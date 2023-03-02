Port Tampa Bay taps new Chief of Staff

Port Tampa Bay is welcoming Thomas Hobbs as the port’s new Chief of Staff, CEO Paul Anderson announced.

Hobbs will replace Clay Hollis, who stepped down from the position in January.

Hobbs has more than two decades of experience in Florida politics, dating back to his work in Gov. Jeb Bush’s Office of Drug Control Policy, the Office of Policy and Budget and as the lead in the Special Projects Division.

He also served two years in the Florida House as the deputy director for the Majority Whip. For the past 10 years, Hobbs has served as a lobbyist representing several Fortune 500 companies, tech and education clients, and municipalities and special districts.

Hobbs is currently a Major in the Florida Army National Guard assigned as the Headquarters Commander for Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

“Much like the wonderful region we serve, Port Tampa Bay is experiencing growth and is on the rise. I am excited to welcome a seasoned government relations expert to the Chief of Staff position,” Anderson said. “Thomas’ leadership experience in Florida politics and serving in the Army National Guard make him the perfect candidate to help our port excel. We are fortunate to welcome him to our team.”

Hobbs joined the National Guard in 2007, enlisting as a Combat Engineer before graduating from Officer Candidate School and commissioning as a Military Intelligence Officer in 2009. He was selected to attend Army Flight School in 2011 and is an HH-60 Blackhawk Medevac Pilot. He served in Iraq in 2016 and 2017, earning a Meritorious Service Medal.

As Chief of Staff for the port, Hobbs will support strategic direction, internal and external business and operational relations, and engagement with the public and stakeholders.

He will report directly to Anderson and will help manage Anderson’s priorities, including directing the research and writing support for special projects. Hobbs will also be responsible for formulating policy at the local, state and federal level, and representing the port before appropriate entities and participating in initiatives that impact port operations.

Hobbs is a two-time Florida State University graduate, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in 2002 and a Master’s Degree in Political Science in 2004.