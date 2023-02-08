February 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House panel advances resolution demanding Antony Blinken place FARC back on terrorist list
No FARC for Maria Salazar.

Jacob OglesFebruary 8, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis deflects when asked about Donald Trump ‘groomer’ attacks

HeadlinesJax

Despite objections, Jacksonville’s revived JEA committee targets LeAnna Cumber

FederalHeadlines

Florida pols respond to Joe Biden’s State of the Union

farc-ve-precipitada-lectura-defensa-colombiana-tamano-zonas-guerrilleros
Juan Carlos Porras' memorial earned support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

A resolution to condemn a Colombian revolutionary group as terrorists is advancing in the House with bipartisan support.

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee unanimously supported a nonbinding memorial (HM 167) urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to redesignate the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as a foreign terrorist organization.

Better known as FARC, the Marxist guerrilla group since 1964 conducting bombings, assassinations and other attacks on political groups in Colombia. But the government reached a peace accord with FARC in 2016. Blinken announced in November 2021, more than five years into that agreement, that the U.S. would remove FARC’s terrorist designation.

That hasn’t eased fears among the Colombian diaspora in Florida, many of whom fled violence in their nation.

“My district alone has a large population of Colombian Americans,” said Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, a Miami Republican and the bill sponsor. “Violence occurring in Colombia and South America by organizations like FARC is causing a huge amount of migrants to come to North America.”

Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat, raised the question in committee of whether FARC can still even be considered active. “Didn’t FARC disband in 2016?” he asked Porras during the Wednesday hearing.

He suggested the removal might allow the State Department to focus on other dissident groups in the region.

Blinken, when he announced the organization’s reclassification, stressed that the U.S. won’t ignore past actions by FARC as it deals with Colombia.

“The decision to revoke the designation does not change the posture with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narco-trafficking, nor does it remove the stain of the decision by Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction of Peace, which found their actions to be crimes against humanity,” Blinken said at the time.

Porras said the treaty with FARC hasn’t stopped violent factions from continuing to operate under the same revolutionary banner. The memorial itself notes that leaders have continued cooperation with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, whose government has been called a narco-regime by U.S. officials.

He said reclassifying FARC as a terrorist group should cover the criminal and violent acts by subgroups still operating under the revolutionary army umbrella.

Ultimately, the bill flew through committee with support from Democrats and Republicans on the panel.

It now heads to the House State Affairs Committee.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDespite objections, Jacksonville's revived JEA committee targets LeAnna Cumber

nextRon DeSantis deflects when asked about Donald Trump 'groomer' attacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more