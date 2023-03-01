National Democrats diss Ron DeSantis’ new, best-selling book

Though Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ new book is a bestseller on at least one chart, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is dissing it anyway.

The DNC War Room is firing shots at The Courage to Be Free, contending that the volume skips over certain aspects of his “his long track record of pushing an extreme agenda and chasing after the MAGA base.”

The Democrats contend that DeSantis failed to mention “his signing of an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest — even as he’s pledged to go even further to sign anti-abortion legislation.”

As well, the Governor bragged “about being a founding member of the extreme right-wing House Freedom Caucus — but left out his record of supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare,” the DNC War Room noted.

Though the ongoing schism between the Governor and the former President whose endorsement catapulted him to statewide wins in 2018 is well-documented, the DNC War Room points out there is little in the book suggesting the two are on a collision course.

“DeSantis is not shy about his admiration for Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda throughout the book, detailing his time seeking Trump’s endorsement and fiercely defending him to the public,” the DNC War Room decries.

The DNC also spotlighted DeSantis’ undercutting former Gov. Rick Scott as a candidate in 2018, in the wake of gun rights restrictions after the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that year.

“Before charting his current plot to try and make it easier for criminals to carry guns, DeSantis uses his book to flaunt his opposition to gun safety laws that were signed into law by the former Republican governor in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting.”

Beyond his record as Governor, the DNC War Room also contended DeSantis was glib about the war in Iraq, saying the book “defends the horrifying abuse and torture of detainees in the Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq War.”

It’s uncertain if DeSantis or his team will respond to this write-up, but he has already responded to one unfavorable review in The New York Times saying his book read like it was written via Chat GPT.

“There’s a lot of the critics will say, ‘Oh someone else wrote it for him or whatever,’ and I wrote it. I mean … that’s just a fact,” he told friendly interviewer Brian Kilmeade Tuesday.