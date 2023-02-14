February 15, 2023
LeAnna Cumber knocks Daniel Davis again on immigration

Wes WolfeFebruary 14, 2023

cumber ad davis immigration
Cumber has hit out at Davis on immigration policy before.

How long are Gov. Ron DeSantis coattails in Duval County?

City Council member and Jacksonville mayoral candidate LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber fired another salvo in her ongoing battle with fellow mayoral candidate and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis as to which one of them is Jacksonville conservatives’ best chance to retain City Hall.

The 30-second ad titled “Extreme,” running now in the Jacksonville media market, opens with dramatic music over WJXT video showing people exiting an airplane. 

Joe Biden created the worst border crisis in American history, and his administration flew illegal immigrants into Jacksonville 78 different times,” the voiceover says, accompanied by a clip of DeSantis saying, “It’s reckless and it’s wrong.”

The video then pivots to what appears to be workers jumping out of the back of a pickup truck.

“Liberal Daniel Davis would make the border crisis worse,” the voiceover says. “Davis supported taxpayer funded benefits for illegal immigrants. So extreme, Davis even voted to give Florida driver’s licenses and in-state tuition breaks to illegals.”

The ad, from Cumber’s committee JAX First, closes with an image of what appears to be a section of wall along the Mexican border.

“Daniel Davis,” the voiceover says, “Liberal on illegal immigration, wrong for Jacksonville families.”

Cumber has hit out at Davis on immigration policy before. She released a radio ad in November comparing Davis and Democratic candidate Donna Deegan as two sides of the same coin.

“Not only did they support doubling the gas tax to pay for the skyway to nowhere, they support providing driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants,” the radio ad states, referring to a bill passed in 2013, when Davis was a legislator, that would have allowed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants to get drivers’ licenses.

That bill was vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Cumber and Davis combined to spend more than $2 million in January, and they still have around $5 million to spend between them, per the latest campaign finance reports.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

