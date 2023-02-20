Jennifer Carroll, Quisha King back LeAnna Cumber for Jax Mayor

The mayoral campaign of Jacksonville Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is trumpeting new endorsements from “conservative women.”

Among them are a former Lieutenant Governor, a talk show host and a sitting member of the Duval County School Board.

“From being a small business owner contributing to the city’s tax base and giving workers an income to take care of their families, to being a bilingual public-school teacher, manager of a shelter for abused women, running a domestic violence legal clinic, serving on community boards and helping with community preservation, LeAnna has more than demonstrated that she has the skills, knowledge and tenacity necessary to effectively serve as Jacksonville’s next Mayor,” asserted former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll.

“LeAnna Cumber recognizes that strong communities build strong schools. She is committed to improving access to early learning and supports school choice options with the understanding that neighborhood schools are vital. LeAnna Cumber is a leader who breaks barriers and challenges the status quo. She will lead by making decisions for the betterment of all. LeAnna Cumber is the leader who will move our city forward.”

Talk show host Quisha King is also on board.

“LeAnna is a mom and a true conservative who is committed to putting parents first. She is a strong supporter of school choice and has opposed the woke agenda every step of the way. Parents can trust LeAnna to stop the sexualization of our children in school, put parents first, and hold liberal politicians who push this nonsense accountable. I am proud to support her campaign,” King asserted.

Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey is also backing Cumber.

These endorsements are the latest assertion of momentum from the Cumber campaign, which drew 4% support in a recent St. Pete Polls survey of the Jacksonville mayoral race, good for third place among Republican candidates and fifth place overall.

The most recent campaign finance reports from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections show that the Republican City Council member spent more from her campaign account than all other candidates during the two-week period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.

Cumber spent $169,267 in hard money during the two-week span, following up on $68,277 spent from the campaign account in the preceding two weeks. The biggest recipient of money during the most recent two weeks of accounting was FP1 Strategies, which received more than $135,000 for advertising and media production, website hosting, and political consulting services.

Cumber’s campaign defended its approach to the campaign in the wake of the unfavorable poll last week in a memo to supporters. That document reassured potentially restive supporters that the campaign’s internal polling showed that there was a path in the “wide open” race.

Cumber had just over $161,000 left in hard money as of Feb. 10. Recent tallies aren’t available for her JAX First political committee, but as of the end of January the account still had more than $1.8 million on hand.