Florida lobbying firms selected for audits of 2022 compensation reports

A group of 22 lobbying firms and 11 alternate firms were randomly selected by the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee to have their 2022 quarterly compensation reports audited this year.

Florida law requires registered lobbying firms to submit reports of the compensation they receive from clients on a quarterly basis and in ranges, such as $20,000 to $29,999. Three percent of all firms registered to lobby the legislative branch and 3% of firms registered to lobby the executive branch are randomly selected to be audited each year.

There were 370 firms registered to lobby the Legislature last year and 319 registered to lobby the executive branch, which led the JLAC to select 12 firms for the legislative branch and 10 for the executive branch, plus six alternate firms in the legislative branch and five alternative firms in the executive branch if one of the firms selected can’t be audited.

The legislative firms selected are: Eleven Consulting Solutions; Shutts & Bowen LLP; Mark W. Anderson; Capitol Strategies Consulting, Inc.; Baker & Hostetler, LLP; Theresa Bulger; Dyal Consulting LLC; Mark W. Casteel PA; LilaJaber Consulting; Paul Hawkes; Time’s Fly’n LLC; and Capitol Advisory Group.

The alternate legislative firms selected are: Winn Law; Barlow Consulting. Inc.; Landmarc Strategies, Inc.; Sharon C. Smoley; SCG Governmental Affairs; and Dean Mead.

The executive firms selected are: Floridian Partners; Bilzin, Sumberg, Baena, Price & Axelrod LLP; Richard E. Chait; Jenkins Hill Consulting, LLC; 850 Consulting Group, LLC; Duane Morris Government Strategies LLC; People Who Think; Family Lands Remembered, LLC: Mark V. Murray; and DLA Consulting, LLC.

The alternate executive firms are: Kaleo Partners; Carlton Fields PA; Capitol Hill Group LLC; CS Consulting Group LLC; and Paladino Advocates.

Firms will be notified by email and given their choice of auditors from a list provided to them within 30 days. Audits are expected to begin May 8 and conclude by June 30.