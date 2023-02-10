First Coast Manufacturers Association endorses LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jax Mayor

LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is landing a key endorsement from The First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA).

The endorsement, for Cumbers bid for Jacksonville Mayor, comes after the FCMA Government Relations Committee conducted candidate interviews. After weighing each response, they determined Cumber’s vision provided the best path forward for maximizing tax dollars and benefitting the manufacturing industry.

In a press release announcing the endorsement, FCMA said Cumber’s endorsement was based on her knowledge of city policies and issues, including that the manufacturing industry contributes about 15% of Jacksonville’s GDP annually.

The group also praised Cumber for efforts as a City Council member to block a six-cent local fuel tax.

The industry is susceptible to increases in fuel costs, and increases would make manufacturing in Jacksonville more expensive than other areas in Florida and the U.S., which hampers competition, the group said.

“I look forward to working with FCMA by elevating the role of manufacturers and creating job growth and opportunity in Jacksonville,” Cumber said of the Friday endorsement. “It’s my goal to keep and bolster existing manufacturing facilities in our region. These are good paying jobs and companies supporting our economy right here on the First Coast.

FCMA is a Northeast-Florida based association of 200 manufacturers and businesses, with an estimated 20,000 employees within its membership. The association, founded in 1989, serves as the voice for manufacturers in the region.

Cumber is among the best-funded candidates in the race for Jacksonville Mayor, with more than $3 million raised to her committee, JAX First and about $2.8 million on hand between her campaign and committee as of Nov. 30.

Daniel Davis, another top contender for the post, is the top fundraiser, with nearly $5 million raised to his committee, Building a Better Economy, and more than $4 million on hand as of the end of November. Both are far ahead of other Republican candidates in the race.

Donna Deegan, the leading Democrat in the race, has polled well among the field, but is at a funding disadvantage compared to Cumber and Davis, with about $640,000 on hand between her campaign account and political committee, Donna for Duval.

The endorsement adds to several high-profile nods Cumber has already collected, including from Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland, Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor, Duval County School Board member April Carney, Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch, the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, several former Jacksonville City Council presidents and numerous local faith leaders.