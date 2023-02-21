Last Call for 2.21.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is gearing up for his 2024 re-election bid with a statewide tour.

According to a news release, the former Governor will be traveling across all 67 counties to meet with Floridians as he seeks a second term in the Senate.

The first stop is Miami, where he will hold a roundtable on Wednesday. Scott, a Republican, also announced a Thursday roundtable in Tampa and a Friday appearance in Jacksonville.

“Joe Biden and Democrats are endangering Florida’s future with their reckless spending, open borders, and woke socialist policies. If we continue down this path, the future of Florida and the country will be filled with high prices and woke socialism,” Scott said in a news release.

“I will never stop fighting to keep Florida free from Democrats’ crazy socialist agenda and look forward to talking to Floridians about how I can continue to advocate for them in Washington.”

Scott has won three statewide elections so far, but his 2024 re-election campaign will coincide with a Presidential Election, a first for the Senator.

Despite Florida voting Republican in the past two Presidential cycles, he said during a recent TV interview that the convergence presents a challenge.

“I think it’s a minus,” he said. “I think that if you look at ’10, ’14, ’18, my two Governor’s races, (my) Senate race, I was the top of the ticket. So, all of us will be subject to whatever our presidential candidates are doing.”

Currently, no prominent Democrat is challenging Scott’s re-election bid.

“Imagine being strapped to the side of a rocket — it’s literally like that most days.”

— Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson, on the state’s economic boom.

