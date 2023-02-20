Ron DeSantis teases timeline of expected presidential run

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has some unfinished business before he potentially announces a run for the White House.

A book tour promoting his upcoming memoir and the 2023 Legislative Session are among those endeavors, the Republican said on the Fox News Channel.

“Well, I’ve got two big things coming up. One, I have a book coming out on Feb. 28 and you can see it at DeSantisBook.com. It’s called ‘The Courage to be Free.’ It talks about Florida’s blueprint for American revival,” DeSantis said.

“So we’re going to go on a tour on that. We’re going to sell some books, we’re going to spread the message of Florida. And then on March 8, I have our Legislative Session that’s kicking off,” DeSantis added.

He then noted that “supermajorities in the Legislature” will be especially critical in the months ahead in terms of executing his agenda.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet. This is going to be the most productive Legislative Session we have had across the board and I think people are going to be really excited,” DeSantis said. “So those are what we’re going to be doing over these next few months as we get beyond that, then we can decide from there.”

The Legislative Session will conclude in May.

The Governor made the comments Monday on “Fox & Friends,” in between stops on a multi-city tour during which he is addressing police unions.

In the segment, he also dismissed recent criticisms and comments from other candidates and potential candidates, such as Nikki Haley and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, while not directly responding to them.

“If you’re an officeholder and you’re just sitting there twiddling your thumbs and not getting anything done, no one ever says anything. You can kind of just fly under the radar. But when you’re out there leading, when you’re out there setting the agenda — not just for Florida, but really for the nation which we’ve done over the last few years — people see that and the people that don’t necessarily like that are going to respond accordingly,” DeSantis contended.

“But I can just tell you, if people are not firing at me, then I must not be doing my job. And so I view it really as positive feedback.”