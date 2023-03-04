Blake Dowling: UAPs — the truth is out there?

This year, some of the headlines seem to be taken right out of the intro to a science fiction Hollywood thriller.

What is going on with the unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) shot down by our military? And the same question for identified ones.

Is China probing our borders for a first strike? Or are they spying on our tech sector in more detail? Or are aliens finally here?

For all the headlines out there, there are certainly not a lot of facts (see White House press briefing) and one of our elected officials in Florida is asking for more transparency and communication about what is going on.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York are leading the charge and their goal is interdepartmental sharing of data and keeping the public in the loop.

Going back to the IAP (identified aerial phenomena) Chinese balloon: One of the most interesting photos I have seen of the spy balloon is a selfie taken from the cockpit of one of our U-2 spy planes.

Check that out in this CNN article posted last week. With this one, there are facts.

It was Chinese and it was spying (or doing something else devious).

When I mentioned probing our defenses for an attack, I did not mean nuclear. I would like to think global powers don’t have that on the table. I assume China would look for a low-tech way to float in a device that could discharge an electromagnetic pulse. This type of weapon would disable anything with a microchip for miles around it — phones, cars, computers, TVs, F-22s, and everything else you can think of.

Or we can believe the story out of Beijing that it was a civilian research craft that went off course.

Back to the Sunshine State, just like everything else, from elections to college football.

Florida is near the top of the list for UFO/UAP sightings. The official ranking from the National UFO Reporting Center is No. 2 with almost 8,000 reports on the books per year.

If you prefer your data from the Pentagon they have received “official reports” numbering 500+ since this time in 2021. The findings range from balloons to birds, to debris, to drones. Considering the prevalence of drones, I am surprised these numbers are not higher. I have included this now declassified, acronym-heavy report for your review.

Let’s look at the timeline of the craft shot down by our Air Force. On Feb. 4, an F-22 Raptor shot down the now-infamous Chinese balloon, then on Feb. 10 an F-22 shot down another UAP off the coast of Alaska. On Feb. 11, NORAD oversaw another F-22 shooting down another object. On Feb. 12, yet another object was shot down over Lake Huron, which officials and the media described as octagonal.

Check out the Chicago news for all the details available on that one:

This military activity is unprecedented. The White House said it is not aliens.

“I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again no, indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post included some great opinions in his recent column on possible space invaders. Thank you, Frank, for your piece which includes aliens, Rihanna’s halftime show, Hunter Biden, and I-95 traffic.

After reading Frank’s comments and all the other information available I am going to go with the scenario that our enemies are indeed probing our borders. To what end I do not know AND one of these things certainly could be from outer space, right?

Place your bets, Florida; one good reason to say it is indeed possibly alien craft is the response from D.C.

Anytime you hear “nothing to be concerned with,” it’s time to be concerned. We’ve all seen “Independence Day.”

In the meantime, our state will continue to be ground zero for sightings.

In some instances, it will be the Navy testing missiles off the Florida coast as was confirmed in 2021. But in other cases, I don’t think we can confirm or dismiss what was seen.

Like the case of the police officer in Bradenton who saw a UAP and got a picture of it being chased by the Coast Guard. You can see that here.

The bottom line, trouble is afoot. As for what kind of trouble, Chinese, extraterrestrial or both, be your own judge. Back to the odds of there being alien life, David Kippling of Columbia University says via Cool Words Laboratory there is a 45% chance of aliens being out there.

What about Chinese attack warnings? 50/50? More spying? You can bet 100% on that.

As you draw conclusions, ask yourself this question: When is the last time you had U.S. Air Force F-22 fighters launching Sidewinder missiles and blasting things out of the sky, in multiple instances all over the nation?

That would be never.

___

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies; he can be reached at [email protected].