police reform. “When police officers or departments violate the public trust, they must be held accountable,” he said.

Rick Scott’s removal from Commerce Committee wasn’t retribution, Mitch McConnell says — Senate Minority Leader McConnell said his decision to remove U.S. Sen. Scott from the Commerce Committee was not retaliating for Scott challenging him in the race for Senate GOP Leader. “The way we do things, for two years, he could have traded in one of his permanent committees for Commerce and stayed on it. He had a temporary assignment. There were others who wanted it. And I gave it to two other senators. No particular reprisal in mind, I had no animus toward Rick Scott at all,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News. McConnell and Scott have taken jabs at each other publicly, with McConnell openly criticizing “candidate quality” issues during Scott’s time as NRSC Chair.

“Greg Steube seeks more federal funding after Ian, Nicole” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the North Port Sun — U.S. Rep. Steube isn’t satisfied with the hefty debris cleanup and damaged infrastructure bills left for Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through neighborhoods in his district. Steube recently wrote a letter to the Committee on Appropriations Chair Kay Granger and Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member of the committee, requesting a hearing on a hurricane disaster supplemental relief bill. In his letter, Steube stated Hurricanes Ian and Nicole created more than $116 billion in damage. And that destruction will have a lasting impact on Florida’s economy, he wrote. “Many sectors, such as agriculture and tourism, will likely see a decline in revenue for years to come because of these storms,” he stated.

“Jerome Powell says further rate hikes needed and markets take heed” via Craig Torres and Mackenzie Hawkins of Bloomberg — Federal Reserve Chair Powell stuck to his message that interest rates need to keep rising to quash inflation and this time, the bond market listened. Powell floated the idea that borrowing costs may reach a higher peak than traders and policymakers anticipate. The talk was Powell’s first since last Wednesday, following the Fed’s decision to raise rates by a quarter point, when markets shook off his warning that rates were headed up and rallied anyway. The Chair offered similar words again but, in the aftermath of a red-hot January employment report, they hit home harder. “We think we are going to need to do further rate increases,” Powell said. “The labor market is extraordinarily strong.”

“Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment” via Zach Schonfeld of The Hill — U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, asked the parties in an ongoing criminal case to file briefs on whether the high court considered the entire Constitution in overturning Roe, or if it only found the 14th Amendment didn’t confer abortion rights. Despite the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization landmark decision, the judge went on to suggest that the 13th Amendment — which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude — could perhaps cement abortion rights. Kollar-Kotelly said she was “uncertain” that no provision of the Constitution protects abortions, and she asked the Justice Department to opine on the issue in writing by March 3.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump now sharing memes accusing DeSantis of ‘grooming high school girls’” via Alex Griffing of Mediaite — Trump ripped into DeSantis on his Truth Social platform, sharing memes accusing DeSantis of “grooming high school girls.” … “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” wrote Trump above an apparent of image of a young DeSantis surrounded by blurred-out female faces. The image was captioned, “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.” The meme was followed by the “puking” emoji. Trump followed that post up with another from the same account that read, “Ron DeSantis was having a “drink” party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”

“Trump charges in Georgia over 2020 could lead to bigger federal case” via Chris Strohm, Zoe Tillman and Billy House of Bloomberg — The first major criminal charges Trump could face for interfering in the 2020 election might come from Atlanta — and what happens in Georgia isn’t expected to stay in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her decision is “imminent” on whether to indict the former President. That decision will have a ripple effect on the Justice Department’s special counsel probe and other investigations circling Trump. If Willis goes first, that case would road-test possible testimony, helping to determine what evidence holds up in court and providing a blueprint for prosecutions involving other battleground states where Trump and his supporters tried to undermine Biden’s win. Legal experts say nothing stops a U.S. special counsel overseeing the federal Trump probe from pursuing similar charges at the federal level.

“Michael Cohen to meet with Manhattan DA amid Trump grand jury” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Cohen will meet with the Manhattan District Attorney as a grand jury hears testimony about the former President’s involvement in a hush-money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. “It’s now the 15th time that I’m heading in to discuss this and several matters with the DA’s team and I am looking forward to it,” Cohen said. Trump could face criminal charges for trying to hide money paid to Daniels during his 2016 presidential run to keep her quiet about an earlier alleged affair. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to evading campaign contributions concerning the Daniels payment. Two years earlier, he’d sent $130,000 to Daniels, which he said was “at the direction of” Trump. The Trump Organization paid Cohen back, but falsely listed the payment as a legal cost.

“Club for Growth distances itself further from Trump” via Michael C. Bender of The New York Times — The Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that spent nearly $150 million in the past two election cycles, has invited a half-dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat next month — but not Trump. In a meeting with reporters on Monday, David McIntosh, President of the group, said that Republican chances of winning back the White House next year would be diminished if Trump were once again at the top of the ticket and that he hoped to introduce Republican donors to other possibilities. “The party should be open to another candidate,” he said, suggesting that Republicans had already lost too many elections with Trump as the face of the party.

“Trump is too tough on balloons to be anti-war” via Eric Levitz of New York Magazine — Trump is reportedly planning to campaign in 2024 as an “anti-war” candidate. More specifically, he believes that his (supposed) antipathy for military adventurism will helpfully distinguish him from his Republican rivals. “Trump is the peace President and he’s the first President in two generations to not start a war,” a person close to the Trump campaign said, “whereas if you look at DeSantis’ congressional record, he’s voted for more engagement and more military engagement overseas.” But the notion that Trump’s foreign policy was characterized by martial restraint is fiction. The former President has a narrow conception of U.S. global interests. That does not mean, however, that he has any staunch commitment to avoiding geopolitical conflict.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“A major archaeological discovery was made on the Miami River. Was it kept ‘under wraps’?” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — For the past year and a half, with scant public attention, squads of archaeologists digging at the Miami River site of a planned Related Group residential tower complex have unearthed remarkable finds, consisting of thousands of fragmentary prehistoric tools and artifacts, rare and well-preserved animal and plant remnants, vestiges of ancient structures and human remains, including some relics dating back to the earliest days of civilization on the planet. The findings are clear and abundant evidence of a continuous indigenous settlement in the area stretching much farther back in time than previously thought.

“Miami-Dade’s police director left the GOP and became a Democrat. Is Sheriff run next?” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — With a year to go before Miami-Dade elects its first Sheriff in decades, the county’s top police officer may be gearing up to run as the Democratic Party’s candidate. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department since 2020, confirmed Tuesday he’s interested in a potential 2024 run for Sheriff, a post that Florida’s Constitution now mandates be independently elected in every county. “I’m considering it, of course,” Ramirez said. “I’m getting a lot of people encouraging me to run.” Last month, Ramirez switched his voter registration from the Independent Party to Democrat, according to the Elections Department. That would set him up to run as a Sheriff candidate backed by the county’s Democratic Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.

“Earlean Smiley chosen as interim Broward schools Superintendent, but Valerie Wanza fills in first” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Retired administrator Smiley will become the interim Superintendent for Broward Schools, but the district will first have another leader. The School Board voted 7-2 to name Associate Superintendent Valerie Wanza as the “task-assigned Superintendent.” She’ll stay in the job for a week or so until Smiley takes over. Since Smiley is not a current employee, the school district has to go through a negotiation process. Board members hope Smiley will start around Feb. 15. “We are so excited and know that Dr. Wanza will help us in this time period, when we can negotiate Dr. Earlean Smiley’s contract and really just bring us together,” Board Chair Lori Alhadeff said after the meeting.

“Superintendent Vickie Cartwright’s payout is cut by $98K” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Schools Superintendent Cartwright will leave with nearly $100,000 less than she negotiated last week. Chair Lori Alhadeff tentatively agreed last week to a $366,000 separation package that included 60 days of consulting, at a cost of about $98,000, to assist the next superintendent. But it needed full Board approval, and most wouldn’t go for it. Several said keeping her as a consultant for 60 days would provide no value to the district and could be a distraction. “This county needs new leadership. This team here needs new leadership. This settlement is too big. $366,000 is too much,” Board member Allen Zeman said.

“Former Plantation Mayor pays fine over campaign finance violations in 2018” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Plantation’s former Mayor has paid a civil penalty to the Florida Elections Commission after admitting to violating several state campaign finance laws during her 2018 mayoral campaign, officials said. Former Mayor Lynn Stoner’s case had been referred to the Florida Elections Commission after an investigation by the Broward Office of the Inspector General in 2020. Stoner served on the Plantation City Council from 2011 to 2017 before being elected Mayor in 2018. She lost her re-election campaign in November. She wrote the $1,200 civil penalty check in September, and the Florida Elections Commission voted to approve the agreement in January, making the case public record.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Disney’s Robert Iger returns to familiar stage, but with different challenges” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — When it comes to reporting quarterly earnings, Iger is an old pro. He has done it 58 times as Disney’s chief executive. But the next one, scheduled for Wednesday, will require him to give a performance for the corporate ages. “It has to be an impactful, meaningful, tone-setting, agenda-changing day,” said Michael Nathanson, an analyst at SVB MoffettNathanson who has followed Disney for 18 years. So, no pressure. On Wednesday, Iger will publicly face Wall Street and Hollywood for the first time since he came out of retirement to retake the reins of a deeply troubled Disney. In late November, the Disney board fired Bob Chapek as chief executive and rehired Iger, 71, who ran the company from late 2005 to early 2020.

“Orange County tourist tax receipts break another collection record — 11 months in a row” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s record run of monthly tourist-tax collection stretched to 11 with a best-ever December. The tax brought in about $31.2 million in the final month of 2022, said Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, whose office tracks the money generated by the 6% levy added to the cost of a hotel room and other short-term lodgings, including Airbnb rentals. Collections were fueled by strong room demand and an average daily room rate of $163, according to Visit Orlando data. Room occupancy for metro Orlando was 71.9%, up from December 2021 (68.8%) and slightly under December 2019 (75.5%). The December 2022 total was $2.98 million better than the previous record for the month, set in 2021.

“NASA preps for what could go wrong when Artemis astronauts return to Earth” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The 5,000-mph reentry was a rough one and one of the four astronauts who just spent a week orbiting the moon has a spinal injury. “Backboard!” screams one of the rescue crew venturing into the Orion capsule floating in the water. That was the scenario being practiced by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team for Artemis II, which plans to fly humans beyond low-Earth orbit for the first time in more than 50 years as the first crewed mission of the Artemis program, an orbital trip around the moon and back. The launch is not slated until 2024, but teams are already prepping for a safe landing at Kennedy Space Center.

“Pups Pub owner won’t sit for state ban on dogs in his dog bar” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — A downtown Orlando dog bar is barking back on government commands to stop letting dogs inside the building, the very idea the business is built upon. Pups Pub filed a petition with the state’s Division of Administrative Hearings on Feb. 2, claiming the state Department of Health has changed its interpretation of rules to keep dogs out of bars. “We are staying open. We are not closing,” said Alex Wright, a Pups Pub co-founder whose business card calls him The Dogfather. “We’re going to get to the place where we started, which is (to) let us work together with writing a new code to regulate dog bar concepts like this.”

“Vandals cause at least $30K-worth of damage at Port Orange elementary school” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Four vandals struck at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange, leaving behind more than $30,000 in damages, police said. The suspects vandalized the school at 642 Taylor Road around 2 a.m. They also damaged several portable classrooms, two storage sheds, and smashed windows of the main building to gain entry, police said. The $30,000 damage estimate could increase once a complete inventory of items stolen is done, police said. Police said the suspects could be seen on surveillance video breaking into the school.

— LOCAL: TB —

🎧 — Jane Castor dishes on growing up in Tampa, then leading it: Speaking on the Fluent in Floridian Podcast with SalterMitchell Public Relations CEO April Salter, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tackles everything from standing out from the crowd as a child — she reached 6 feet tall by second grade (!!) — to becoming the first in her family to attend college to rerouted Secret Service ambitions that led her to become Tampa’s top cop and, later, the city’s first openly gay Mayor. Listen here as she discusses her role leading on issues ranging from affordable housing and public transportation to economic and community development.

“Bill Carlson rakes in $70K in first month of re-election campaign” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council member Carlson raised $70,300 in the first month of his re-election campaign to District 4, his campaign announced Tuesday. The funding came from 181 donors for an average of $388 per contribution. “I put people first on the City Council, and that’s why so many neighbors in South Tampa are supporting my campaign,” Carlson said. “District 4 can’t be bought by my opponent and his rich big developer friends. This campaign is about protecting our neighborhoods and our quality of life in South Tampa.”

“Pasco Commission to consider new adult business rules after sex trafficking case” via Barbara Behrendt of the Tampa Bay Times — When Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco announced a dozen arrests connected to a human trafficking case last week, the news struck a nerve with County Commissioner Seth Weightman. On Tuesday he asked fellow Commissioners if they would be willing to revisit the regulations relating to adult businesses in Pasco County. According to reports on the trafficking case, a girl who ran away from her New Port Richey home late last year ended up working in adult businesses in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Weightman said he wanted to see the county do whatever it needs to prevent any future cases like this one. He suggested that the Commission ask the county attorney to help draft new reporting requirements by such businesses.

“Longtime Pasco principal announces superintendent bid” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The race to replace retiring Pasco County school superintendent Kurt Browning grew more crowded on Tuesday as longtime principal Chris Dunning announced his bid for the post. Dunning, 50, is the principal of Krinn Technical High School, which he helped open in 2018 to replace Ridgewood High School. He has been a Pasco teacher and administrator for 29 years. He joins former state lawmaker John Legg and parent activist Michelle Mandarin in the field to lead the county’s largest employer. Unlike Legg and Mandarin, who filed as Republican candidates, Dunning said he will run without party affiliation. “I don’t feel like it should be a partisan position,” he said. “It’s about educating kids. It shouldn’t be about politics.” Pasco County is the largest school district in the nation to elect its superintendent.

“City of Clearwater faces lawsuit over Airpark vote” via Florida Politics — A Gulfport man is suing the city of Clearwater over a public meeting involving the city’s air-park. Paul Gagliano, who has a storied history with Clearwater and the Clearwater Airpark, along with Pinellas resident Dennis McDermott, is suing Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, all members of City Council and Clearwater City Attorney David Margolis alleging they violated Florida’s Sunshine Law by scheduling a meeting over the holidays and obscuring notice language so interested parties may not understand what was being discussed. “By being published in the week between the Christmas and New Year holidays, not many of the public would actually receive the notice,” the lawsuit reads.

“Dunedin considers transforming old city hall to pocket park” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Commissioners provided input on preliminary design concepts and authorized staff to continue with the next steps toward demolishing the old building. Due to the age of the building and the city’s determination to save the large trees at the site, Bob Ironsmith, director of economic and housing development, said they will need to rip up a part of the flooring to “see what’s underneath.” This will decide how easily the slab of the building can be removed. They will also begin building an interim plan for what to do at the site once the demolition is complete. Transforming the site into a pocket park does not currently have funding, so the city will need to allot funds in the next fiscal year’s budget to go forward with that process.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee Administrator Scott Hopes suddenly departs top county government job” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — After serving as the leader of Manatee government operations for less than two years, County Administrator Hopes resigned and suddenly walked away from the top job. The Manatee Board of County Commissioners called an emergency meeting to approve a separation agreement and install Lee Washington, a department leader, as the acting County Administrator. Hopes’ resignation is effective immediately. Hopes, who became the county’s executive officer in April 2021, thanked the Board for the opportunity to serve as the leader of Manatee County’s 2,200-employee workforce. Hopes and county officials did not provide a reason for the departure.

“Sarasota County School Board votes to require parental consent to read anti-racism book” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Faced with a challenge from a Venice parent to remove a book about racism and White privilege from school libraries, the Sarasota County School Board voted 3-2 to keep the title on the shelves, but require parental consent for middle school students to check it out. The book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi will remain in district grades 6-12 libraries but now requires parental consent to be checked out by students in grades 6-8. The book discusses racism and systemic racism in the U.S. Before Tuesday’s School Board hearing on the parental challenge, a district committee determined that the book should remain in school libraries since it was self-selected reading by students.

“‘Residents can count on me’: New Charlotte Supervisor of Elections discusses role” via Nancy J. Semon of the Port Charlotte Sun — New Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti has returned to a building where she once worked. “As it would turn out, my office for 10 years was in the historic courthouse when I served as district director for former Congressman Thomas Rooney,” she said. “I shared the building with then-Supervisor Paul Stamoulis. This building holds a very special place, and I am honored to be back here in a part of the county’s history.” Stamoulis resigned in early December due to health reasons, with two years left in his term. Valenti, who was appointed by DeSantis, was sworn into office on Jan. 31.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“UF looks to Jacksonville for additional campus” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — New UF President Ben Sasse, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and members of the school’s board of trustees provided some details about the expected satellite campus, but little is publicly known about possible locations for the campus or a projected timeline. Did UF commit to a Jacksonville campus? Not exactly. “Today the city of Jacksonville and University of Florida are committing to explore opportunities to create a new campus in Jacksonville,” said UF Board Chair Mori Hosseini. The City Council would have to approve upcoming financial proposals, as well as potential sites for the university. Curry said he will be requesting a three-year investment of $50 million to be approved by the City Council. City officials will also look to raise an added $50 million among private donors.

“FSU sees a decrease in Black student enrollment. What is it doing to reverse the drop?” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — When comparing the enrollment of Black students in Fall 2021 to Fall 2022, the number enrolled has dropped from 3,961 to 3,680, which is a decrease of 7% as the university lists a current enrollment of over 44,000 students, according to FSU’s Office of Institutional Research. The incoming first-year enrollment of Black students also dropped from 547 in 2021 to 364 in 2022. “The trend is not one that we’re very happy with, and it’s one that we’re working diligently to correct,” Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs John Barnhill said. But the plunge of enrollment numbers among Black students is not only a concern for FSU as other universities in the state of Florida — and across the country — are also experiencing the same changes. Nationwide, Black student enrollment has been down by 11% since 2015.

“Why one middle school is ‘stepping out’ to be only Leon Co. public school to require uniforms” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Nims Middle School will require students to wear uniforms beginning the 2023-2024 school year. The new dress code of black, yellow and white apparel will make Nims the school district’s only public school with a uniform, said Nims principal Benny Bolden. “We’re stepping out there on our own and I’m OK with that. I like to be the school of firsts,” Bolden said. Bolden, who has worked at Nims for five years and has been principal for four, said the move to uniforms has been in the works with Leon County Schools for a year. He said he got concerned after learning some children would not come to school because of the clothes they had or didn’t have.

“TMH resumes ‘limited’ elective procedures as IT security threat continues” via Regan McCarthy of WFSU — An IT threat at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is ongoing. Staff first detected the threat Thursday and since then all non-emergency procedures have been canceled. But in an update sent Tuesday afternoon, TMH said some elective procedures have resumed. In a Tuesday evening update, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said it is performing “limited” non-emergency surgeries and procedures. Patients should expect to hear from the hospital if they’re scheduled for surgery. Their doctor’s office will contact them if their surgery or procedure is being rescheduled.

“Tallahassee music venue known for its history, blues music and fried catfish set to close” via Marina Brown for the Tallahassee Democrat — After 21 years of “jammin’ and jukin’ and lightin’ up the night” with music carried by troubadours whose songs burst out of hardship and pain, but spill out as pure joy, the Bradfordville Blues Club is closing its doors for the last time on April 1. Renowned as the only Florida venue to be placed on the famous Mississippi Blues Trail with a marker designating its historic contribution, the Bradfordville Blues Club, much like the blues itself, could write a few lyrics about hardship over the years. Gary Anton and his wife know when at last it is time to say goodbye. He is filled with gratitude for the friends and followers who have time and again come to the club’s aid.

— TOP OPINION —

“Union membership reaches new low, and Big Labor is to blame” via Marco Rubio for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In 2022, the share of U.S. union membership reached a record low. That happened despite the idea of organized labor being more popular than it has ever been since the 1960s, according to Gallup.

No doubt this mismatch is partially the result of anti-union action by Amazon and other companies that have no respect for their workers’ dignity. But a trend that’s continued largely unbroken for seven decades can’t be chalked up to current economic conditions. Rather, it reflects the failures of union leadership and the brokenness of a system that hasn’t been revised since the Great Depression.

Don’t take my word for it — take the word of Jon Hiatt, the former general counsel at the American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), who says that union organizers are “blowing [their] opportunity” to capitalize on the growing needs and wants of workers.

Or take the word of Director Kate Bronfenbrenner of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, who readily states that “the labor movement [is] organizing the same way they always have” in an economy desperate for change.

Most telling of all, however, is what workers say themselves. Though they are hungry for greater representation, only 35% of potential union members would vote yes to organizing, while a roughly equal 32% would confidently vote no.

To me as a policymaker, the conclusion is obvious. We need to break the stagnant monopoly of Big Labor and create new mechanisms for workers to negotiate with management in the workplace.

— OPINIONS —

“Lawmakers poised to surrender to DeSantis demands” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The worst instincts of DeSantis, and the impotence of the Legislature that should be restraining him, are on full display in this week’s Special Session. Nothing is on the agenda that can’t wait until the Regular Session begins on March 7. The pressure is on lawmakers to do what the governor demands, and do it as quickly as possible, without thinking too much about it. His vendetta against Disney leads that list. House Bill 9B appears to strip the company of all control over the infrastructure and public safety facilities of Walt Disney World, Florida’s premier tourist attraction.

“Disney has bigger problems than DeSantis” via Chris Isidore of CNN — Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World’s governance to a board appointed by DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney’s problems. The company faces a media industry in turmoil, plunging cable subscriptions, a still-recovering box office, massive streaming losses, activist shareholders, possible reorganization and layoffs, and growing labor disputes with employees. That’s a lot for CEO Iger to handle. Disney’s earnings are expected to fall nearly 30% from a year ago despite higher revenue, thanks to strong theme park sales and Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed about $400 million in ticket sales in its two weeks.

“The bigot who called me a ‘diversity hire’ has found a new hero: DeSantis” via Isadora Rangel of the Miami Herald — I had been a columnist at a paper in Central Florida for a few months when I got a two-page email from a reader angry at a column I wrote about race. The reader, a man, accused my former employer of hiring me to fill some imaginary diversity quota. I was a young woman who had just been hired for a leadership job once occupied by a veteran male journalist. That was almost six years ago. Few people knew who then-U. S. Rep. DeSantis was or what the acronym DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion, meant. Today, DeSantis has found the power of turning those three letters into a boogeyman.

“DeSantis’ drag-show obsession targets Orlando Philharmonic” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis took his culture warring to new extremes last week, trying to yank a nonprofit theater’s liquor license because it allowed another company to rent out its theater for a drag show. In DeSantis’ America, it’s apparently fine for a parent to take a minor to a movie that features total nudity, rape, sodomy or body dismemberment or to see a vulgar comedian or racist speaker … but not a drag show. Those are some interesting family values. I wouldn’t take young kids to a raunchy drag display. But I also wouldn’t take them to a much raunchier, sexually explicit film or vile performer. Yet the Governor is trying to disallow only one of those things.

“Florida is still learning a hard COVID-19 lesson” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — COVID-19 is killing about 63 Floridians a day. That’s nearly 23,000 more deaths if stretched out over the year. Of course, COVID-19 rates fluctuate. The rate will likely drop over the coming weeks as the usual winter spike subsides. As for the rest of the year, it’s hard to say for sure. But the virus is still with us. Just ask the families of the 63 people who died today and the 63 who will die tomorrow and the day after that. No doubt, we have moved on. The evening news nary mentions the virus anymore. Few people wear masks in public places. Fewer than 1 in 13 people aged 18 to 64 have received the booster. People are still getting very sick and too many are still dying.

“Tyler Sununu: Struggling to keep up — inflation, rising costs challenge providers in iBudget Wavier program” via Florida Politics — Many Floridians with intellectual disabilities and autism that need critical life quality services turn to providers funded by Florida’s iBudget Waiver. Two years ago, many programs supporting individuals with disabilities were forced to be pared back or eliminated due to financial challenges. Fortunately, the state government took action to address the issue, with DeSantis and the Florida Legislature increasing funding for employee wages and providing a one-time payment to help retain employees and prevent closures. However, financing non-wage services for these programs could become a serious problem if not addressed. The individuals they serve deserve caring staff, quality living situations and support to live their lives to the fullest, and we must do everything in our power to make that a reality in the free and caring state of Florida.

“Jacksonville agrees to pay UF $50 million for … something?” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Lucky is the beggar-builder who finds themselves on the other end of the bargaining table from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. These past eight years, it has seemed as if any sleazeball with a set of magic markers, a piece of paper and a vivid imagination can talk City Hall into deeply financing just about anything. Tuesday’s much-touted announcement of a partnership between the city and the University of Florida over … well, something … feels like a new low. What we know: the city is committing $50 million to UF, possibly for a new satellite campus — with a heavy emphasis on possibly. Get that? “Committing to explore opportunities.” That’s the kind of assurance you can take to the bank, as long as the bank is City Hall.





— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Sarasota metro tops list of 100 cities in U.S. to pop the question” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The season of love is upon us and with it comes many couples’ plans of getting engaged to their one-and-only. According to a new online survey, the Sarasota-North Port region ranks in the top five destinations for couples looking for a picturesque place to go from single to betrothed. The online survey by jewelry company Shane Co. looked at nine factors in cities across the United States. The cities were measured against one another by using statistics such as the number of jewelry stores, wedding photographers and romantic and fine dining establishments in the area. Sarasota closed out in the top five in the survey, behind four larger markets — Las Vegas, Honolulu, Albuquerque, and Los Angeles, respectively.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and Michelle McGovern, Director of Government and Community Relations at Baptist Health South Florida, and Rachel Witbracht, Director of Government Relations at the University of West Florida.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.