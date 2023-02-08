February 8, 2023
New in Florida’s policy podcast scene: Brett Cyphers with ‘Water for Fighting’
Brett Cyphers

Brett Cyphers ART
'Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting.'

If there is one thing that Florida policy insiders can agree on, it may be best explained with a quote attributed to Mark Twain:

“Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting.”

And while we can’t speak to his experience with whiskey, Brett Cyphers, longtime water wonk, is no stranger to the latter. Before his role with Anfield Consulting, Cyphers served as executive director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District for 10 years, as policy staff to two Florida Governors, as director of water management oversight with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and in outreach and legislative roles with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Now, Cyphers is sharing insights from the work he’s done and the people he met along the way through a new podcast, Water for Fighting, where he promises to discuss the past, present, and future of water in Florida with the people who make it happen.

Episodes feature a veritable who’s who list of Florida water stakeholders, beginning with the first guest — the “Godfather of Florida water management” — Henry Dean.

“Join me as we dive into topics like the ACF Water Wars, springs restoration, hurricanes, and the future of drinking water in Florida through the voices of the people who made — and make — it happen,” Cyphers says to listeners in the podcast’s trailer.

He promises “to get beyond the abbreviated sound bites and two-line quotes to provide a format that allows us to get to know the guest, not just serve an agenda.” And toward that goal, Cyphers makes clear that his role as the host is to give guests a platform to discuss their unique takes — unfiltered.

You can find Water for Fighting on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you listen. Also, you can follow it on social @flwaterpod.

