Corrine Brown endorses LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is crossing party lines in the Jacksonville mayoral race.

A copy of her Quick Picks obtained by Florida Politics shows the former 11-term Democratic legislator is endorsing Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber.

Cumber is the only Republican endorsed on the Quick Picks, which Brown famously likened to a “cheat sheet at a dog track” years ago.

“Corrine’s Quick Picks is my choice,” Brown said in 2015, amid controversy that people were paying for placement. “I make it quite clear. You can vote for anyone you want. I pay to print them.”

The Cumber endorsement comes at the expense of two filed Democratic candidates.

Former state Sen. Audrey Gibson, who supported the Congresswoman after her indictment in 2016 on fraud charges that led to her losing her Primary later that year, was passed up. Former television newscaster Donna Deegan also didn’t secure the Brown endorsement.

Brown chose Democrats in other races, including Joyce Morgan for Property Appraiser, and Joshua Hicks, Nahshon Nicks, John Phillips, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Tyrona Clark-Murray, Ju’Coby Pittman, Ramon Day and Rahman Johnson in various City Council races.

But the Cumber pick is the most interesting selection, given that one of our sources got it from Pittman’s team, suggesting that the Brown Quick Picks may help Cumber make inroads with Democrats. The tout sheets are being distributed at Highlands and Bradham-Brooks libraries, two of the early voting sites online Monday.

If the past is any indication, circulation will be heavy.

“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years. People ask me how I’m voting. I’m so excited that it’s a discussion in the community. I’ve printed 50,000 of them,” she said in 2015. “It’s like the dog track: a cheat sheet.”

Critics were told at the time to “talk to yourself and what you bring to the table” amid a controversy that placement on the endorsement sheets was compensated.