Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.8.23

A public memorial service for attorney, lobbyist and volunteer extraordinaire Steve Uhlfelder will be held at the Goodwood Museum Carriage House in Tallahassee at 11 a.m. Friday.

Uhlfelder, who died last month after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease and other health issues, is known as one of the most personable and accomplished professionals in The Process for the past 50 years.

Among his many accomplishments, he chaired the Board of Regents for Florida’s State University System and the global Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, served as Executive Director of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission and, in his early adult years, was elected student body president at the University of Florida.

Uhlfelder was also the architect of Gov. Jeb Bush’s statewide mentoring initiative that inspired thousands of adults to get helpfully involved in the lives of children. Former President George W. Bush honored him with the national “Point of Light” award in 2006.

His professional career was in law and lobbying. At the time of his retirement in 2021, Uhlfelder led his own firm but previously worked with some of the state’s largest firms, including Holland & Knight, Steele Hector & Davis and the Ausley firm.

During the memorial service, friends and family will offer tributes to Uhlfelder. The public is invited to share in this celebration of life.

Happening tonight — 14th Annual Jim King Happy Hour will be hosted tonight on Wonderful Wednesday at the Lounge from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to longtime former spokesperson Sarah Bascom, who, along with other close friends of the former Senate President, has hosted a happy hour gathering during the opening week of Session since his death in 2009. Organizers are encouraging people to raise a glass or stop by and tell their favorite King story in honor of one of his favorite nights — “Wonderful Wednesday.” King, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009, was a fixture around the Capitol for 23 years. King, a Jacksonville Republican, was first elected to the House in 1986 and became one of the most powerful politicians in the state, serving as Senate President from 2003-04.

The top lobbying firm Ballard Partners is launching a new practice group focusing on veterans’ issues.

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, who previously served as Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, will lead the Veterans Practice Group.

Ballard Partners’ news release said the practice will provide advocacy services addressing veteran health care, housing, mental health and suicide prevention.

“Former Congressman Miller dedicated his public service career to serving veterans, and he will continue to do so in our firm’s new practice group,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “He will be joined by other partners in our firm who have distinguished public service experience addressing the needs of our nation’s veterans.”

Miller added, “During my time in public service, I was dedicated to finding better ways to provide our veterans with the assistance and services they have earned and need. Our firm’s partners have extensive public sector experience serving veterans at both the state and federal level and will bring that same dedication to assist veterans through our firm’s new veterans practice group.”

In addition to Miller, who represented Florida in Congress from 2001-2017, the Veterans Practice Group will include five other Ballard Partners lobbyists, each of whom has experience working on veterans’ issues. They include Dan McFaul and Tola Thompson from Ballard’s Washington office, Courtney Coppola and Dane Eagle in the Tallahassee office and Joe Buscaino in the firm’s recently launched Los Angeles office.

First in Sunburn — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s bid for re-election now has eight key players in place.

Her top staffers include Senior Adviser and Chief Strategist Christian Ulvert, Campaign Manager Kayla vanWieringen, Finance Director Greg Goddard, and Communications Director Claire VanSusteren.

Levine Cava, who launched her 2024 re-election campaign last week, said she is “thrilled” to announce essential players on her team who she hopes “will help lead us to victory.”

“This is a diverse team of experienced professionals who know what it takes to fight and win,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to the work they will do to ensure that we can continue to build on all of our progress here in Miami-Dade.”

Others joining Levine Cava’s re-election campaign include African American Outreach Director Stephanie Bromfield, Haitian American Outreach Director Elizabeth Guerin, Finance Associate Harrison Riumbau and Deputy Communications Director Gianna Trocino-Bonner.

So far, Levine Cava is the first and only candidate to file for Miami-Dade’s next mayoral race, a technically nonpartisan contest whose Primary Election is Aug. 20, 2024, followed by the General Election — if necessary — Nov. 5Nov. 5, 2024.

In a statement, Ulvert echoed the Mayor’s enthusiasm about her staff gains.

“We are excited to do the important work ahead of the 2024 election cycle with a strong, diverse, and talented team who believe in Mayor Levine Cava’s leadership and commitment to winning the future for Miami-Dade,” he said.

It was an honor to deliver the State of the State. Florida is continuing to lead the way. pic.twitter.com/gsZCOUezbu — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

Mason and I are excited to watch @GovRonDeSantis's state of the state address this morning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KPQMt0BJDb — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) March 7, 2023

The great words of @GovRonDeSantis today: “Ignore all the background noise. Keep the compass set to true north. We will stand strong. We will hold the line.

We won’t back down. And I can promise you this, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Thank you all. God bless you.” pic.twitter.com/5BSh01MS0Q — Stan McClain (@RepMcClain) March 7, 2023

—@JayNordinger: On 1/6/21, a mob attacked the U.S. Congress, for the purpose of stopping a constitutional process. Do you think Ron DeSantis et al. will be able to say a word against this, as they pursue the GOP presidential nomination? Or will it be too risky? What a question, right?

—@DavidAFrench: Using state power to retaliate against companies that make choices a Governor dislikes is dangerous. Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis are similar in their willingness to wield the government as a weapon against perceived political opponents.

—@Backstory—blog: Anyone else notice that groundbreaking for $4B #Everglades Agricultural Reservoir coincided with @GovRonDeSantis pre-presidential campaign tour? Reservoir gives #DeSantis badly needed enviro creds

—@CECatherman: This proposed 6-week ban would give people two weeks after their first missed period to have the two appts required for an abortion in FL. Wait times already exceed two weeks for just one appointment at some clinics. For many, this is effectively an all-out ban.

—@Jason_Garcia: The most interesting thing to come out of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ news conference today is how hard he is still working to avoid taking a position on a stricter abortion ban

—@Daniel_Sweeney: Per 2018 data from the CDC, more than 92% of abortions occur before 13 weeks of pregnancy, but only 36% occur before six weeks, which illustrates just how much of a difference there is between Florida’s current 15-week ban and what they’re planning now.

—@SenBillNelson: Our bodies are made of stardust, and the atoms that make up our bodies were forged in the hearts of stars. From the tiniest subatomic particle to the vast expanse of the universe, there’s beauty and wonder everywhere. We are all connected.

Today, truck driver Kirk Corwin of FTA member @WalpoleInc – a family-owned and operated company – was a special guest of @GovRonDeSantis during his State of the State address. Great to see our industry & essential workforce recognized today for moving the economy. pic.twitter.com/gU4tTzgIWe — Florida Trucking Association (@FloridaTrucking) March 7, 2023

Cuba Gooding Jr told this CFO “Show me the Money”! #flapol pic.twitter.com/wf3LC5Wa1Q — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) March 8, 2023

—@JeffSolochek: Sen. @TinaPolsky, D-Boca Raton, apologizes in advance to the audience for the apparent fate of this bill. She asks colleagues, “If this testimony does not move you, what’s the point of testimony?”

🎼 While my days as a cellist are a distant memory, it never ceases to amaze me just how talented these @floridastate students are. Proud to welcome the college of music string quartet to the Senate floor today. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/l5LZuHWAkg — Corey Simon (@csime90) March 7, 2023

—@KenBurns: My thoughts on Florida House Bill 999: America’s greatness stems not from its suppression of our complicated history but our willingness to engage and understand it. Each generation has helped further bring to life the values articulated in the Declaration and made more perfect in Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Our contribution should not be to silence those trying to understand the past more fully. By trying to dictate what teachers can and cannot teach, Florida House Bill 999 is an assault on the very liberties articulated by the Founders and something that all Americans should speak out against.

—@JimRosicaFL: Overheard in the Capitol Out-of-state journalist: “So this lasts a couple of days, right?” House staffer: “Um, no, Session doesn’t end till May.” Out-of-state journalist: <blank stare>

Pretty sure I know what @Mdixon55 is doing post Politico. He’s on the Senate Sgt’s staff. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/COfNImRKop — Michael Carlson 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Mcarl68) March 7, 2023

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis opens Legislative Session, promising more to come in culture wars, abortion bans” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Proclaiming “you ain’t seen nothing yet,” DeSantis used the first State of the State speech of his second term to aim at a national political audience and give a nod to a cooperative Republican-led Legislature that vowed to work together to pass his agenda.

“We defied the experts. We buck the elites. We ignored the chatter. We did it our way, the Florida way,” DeSantis declared.

DeSantis hinted at more political skirmishes to come as he puts Florida at the forefront on the battlefield of the culture wars, as a cooperative Legislature has already proposed a slate of bills that keep it there.

“I can promise you this,” he concluded, “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Within minutes of the opening Session, Republicans filed a bill the Governor sought that imposes new penalties on organizations that help illegal immigrants, and another bill to reduce the ban on abortions from 15 weeks to six in Florida.

In his speech, the Governor made no mention of expanding the abortion ban and did not offer to provide assistance to new parents except for a sale tax exemption for diapers.

“Having a child will be tax-free,’’ he said. “We are proud to be pro-family, and we are proud to be pro-life in the state of Florida.” But at a rare news conference after his speech,

DeSantis called the proposed abortion bill “sensible” and that he welcomes “pro-life legislation.”

The proposed ban, which would add Florida to the list of Republican-run states with the strictest abortion bans, was immediately pounced upon by Democrats, including the White House, which called it a direct attack on women’s freedoms.



— DESANTISY LAND —

“White House accuses DeSantis of ‘direct attack’ on freedom over proposed Florida abortion ban” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — The White House criticized DeSantis over his support for a newly proposed bill in Florida that would ban abortions after six weeks, characterizing the Republican Governor as a hypocrite in his commitment to personal freedoms. In a statement to McClatchy and The Miami Herald, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Florida’s proposed bill “would ban abortion before many women know if they are pregnant.” “Politicians like Gov. DeSantis espouses ‘freedom for all,’ while directly attacking the freedom to make one’s own health care decisions,” Jean-Pierre said. “This proposal is wrong and out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Americans, including Floridians, who support a woman’s right to choose.”

“DeSantis declares Florida ‘No. 1 state in the nation’ in speech” via Jeffrey Schweers and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Gov. DeSantis fired off a campaign-style State of the State speech, recounting his accomplishments and ongoing war to stamp out “wokeness” with an eye toward running for the White House. He declared Florida “the No. 1 state in the nation,” listing its job growth, new business openings, record tourism numbers and low tax rate. He credited much of the growth to his decision to reopen the state and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring mainstream medical and federal government advice. “We defied the experts, we bucked the elites, we ignored the chatter,” said DeSantis, who’s considering a run for President later this year.

“DeSantis’ speech highlights a ban on transgender surgery for minors” via Valerie Crowder of WFSU — DeSantis touted a recent ban on gender-affirming surgery for minors during his State of the State address. “It’s sad that we have to say this, but our children are not guinea pigs for science experimentation, and we cannot allow people to make money off mutilating them,” DeSantis said. DeSantis recognized a young woman named Chloe Cole, who had a double mastectomy when she was 16 years old and started taking puberty blockers at age 13. “She’s now an advocate against these kinds of procedures for children.” Cole, who’s now an adult, says she believes Florida is leading the way on rules regarding transitioning for minors. “Personally, I don’t that children should ever be allowed to transition,” Cole said.

“DeSantis warms to proposed expansion of ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference, DeSantis addressed a bill by Sen. Clay Yarborough. The Governor offered positive comments, suggesting he could support the legislation were it to pass. SB 1320 would prohibit people in schools from using preferred pronouns that do not correspond with the gender identity assigned at birth. It would also ban classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity until the ninth grade. “I think the topic of things like gender ideology, I think is inappropriate. I mean, you’re having these kids and they’re basically being told, ‘Well, yeah, you may not be a boy, you may be a girl.’ Parents don’t want that. I don’t think they want any of this stuff there,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis disavows blogger registration bill” via Mark Moore of the New York Post — DeSantis distanced himself from a widely-criticized blogger registration bill, saying he does not support the legislation. DeSantis pointed out at a news conference that lawmakers can introduce measures independently and said he was surprised he became associated with state Sen. Jason Brodeur’s proposal that would require bloggers who cover government to register with the state. “Every person in the legislature can file bills,” the Governor said after delivering his “State of the State” address. “I see these people filing bills and there are these articles with my face on the article saying that bloggers are going to have to register with the state and they’re attributing it to me. That’s not anything I’ve ever supported, I don’t support,” added DeSantis. “I’ve been very clear about what we are doing.”

“‘Very intimate knowledge’: What DeSantis saw while serving at Guantánamo” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — As a young military officer at the height of the war on terror, then-Lt. DeSantis was often seen running on the beach of Guantánamo Bay and along its ridgeline, encircling Camp America. It was a chaotic time at the U.S. military detention facility in Cuba, and as an ambitious Navy lawyer, DeSantis was positioned to witness history up close. He arrived at Joint Task Force Guantánamo in the spring of 2006 as its leaders were grappling with multiple challenges and global scrutiny. Aggressive tactics were adopted to break a hunger strike. An armed clash erupted between detainees and a riot squad in May.

“DeSantis bringing pre-presidential bid book tour to Pinellas” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Orange County Choppers Road House & Museum will host Gov. DeSantis Wednesday afternoon at an event spotlighting his newly released book, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” Gates to the event, located at 10575 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park, open at 2 p.m. The program begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. Complimentary books will be handed out as long as supplies last. Organizers recommend arriving early to receive a copy. Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson and St. Pete BikeFest are also sponsoring the event, which will feature a visit from the Governor.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Kathleen Passidomo kicks off 2023 Session, tells Senators to ‘show America how it’s done’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Senate President Passidomo opened up the 2023 Legislative Session by declaring that the “eyes of the nation are on Florida this year.” In her brief opening day remarks, Passidomo touched on top priorities for the next 60 days, while also taking time to praise Gov. DeSantis. Passidomo predicted long hours and working weekends for the next 60 days as Senators tackle a spate of high-profile issues, such as permitless carry, expansion of school choice and limiting lawsuits against businesses. Given the backdrop, Passidomo quoted British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s “Never Give In” speech, which he delivered in 1941 to reinforce the belief that Great Britain was stronger than ever despite World War II.

“At Session’s starting gun, Paul Renner lays out agenda on vouchers, Enterprise Florida” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — House Speaker Renner kicked off the 2023 Regular Session by outlining an expansive agenda, while indicating he also supports the priorities of DeSantis and Senate President Passidomo. The agenda of DeSantis — widely presumed to be readying a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — is driving much of the action in the Capitol. Renner said he backs DeSantis’ plans to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) protocols and programs from universities; ban social considerations in state and local investments; and support law enforcement. Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, also said he’ll back Passidomo’s plans to spur more affordable housing projects and expand access to the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“Renner wants to eliminate Enterprise Florida” via Lynn Hatter of WFSU — Renner, during his opening address to the chamber, called for an elimination of Enterprise Florida. “Enterprise Florida has overpromised and under-delivered for years, and drains funds from higher priorities. If this were Washington D.C., it would live on forever … but the Florida way requires us to retain only what works and eliminate what does not.” The public-private partnership agency was created in 1996 to grow the state’s private sector. But Renner says it’s outlived its usefulness. Speaking to reporters later, Renner said “the idea that it has delivered on its promises I think, in my opinion, is just not the case. Do we really need a separate board, with people who are there, or can we more streamline what we’re doing and really not waste taxpayer dollars.”

“Florida Republican leadership responds to open carry advocates” via Ernesto Sampera of Florida’s Voice — Renner characterized the bill as “moving forward on the Second Amendment.” … “The bottom line, though, is after this bill passes is that people will have a constitutional right to carry for their own self-defense and those of others,” Renner said. “The fact that it doesn’t include open carry still gives them the right to carry without that permission slip.” Passidomo, when asked whether she supports open carry, deferred to the expertise of state law enforcement. “I will support the Sheriffs of this state, who are the experts, I am not an expert,” she said

“Lauren Book: DeSantis’ agenda about anything but ‘freedom’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The “freedom agenda” might be what Gov. DeSantis is calling the next 60 days’ legislative push, but it’s going to make Florida anything but free, Senate Democratic Leader Book argued. The Davie Democrat delivered a 1,000-word rebuttal to the Governor’s State of the State address in the opening of the 2023 Regular Session. She issued a call to arms against the Governor’s agenda and his cooperating supermajority of Republican lawmakers as she offered a blistering critique of their agenda that’s garnering national headlines. “The party of supposed limited government has developed a taste for control — and with it — an aversion to accountability,” Book said, “hiding behind a brand of ‘freedom’ I don’t recognize, while the Governor amasses nearly unchecked power.”

“On the first day of the 2023 Session, GOP lawmakers file a 6-week abortion ban” via Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix — The GOP-controlled Legislature and Gov. DeSantis approved a 15-week abortion ban just last year. On Tuesday, lawmakers filed a bill to reduce the ban to six weeks, creating significant new abortion restrictions in the state. Sen. Erin Grall, who has been at the forefront of abortion restrictions in Florida, filed the Senate bill (SB 300) on the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session. That was the case last year as well when a 15-week ban was filed on the first day of the Session. In the House, the bill (HB 7) was sponsored by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, who represents part of Lee County. A co-sponsor is Rep. Spencer Roach, of Southwest Florida.

“Democratic lawmakers slam proposed 6-week limit on abortion” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The bill’s debut produced a torrent of condemnations from Democratic lawmakers. Book said Republicans had gone “scorched earth” with this measure as she held a news conference on the first floor of the Capitol, within sight of the Governor’s Office. “This is it. They have come, and if it’s a war they want, it’s a war they will get,” Book said. “This issue bridges the partisan divide, and we will not go down as easily as they believe.” Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani likened the bill to having DeSantis in the exam room. “Personal medical decisions should be between me, my family, my doctor and my faith — not politicians,” Eskamani’s prepared statement said.

“Blaise Ingoglia bill seeks to tighten immigration oversight” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Businesses that hire undocumented immigrants could face thousands of dollars in fines under a sweeping immigration bill that has DeSantis’ backing. Under the legislation (SB 1718), businesses that knowingly have “unauthorized aliens” on the payroll would be fined $5,000 per employee on the first offense. Fines for subsequent violations could reach $10,000 per worker. Florida would also stop recognizing out-of-state driver’s licenses that are issued to undocumented immigrants. And the measure would prevent local governments from paying someone for driver’s licenses or identification cards who can’t prove “lawful presence” in the U.S. Sen. Ingoglia, the bill sponsor, called it a necessary response to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.





Republican lawmakers target immunization standards — New bills filed in the House and Senate would water down state immunization requirements and records rules, Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida reports. The bills (SB 222/HB 305) would block the Florida Department of Health from sharing immunization records with other states or the federal government. It would also prohibit employers from making vaccination a requirement for employment or raises, and additionally disallow insurers or health care providers from using vaccination status as a factor when deciding whether to render services.

“Bill enhancing criminal penalties for hate crimes clears Committee” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Republican Reps. Mike Caruso and Randy Fine co-sponsored the bill (HB 269), which passed unanimously in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee. The bill, which the co-sponsors said is in response to the rise in antisemitism in Florida, would make the following third-degree felonies: dumping of litter, harassment, threat, intimidation, the defacement of cemeteries, graves, memorials and schools, and the malicious disruption of religious services, schools or funerals. Additionally, the act of projecting an image onto a building or structure without the written consent of a property owner will be a first-degree misdemeanor. “I will not be one who sits around. I will not be one who is complacent, and I will not do nothing about this, because enough is enough,” Caruso said.

“Bill more closely regulating on-campus speakers advances” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would more closely regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges is advancing with a House subcommittee nod, but not before facing some philosophical riddles. The bill (HB 931) would create an Office of Public Policy Events through the Board of Governors and the State University System that would put a satellite office on each campus that would ensure that speakers representing “multiple, divergent and opposing” viewpoints be presented on each campus. “I believe there is a monoculture on campus … which I think perpetuated a narrow intellectual status quo,” said Rep. Spencer Roach, the bill’s sponsor.

“Geraldine Thompson blasts ‘sophomoric’ GOP proposal to ‘cancel’ Democrats, suggests nixing Republicans instead” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Orlando Democratic Sen. Thompson is pushing back on “games” she says her Republican colleagues are playing. Thompson said she is prepared to propose an amendment to a bill (SB 1248) Spring Hill Republican Ingoglia filed last month aiming to eliminate the Democratic Party in Florida. Thompson’s amendment would nix Republicans instead by banning “any political party that has worked to suppress voting, thereby maintaining the last vestiges of slavery.” “Voters did not send us to Tallahassee to engage in sophomoric games,” she said in a statement. Thompson cited a GOP-backed law (SB 90) DeSantis signed in May 2021 restricting mail-in voting, access to drop boxes and some activities by organizations during elections.

AFP-FL encourages legislative leadership as Session kicks off — Conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Florida marked the beginning of the 2023 Legislative Session by issuing a statement encouraging top House and Senate Republicans and praising them for prioritizing legislation favored by conservatives. “Today, as the 2023 regular Legislative Session begins, we look to great leaders like House Speaker Renner and Senate President Passidomo and their plans to pass bold policy change,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said. “We are excited to support this leadership on many fronts, including bills advocating for Education Savings Accounts, strong tort reform, and the Speaker supporting to dissolve Enterprise Florida. Let’s let Florida continue to lead on bold policy change.”

Drug stores cheer PBM crackdown legislation — The National Association of Chain Drug Stores praised lawmakers for introducing a bill that would impose new regulations on pharmacy benefit managers. NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson said, “For far too long, pharmacy benefit manager middlemen have manipulated our health care system, profiting at the expense of Florida families, employers, taxpayers and pharmacies. HB 1509/SB 1550 will help put a stop to this. Patients deserve access to affordable medications, and to the medications that are right for them. Patients also deserve the freedom to choose which pharmacy they use. This legislation will finally hold PBMs accountable and work to restore balance to this broken system.”

AIF lauds Senate panel for passing tort package — The Associated Industries of Florida praised the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee for advancing a bill sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson (SB 236) that would make sweeping changes to the way lawsuits are filed and litigated in the state. “Florida is fortunate to have bold leaders who all agree that it is time to tackle lawsuit abuse. Sen. Hutson, under the leadership of Senate President Passidomo, has put forth a set of strong reforms that will work to significantly improve our state’s tort climate,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “AIF thanks the Committee members for voting today to pass this bill that will bring balanced reform to our state’s legal system and put an end to the frivolous lawsuits that harm both businesses and consumers. We look forward to continuing to support this good bill as it moves through the process.”

FEA says ‘students and educators deserve better’ — The Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teacher union, criticized lawmakers and the Governor for pushing policies it claims will harm education quality and exacerbate staffing shortages. “The Governor’s top-line promises can sound good, but there’s always a catch,” FEA President Andrew Spar said. “Gov. DeSantis says he’s for teachers’ rights, then moves to take away their rights to teach honest lessons or join together to advocate for Florida’s students and our profession. He says on repeat that he’s for freedom, but we see a multitude of limitations on what teachers and professors can teach, what students can learn, what books they can read, and what courses our college students can take. It’s like a game of opposites, with students losing.”

FEA urges Senate to ‘stand up for teachers,’ reject union bill — The Florida Education Association urged senators to side with teachers after the Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee advanced a bill that would impose new restrictions on public employee unions, which FEA opposes. “Heading into this Legislative Session, it is no secret that teachers, staff and professors are going to be the target of Gov. DeSantis’ attacks,” said Spar. “ … It is disappointing to see so many legislators go along with these attacks. One of the worst-kept secrets in Tallahassee is that many legislators secretly don’t support Gov. DeSantis’ agenda but are too timid to stand up to his authoritarian ways. For the sake of our state, we must hope all senators assert their independence from Gov. DeSantis and protect the freedoms and rights of teachers, staff, professors, students and parents.”

FNGA praises vote to extend the natural gas tax exemption — The House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee voted unanimously in favor of a bill by Rep. Jim Mooney (HB 529) that would extend Florida’s tax exemption on natural gas fuels by two more years, earning praise from the Florida Natural Gas Association. “Natural gas vehicles achieve high mileage, reduce carbon emissions and are powered by clean fuel sourced in America,” said FNGA Executive Director Dale Calhoun. “By increasing available incentives and reducing the burden on Florida businesses, more companies will be able to transition their fleets to natural gas-powered vehicles, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions on highways across the Sunshine State.” Florida’s current tax exemption for natural gas fuels began Jan. 1, 2014, and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.

“American Cancer Society calls for bipartisan action on biomarker testing coverage” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is advocating for bipartisan support for bills (SB 1218, HB 805) in the House and Senate that would require the Agency for Health Care Administration to pay for biomarker testing under the state’s Medicaid program. Biomarker testing allows doctors to match patients with the most effective treatment for their specific cancer. However, not all patients are able to access such testing, which can create a disparity in access to effective cancer treatment. “The advances in cancer care that have come from being able to tailor treatment to a person’s individual condition are critical for winning the fight against cancer,” said ACS CAN Florida Senior Government Relations Director Susan Harbin.

Oh well … —“‘I got tricked’: Robert Fox says he was duped into being State House District 24 write-in candidate” via Zitlali Solache of WCJB — Fox is a Marion County businessperson who closed the HD 24 Primary race after becoming a write-in candidate. However, Fox said this was a trick by political consultant Brett Doster. Fox said Doster led him to believe if he became a write-in candidate for the special election, he would be helping the Republican Party; so, Fox went along with it. “People were talking to me and calling me saying, what are you doing? Why would you close the Primary to not let anybody else vote except Republicans?” shared Fox. “And I said because that’s what I was supposed to do.” Fox said he found out about Doster’s involvement with Ryan Chamberlin, who is also running in the race after the first campaign finance reports were released.

— STATEWIDE —

What Jimmy Patronis is reading — “JPMorgan is growing in Florida and Texas, states that ‘like business,’ Jamie Dimon says” via Ed Hammond and Felipe Marques of Bloomberg — JPMorgan Chase is expanding in Florida, opening branches in a state that’s seen an increased influx of Wall Street firms since the pandemic. “We love Florida, we’re growing in Florida left and right,” the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Dimon told Bloomberg Television in an interview from Miami. Firms like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group are bulking up their Florida presence, as employees and some of their wealthiest clients have gravitated toward its low taxes, warm weather and the perceived pro-business stance of Republican DeSantis. It’s part of a broader movement that’s seen firms like Ken Griffin’s Citadel move headquarters from Chicago to Miami last year as well as ARK Investment Management’s Cathie Wood relocate to St. Petersburg.

Medical groups want to block gender-affirming care subpoena — More than a dozen medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association, have asked a judge to block a subpoena filed by the state that would reveal the decision-making process that led to the groups supporting gender-affirming care. As reported by Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida, the subpoena was filed as part of a court fight challenging the state’s new rule blocking Medicaid from paying for gender-affirming care treatments and surgeries. A motion filed by the groups described the subpoena as “an attempt by the State to litigate and attack the internal deliberative process of individual groups that have developed and advocated for a public policy the State disdains.”

“Students push back against book bans as the scope of a new Florida law expands” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — It was standing room only at the Pinellas County School Board meeting in mid-February as students, parents and teachers came out in droves to protest the removal of Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel, The Bluest Eye, from high schools last month following a parent’s complaint. “I feel like I’m living on the pages of a dystopian novel,” said Largo High English teacher Heidi Arndt, who said she has been teaching the 1953 Ray Bradbury novel Fahrenheit 451, about a book-burning fireman, for the past 30 years. “It is a frightening time to be a teacher. And there is a big slew of our students right there,” said Arndt, pointing to the School Board chamber where seats were filled to capacity.

“Is the Florida Supreme Court building ‘sick’? Staffers reveal troubling symptoms, but no health regulators are watching” via Noreen Marcus of the Florida Bulldog — The Greek Revival facade of the Florida Supreme Court on Duval Street in downtown Tallahassee may conceal a less elegant secret: It’s possible the building is what toxicologists call “sick.” People who work in these unhealthy spaces are prone to “sick building syndrome” from lengthy exposure to irritants and toxins like dust mites and mold spores. Without close inspection, it’s impossible to conclude the court is a sick building. Staffers have reached out to Florida Bulldog to express their concerns because, they say, court managers would reject their complaints and retaliate. In a sick building environment, asthmatic workers can develop breathing problems, according to medical experts.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“DeSantis to Joe Biden: Let Novak Djokovic back into the U.S. before the Miami Open” via Zac Howard of The Florida Standard — The man they call America’s Governor served up a message with some heat to Biden, calling on the President to permit Djokovic reentry into the U.S. ahead of the Miami Open. DeSantis penned a two-page letter backhanding Biden’s COVID-19 and immigration policies while putting the President on the clock. The Governor asked Biden to tell him by Friday whether Djokovic could legally come to Florida on a boat. The Miami Open is scheduled for March 20. DeSantis called Djokovic’s prohibition of reentry “unfair, unscientific and unacceptable.” “It’s time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want — let the man play,” he wrote.

“Biden unveils plan averting Medicare funding crisis, challenging GOP” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — The White House proposed raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, challenging Republicans over an imminent funding crisis. As forecasters warn that a key Medicare trust fund will run into major financial problems within five years, the administration proposed three key changes — including the tax hike and new rules to reduce prescription drug costs — to bolster the program for at least 25 years. Roughly 60 million seniors depend on Medicare for their health insurance.

“Biden administration moves to block JetBlue’s $3.8B Spirit takeover” via Josh Sisco and Alex Daugherty of POLITICO — The Departments of Justice and Transportation launched a two-pronged attack on JetBlue’s $3.8 billion purchase of ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines — an aggressive effort intended to counter decades of airline industry consolidation and ensure Americans maintain access to cheaper fares. That includes a DOJ lawsuit filed in federal court against the proposed merger, which would create the fifth-largest airline. Its suit alleges that the deal would raise prices and reduce consumer choice in travel options. JetBlue and Spirit have argued that though the merger will mean fewer seats available to passengers, fares will remain low. Attorneys General in Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia joined the suit.

“Marco Rubio’s permanent daylight saving time bill sees light of day once more” via Alex Deluca of the Miami New Times — Over the past several years, U.S. Sen. Rubio has been on a persistent quest to abolish what he considers an outdated, “stupid” practice of changing clocks twice a year. He nearly prevailed in 2022 when the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the nation, passed unanimously in the Senate. However, to Rubio’s dismay, it later died in the House. With clocks about to spring forward, the Senator’s magnum opus is seeing the light of day once again. On March 1, Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act to the U.S. Senate.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump’s recipe for electoral failure” via Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review — During his chaotic speech at CPAC, Trump boasted to the crowd that, under his continued leadership, the GOP is not at risk of “going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.” Let’s assume for a moment that Trump is correct, and that, despite the mountain of evidence to the contrary, Ryan and Bush were, indeed, squishy conservatives. As far as I can see, the argument here seems to be that if, in addition to all the solid conservatives who are backing a given candidate, that candidate also has fans who are more politically moderate, he must, ipso facto, be a fraud. Which … well, which is completely backward, isn’t it?

“New Fox filings show network at war with itself over Trump” via Matt Young, AJ McDougall, Brett Bachman of The Daily Beast — A Delaware judge unsealed hundreds of pages of damning text messages, testimony, and emails from Fox News’ top executives and its most famous faces — adding to the trove of explosive documents released last month as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. The documents show a network at war with itself as it balanced the need to juice its ratings with the apparent knowledge that it was platforming false claims of fraud by then-President Trump in the days and weeks following the 2020 Election. A number of depositions also released pulled back the curtain on how those at the top of the Fox food chain, including owner Rupert Murdoch, were aware that the network was airing false information.

“Georgia Republicans push for prosecutorial oversight amid Trump election probe” via Matthew Brown of The Washington Post — Georgia’s Republican legislators are pushing bills that would make it easier to remove local prosecutors from office, an effort that prominent Democratic prosecutors have decried as “dangerous” overreach. The move comes as Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis considers bringing charges against Trump and his allies over 2020 Election interference. A bill passed by the Georgia House on Monday night would create a state oversight panel that could recall any of the state’s elected Districts Attorney or Solicitors General for several reasons, including “willful misconduct” or “persistent failure to perform his or her duties.” The Georgia Senate passed a similar version of the legislation last week.

— 2024 —

“Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis feud over heeled boots spills into real life” via Jake Lahut and Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast — The fight has been simmering for months, but what really set it off was a Super Bowl tweet. Alex Bruesewitz, a 25-year-old Trump-aligned GOP consultant, started a flame war with the DeSantis influencerverse when he tweeted an old photo appearing to show Gov. DeSantis drinking with 18-year-old high school girls during his teaching stint at the Darlington School in Georgia as a 23-year-old. In a since-deleted tweet, right-wing pundit and Army Green Beret veteran Jim Hanson defended the Governor, arguing that “partying with 18-year-old hotties” made him like DeSantis more.

“Kari Lake among 4 women Trump’s considering for VP pick” via Mike Allen of Axios — Trump is strongly considering picking a female running mate — and sees Lake as a model for his Vice-Presidential pick, according to people who discussed the topic with him. Trump is already gaming out the General Election in November 2024 — and knows he has a massive weakness with the white suburban women he would need to beat Biden. Lake, a former TV anchor who lost her race for Arizona Governor in November, meets Trump’s most important qualification for a No. 2: She has shown she’s willing to defend him vociferously, no matter the issue or controversy.

—“A troubling sign for 2024” via Barton Gellman of The Atlantic

“Trump, vowing ‘retribution,’ foretells a second term of spite” via Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Framing the 2024 Election as a dire moment in an us-versus-them struggle — “the final battle,” as he put it — Trump charged forward in an uncharted direction for American politics, talking openly about leveraging the power of the presidency for political reprisals. His menacing declaration landed differently in the wake of the pro-Trump mob’s assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch effort to keep him in power. The notion that Trump’s supporters could be spurred to violence is no longer hypothetical, as it was in 2016 when he urged a rally audience to “knock the crap out of” hecklers.

“Larry Hogan won’t close the door on third-party presidential bid in 2024” via Tal Axelrod of ABC News — Former Maryland Gov. Hogan declined to close the door on a third-party presidential bid in 2024 after he said Sunday that he would not seek the Republican nomination. Hogan clarified that an independent presidential campaign is not something he’s “actively” mulling, but he would not definitively say he would not wage one depending on who the Democratic and Republican nominees are. A popular Republican Governor in a blue state, Hogan was term-limited out of office earlier this year and had been considering a campaign as an anti-Trump candidate in the 2024 Republican Primary. However, he said over the weekend that he would not contribute to a crowded nominating field in which Trump could emerge as the winner with plurality support.

“GOP presidential candidates head to Iowa as party waits for more to join field” via Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capital Dispatch — Of Iowa’s visitors, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump have officially announced their presidential bids. Haley made campaign stops as an official presidential candidate shortly after her 2024 announcement. Trump last appeared in Iowa with Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in Sioux City ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections. Both candidates will be back in Iowa in the coming days. While DeSantis has not yet announced his plans for 2024, he’ll be in Iowa Friday. His events in Davenport and Des Moines will be officially for promoting his new book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” and talking about how his governing approach in Florida could apply to the federal government.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Pinecrest voters reject public vote, supermajority requirement for zoning, land use changes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With all votes counted at 7:16 p.m., 63% of 6,964 Pinecrest voters said “no” to a ballot question asking whether they wanted to require supermajority approval of future zoning and land use amendments. The change would have required a public vote and 60% approval for all written amendments to the zoning code and any land development regulation change creating a new zoning district. That includes previously prohibited projects like sober homes, vacation rentals, certain signage, large livestock allowances, as well as code provisions the Village Council previously oversaw to protect against flooding and incentivize the development of one-story, single-family homes.

“Politics, not record, is behind DeSantis targeting Miami-Dade School Board member, some say” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — In late February, DeSantis released a “target list” of School Board members across the state whom he and conservative groups hope to unseat in the 2024 Election. Among the more than a dozen names included was Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos. The first-term representative and the youngest member on the Board at 32 years old was the only representative from the state’s largest School District on the list, despite four others whose terms are up in 2024. Some suggest Santos’ addition to the list is not about her voting record but instead is viewed as the easiest target for a Governor trying to further his mark on education in the state.

“Records show another six-figure code fine reduced for Miami City Attorney’s husband” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The husband of Miami’s City Attorney had a code enforcement lien reduced by about $117,000 in April 2019 — the second time in eight months that a city board dramatically reduced hefty fines for a property he owned. Property records show Carlos Morales, owner of Express Homes Inc. and husband of Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez, has flipped homes in Miami-Dade County for years, including some in the city where his wife is the top legal officer. His business activity was thrust into the spotlight after Morales and Méndez were sued in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last week over allegations they conspired to enrich themselves through a real estate scheme.

“A Miami influencer shared her luxurious lifestyle online. It was funded by COVID-19 cash” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — A Miami influencer regularly flaunted her extravagant lifestyle to her 34,000 Instagram followers. Rides on private jets. High-end designer handbags. A luxury South Florida waterfront apartment. But her online person was a facade. The woman behind the account, Danielle Miller, funneled more than $1 million in a pandemic-related loan scam to finance the ruse she shared on social media, according to court records. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. From July 2020 through May 2021, Miller received pandemic-related relief loans by using fake business names and the stolen identities of more than 10 people, court records say.

“Palm Beach County schools to get $10M settlement with Juul e-cigarette maker” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County School Board members met to approve an initial settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. as a result of joining a national lawsuit brought by more than 1,400 government agencies. The settlement will likely result in more than $10 million for Palm Beach County schools over the next five years, according to district staff. The school district sued the company in 2019 in an attempt to recoup resources it sunk into creating a night class for students suspended for vaping, revising the student conduct code to prohibit e-cigarette use and conducting town hall meetings to alert parents to the danger vaping poses.

“Survey: Even before recent spikes, most Palm Beach County teachers worried about housing costs” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s teachers were worried about being able to afford housing even before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a nationwide housing crisis. County school board members this week learned the results of a 2019 survey of more than 1,000 of the school district’s teachers. About 80% of the respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about their ability to afford to stay in their jobs because of the rising costs of housing, according to a presentation by district and county officials. More than 65% said they would like to own a home someday. At the time, the median sale price of a home in the county was $355,000. Today it’s about $545,000.

“Martin County schools remove more than 80 book titles for sexual, racial content after complaints” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison and bestselling young-adult novelist Jodi Picoult are among authors whose works were among more than 80 book titles removed from the school district’s middle and high schools last month. Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and “Beloved” had been on high school shelves. But no more. Books written by Picoult — including “My Sister’s Keeper,” “Lone Wolf,” “House Rules” and “Keeping Faith” — were also removed from high schools after objections that the books were romance novels for adults, not children, according to district records.

“Indian River selects John Titkanich from St. Lucie as its new County Administrator” via Thomas Weber of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The County Commission selected Titkanich as its new County Administrator. Titkanich, 57, was among five finalists interviewed by Commissioners. The Commission initially struggled to narrow down that field following about seven hours of interviews, ultimately leaving two candidates in the running: Titkanich, St. Lucie County director of innovation and performance division; and Don Rosenthal, former Pasco County commercial-redevelopment project liaison. Despite the deadlock Friday, the Commission was unanimous Tuesday in supporting Titkanich for the job. “He is qualified, has a past history, he is local,” Commissioner Joe Flescher said before making a motion to select Titkanich. Titkanich did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

“Women vs. men? In Riviera Beach, a Council Chair seat divides the sexes” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — Riviera Beach City Council members chose Douglas Lawson as Chair after a recent contentious debate of personal attacks and counterattacks that underscored the rancor and divisions still plaguing the city. Lawson, 41, was first elected to the City Council in 2019 and was re-elected in 2022. He will serve as Chair until March 2024. City Council members typically vote to rotate the person serving as Chair, giving everyone an opportunity to oversee meetings, recognize speakers and rule on points of order. But the three women on the Council — current Chair KaShamba Miller-Anderson, Julia Botel and Shirley Lanier — have held the gavel in recent years and appeared poised to pass it back to Lanier, bypassing Lawson and Tradrick McCoy.

“Lake Okeechobee discharges to Stuart suspended for second time for toxic algae” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Lake Okeechobee discharges to the St. Lucie Canal were suspended — for the second time — because Port Mayaca Lock & Dam workers observed toxic algae in the water. Discharges will not resume while there is visible algae, Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Erica Skolte said. “We continue to monitor and evaluate conditions on-site, but don’t anticipate making releases until (Wednesday) at the earliest, as of now,” Skolte wrote in an email to TCPalm. Lake Okeechobee’s level was 15 feet, 4 inches above sea level Tuesday. That’s a foot higher than the lake was on the same date last year.

“Delta to announce new climate goals at Aspen conference in Miami Beach” via Nicola Rivero of the Miami Herald — At the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Delta announced a new set of climate goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The goals include plans for Delta to step up its use of more climate-friendly alternative fuels, switch its ground crews over to electric vehicles by 2050 and introduce its first airplane that uses a “revolutionary” new energy source by 2035. Delta won’t say what that revolutionary technology might be. Last year, Delta announced a partnership with Airbus to research hydrogen-powered planes, with the goal of putting one into service by 2035. But Delta Chief Sustainability Officer Pam Fletcher said the company wasn’t committing to hydrogen fuel and remains open to other options.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando Free Fall ride, where Tyre Sampson died, to start coming down next week” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando Free Fall, the 430-foot drop tower at ICON Park from which 14-year-old Sampson fatally fell last March, will start coming down next week. The St. Louis teen’s mother, Nekia Dodd, is relieved the ride will be taken down before the anniversary of Tyre’s death on March 24, lawyer Michael Haggard said in a statement. She has pushed for it to be dismantled since her son died but hopes its removal “does not remove the memory of this tragedy,” he said. “Ms. Dodd remains focused on real change in the oversight and operation of thrill rides and accountability by any party involved in failing to keep theme park guests safe,” Haggard said.

“Central Florida homes on Citizens Insurance shoot up by 159%” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Jeremy Seghers didn’t have much of a choice about moving his home insurance to the state-run insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance. His broker explained it was the only policy he could get after his previous company, Southern Fidelity Insurance, was liquidated by the state last year. “They told me, ‘Citizens is it. It’s all we got,’” the Orlando theater director said, saying the change wound up adding a few dollars to his premium. Once the option mostly for vulnerable properties on the coasts, Citizens is writing an exploding number of policies within inland Central Florida, and experts expect the trend to accelerate for the foreseeable future.

“Heather Post files overdue financial disclosure form, awaits action from Ethics Commission” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Former Volusia County Council member Post recently filed her past-due financial disclosure form with the Florida Commission on Ethics, showing a net worth of close to $322,000 at the end of 2021. The “Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests” form for 2021 was due July 1, 2022, but Post didn’t meet that deadline. A DeLand resident filed a complaint about the late filing, and the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause on Jan. 27 that Post violated the Florida Constitution and disclosure law for failing to file a financial disclosure form on time for the year 2021, according to documents. The Commission received the form on Feb. 8.

“Palm Bay Council member Randy Foster hospitalized amid search for Filiberto’s replacement” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Palm Bay City Council member Foster remains hospitalized in intensive care after he was transported by medical helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center following a Thursday medical episode, said his sister, Vickey Foster. Foster, 59, is an Air Force veteran who was elected to Seat 3 in November 2020. A former police officer in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he retired from the U.S. Marshals Service after working as a supervisory deputy. Vickey Foster flew to town this weekend from Brooklyn, New York, to see her ailing brother. She said he had been in a coma — but on Monday afternoon, he showed signs of improvement while he was on a ventilator.

“Parents sue Airbnb after toddler dies from fentanyl at Wellington vacation rental” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — A couple from the French island of Guadeloupe is suing the Airbnb vacation-home rental company and the owner of a Wellington property after the death of their 19-month-old daughter from a fentanyl overdose during a family vacation in South Florida. According to a wrongful death complaint filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, Lydie and Boris Lavenir were staying at a four-bedroom, two-bath lake house with their five children in August 2021 when their toddler, Enora, was exposed to a lethal dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that has been produced illegally, often sold and combined with other drugs.

“Central Florida lions are caught up in PETA’s legal fight” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of Central Florida lions are caught up in a lawsuit filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). PETA sued South Carolina’s Waccatee Zoological Farm and its former owners last year, accusing them of running “one of the worst roadside zoos in America,” according to court documents. The PETA lawsuit said the lions were deprived of good veterinary care and lived in dirty cages. The animals were isolated, bored and appeared to be in bad health with one lion showing bad coordination which could be a sign of dangerously bad nutrition, PETA said. The lions also had wounds and other physical problems.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Jane Castor scores easy re-election as Tampa Mayor” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — With mail ballots counted, Castor had an overwhelming 84% of the vote. Castor’s name was the only one at the top of the ballot for the Mayor’s race, but because a write-in candidate, Belinda Noah, qualified, she had to wait for Election Day to declare victory. Even with her name not on the ballot though, Noah secured nearly 16% of the mail and early vote total, a large share for a write-in candidate and reflective of the divisive politics of the down ballot. Castor’s race, thanks to the candidate void, was markedly quiet compared to four years ago when she faced the city’s most expensive mayoral race ever against the late philanthropist David Straz.

“Lynn Hurtak, Janet Cruz head to overtime after bloody City Council battle” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — With all but three precincts reporting, Hurtak led Cruz with 42.5% of the vote to Cruz’s 39%. They will advance to an April 25 runoff because neither reached 50% plus one vote. The race could be described as a referendum on Castor. Hurtak has been part of a three-member coalition to vote against Castor’s administration or in favor of measures to erode her executive authority. Cruz, meanwhile, has something of a familial relationship with the Mayor. Her daughter, Ana Cruz, is Castor’s longtime partner. The race has gotten heated, with Hurtak recently calling Cruz out for her relationship with the Mayor and her family during an NAACP candidate forum and Cruz following with a backhanded question for Hurtak, asking if she has a problem with gay people.

“Alan Clendenin, Sonja P. Brookins best Tampa City Council Chair Joe Citro in District 1 race” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Citro’s tenure on City Council will end this year. He collected just 20% of the vote, while Clendenin claimed more than 40%. The only woman in the race, Brookins, came in second with more than 22% of the vote. She’ll face Clendenin in a runoff on April 25. Chase Harrison, the only registered Republican in the race, finished a distant fourth with 17%. A recent poll showed trouble was on the horizon, with Brookins and Clendenin in a statistical tie a full seven percentage points ahead of Citro. Clendenin also more than topped the incumbent in fundraising, with nearly $95,000 raised for the race as of early March. Citro raised less than $59,000 while no other candidate hit five figures.

“Guido Maniscalco heads to runoff against progressive challenger Robin Lockett” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Maniscalco, the current Tampa City Council member in District 6, will face a runoff on April 25 against progressive challenger Lockett in the District 2 citywide race. Maniscalco’s former colleague, Mike Suarez, finished third in Tuesday’s municipal election, failing to make the runoff. Maniscalco carved out a clear path to first place in the race, securing more than 47% of the vote in the four-candidate field. But that fell short of the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff, meaning Lockett’s nearly 25% support is enough to buy her extra time in the race. Maniscalco is running for the District 2 seat because he faces term limits in his current District 6.

“Newcomer Hoyt Prindle forces runoff in uphill battle against Tampa City Council veteran Charlie Miranda” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — With all precincts reporting, Miranda secured 49.43% of the vote, falling just short of the threshold needed to win outright. He’ll be on the April 25 ballot with second-place finisher Prindle, who secured nearly 22% of the vote. Three other candidates who made the ballot crowded helped Prindle get into overtime with Miranda. University of Tampa alum Tyler Barrett secured nearly 8%; Realtor Rick Fifer brought in 12% and Nicole Payne earned 9. Miranda, by far, had the funding advantage, with nearly $124,000 raised. Prindle raised less than $40,000. Not surprisingly, that fundraising edge will continue into the runoff sprint, with Miranda maintaining about $72,000 while Prindle is left with less than $3,000.

“Bill Carlson trounces Blake Casper’s moneyed machine in Tampa City Council battle” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Despite a major funding deficit, District 4 Council member Carlson defeated Caspers Company CEO Blake Casper with about 60% of the vote, with three precincts still counting. The race was one of the most high-profile local contests this cycle, seen largely as a possible referendum on Castor. Carlson has been one of three City Council members to vote against Castor’s priorities, or for items that erode her executive authority. Casper filed for the race with just hours left before the qualifying deadline passed, dashing any hopes Carlson might have had of being re-elected without opposition. Insiders believe Casper was a Castor recruit to challenge Carlson. But it put a partisan spin on what is technically a non-partisan race.

“Orlando Gudes falls to challenger Gwendolyn Henderson in tight District 5 Tampa City Council battle” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Gudes will leave his District 5 seat, after falling to challenger Henderson. With all precincts reporting, Henderson secured more than 50% of the vote, while Gudes captured just shy of 49%. The rest of the votes went to a write-in candidate. It’s a huge blow to Gudes, who faced a damning controversy last year involving an employee complaint. A city probe into allegations against him found Gudes created a hostile work environment and made sexual and misogynistic comments toward an aide, the aide’s daughter and Castor. Following the report, Castor said she would fire him if she could. Gudes is part of the three-member coalition on the Council that often votes against Castor’s priorities.

“Ryan Chamberlin wins GOP Primary to fill open HD 24 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Conservative author and former congressional candidate Chamberlin came out on top in a five-Republican field. The Belleview Republican received almost 36% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Marion County Supervisor of Elections. He bested local businessperson Jose Juarez’s 26%, former Rep. Charlie Stone’s 22%, physician Stephen Pyles’ 8%, and Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner Justin Albright’s 8%. After winning the Primary, Chamberlin becomes the most likely successor to former Rep. Joe Harding, who resigned after federal prosecutors indicted him for wire fraud and other charges stemming from a pandemic business loan. Chamberlin technically advances to a May 16 Special Election. The Primary was closed to only registered Republican voters because write-in candidate Robert “Foxy” Fox qualified.

“Chris Scherer first candidate to file for Janet Long’s Pinellas County Commission seat” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Republican Scherer, a local business owner, is the first candidate to file for the Pinellas County Commission District 1 seat for the 2024 cycle. The seat is currently held by longtime Commissioner Long, a Democrat who is not expected to seek re-election. Assuming Long doesn’t run, it sets up an open race for an at-large seat Republicans have been eyeing for years. His entrance also comes after Republicans in the November Midterms won back a majority on the Commission. A GOP victory in District 1 next year would increase that majority from 4-3 to 5-2.

“Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in need of dozens of additional deputies” via Malique Rankin of 10 Tampa Bay — As more people move to Florida, there’s a greater need for more first responders. In Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office is down dozens of deputies. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office covers just under 500 square miles. 10 Tampa Bay’s Malique Rankin spoke with Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis on the difficulty the short staffing creates for the Sheriff’s Office in answering every call. Nienhuis explained areas with high tourism, popular sports teams, and other factors play a role in determining an appropriate number of law enforcement officers.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Red tide harming Naples, Collier County shoreline” via Jonah Hinebaugh of the Fort Myers News-Press — Seagate Beach, Naples Pier and back bays around Collier County are showing levels of the toxic algae bloom called red tide. On Monday, the City of Naples said it monitors the presence of the Karenia brevis, with Seagate Beach showing high levels and the Naples Pier with medium levels. The city reported on a Facebook post that it had received reports of dead fish and respiratory irritation at all city and county beaches, as well as the back bays of Cocohatchee River, Moorings Bay and Naples Bay. Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions. Red tide impacts are possible with onshore winds.

“Naples to hold listening sessions on land use rule changes this week” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Naples will hold two “listening sessions” on four proposed regulatory changes aimed at protecting the city’s small-town charm — and environment. The sessions will be directed by city staff and a consultant, Josh Martin, with Sustainable Settlement LLC, who will share what they hear with the Planning Advisory Board and City Council. The hearings are scheduled for March 9 at 5:30 p.m. and March 10 at 9 a.m. The first one will be held at the River Park Community Center and the second at Norris Center. The two-hour sessions will be recorded, but not televised or livestreamed.

“Developer drops plans for new apartments by Sarasota Bradenton airport after lawsuit” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — A developer’s quest to build 372 apartment units on the site of the Sarasota Kennel Club has ended, after contract buyer Aventon Companies of Raleigh, North Carolina, terminated its purchase agreement. Airport officials had a big problem with plans to build apartments at the intersection of University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road, 1,500 feet off SRQ’s main runway, citing safety and noise concerns. “We think that’s wrong. Residential is the worst choice they could make,” airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in 2022. The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority last year sued the city of Sarasota over the planned residential development on safety and noise grounds.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council District 1 candidate Alton McGriff exaggerated college education” via Gabrielle Russon of The Tributary — In the weeks leading up to the District 1 race, Democrat Alton McGriff Jr. touted his education as “a proud graduate of Florida State College of Jacksonville, where he achieved high honors and made an impact upon the hearts of all who met him,” according to his campaign website as of last month. But FSCJ had no records of McGriff earning a college degree from the school, said FSCJ spokeswoman Jill Johnson. McGriff also didn’t get a high school diploma from FSCJ’s charter school either, Johnson said. Instead, McGriff appears to have earned his GED.

“Corrine Brown says 2023 ‘Quick Picks’ were fakes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Brown said she did not distribute Quick Picks endorsing candidates in the 2023 Jacksonville races after all. “I’m not going to be making a series of endorsements this year,” Brown said. “There are some excellent candidates running in many of these races and I hope everyone will take the time to get to know them and read up on what they have done and what they hope to do.” The release comes a day after a purported sheet of endorsements was distributed at various polling stations in Northwest Jacksonville, a sheet that saw Democrats endorsed in all races but the one for Mayor, where an endorsement was indicated for Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber. The news release said “very qualified Democrats” are in the mayoral race.

“Few show up to news conference as Jacksonville Republicans concerned about ‘hit pieces’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Jacksonville City Council District 11 candidate Norman Brewer and Republican candidate for Jacksonville City Council District 2 Mike Gay held a news conference claiming they are “embarrassed” by their own party for “misleading” voters with “hit pieces” against them. The two invited “over 90 members of the press and journalists” to attend the news conference that was held in front of Jacksonville City Hall. Florida’s Voice appears to have been the only media outlet to stay during the news conference. Brewer said his and Gay’s “biggest concern” is the voters who are “getting false information.” Gay said he is concerned about “dark money” being funneled into other campaigns. Brewer said he’s “OK with” local PAC money but has a “problem with dark money coming out of Tallahassee.”

“Pensacola competing with Escambia County for $53.6M in Hurricane Sally recovery funding” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola is pursuing $46 million from a new Hurricane Sally recovery grant program to fund three projects in the city, including the long-planned Hollice T. Williams Stormwater Park project. The new grant applications will put the city in direct competition with Escambia County, which is considering five projects from the new pot of federal funds that are aimed at improving infrastructure to prevent damage in future storms. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity created the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Repair Program with federal funds. Each local government is only allowed to apply for three grants. Escambia County’s current potential grant request total $68 million, but the County Commission will have to narrow down the grant request to three projects at its March 23 meeting.

“City funding for UF campus in Jacksonville picks up more City Council support” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Thirteen of 19 City Council members have cast votes in Committees this week for $20 million in city support of a new University of Florida campus in Jacksonville, giving it solid support as the legislation heads to a vote next Tuesday by the full Council. The Finance Committee voted 8-0 in favor on Tuesday, coming on the heels of the Neighborhoods Committee likewise supporting the $20 million spending on a 7-1 vote. The legislation will need supermajority support by two-thirds of City Council members who are present at the meeting next week because it will amend the city’s 2022-23 capital improvements budget. If all 19 Council members are at a meeting, a supermajority would need 13 votes in favor.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis vs. Trump pits accomplishments against narrative” via Gerard Baker for The Wall Street Journal — Evidently, for a large majority of Floridians, and for a sizable, though crucially indeterminate, number of Republicans nationally, the DeSantis approach — including direct challenges to media distortions — is highly appealing. With measures designed to have both symbolic and practical effects on immigration, education, abortion, sex and gender identity, criminal law, gun possession, and energy consumption among others, the 2023 Session will build explicitly on what DeSantis already laid down in last year’s Session and in his handling of the COVID crisis.

He means to present the Republican Party as a constructive force that can both advance an agenda of economic freedom and embark on the long, painstaking process of rolling back the progressive march through America’s major cultural, social and business institutions — one law, one executive action, at a time.

It is a populist approach that embraces the power of government to change private behavior and culture in a way that makes some traditional conservatives queasy. That train left the station long ago, however, leaving the last members of that dwindling band of old-schoolers to jump on board or seek a home elsewhere.

But there is almost nothing in it that Trump would oppose. The question DeSantis poses to Republican voters is this: Do you want a populist conservatism based on a record of achievement or a leader who articulates your grievances better than anyone but doesn’t seem to care much about actually addressing them?

— OPINIONS —

“If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years” via Anthony E. Dixon for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Black history is American history. There is no way to undo the connection. No policy, law or proclamation can change that fact. The 2022 anti-woke law enacted by Florida Gov. DeSantis asserts itself into the teaching of Black history and appears to be part of a concerted effort to minimize the accomplishments of Blacks while presenting history in a manner that sanitizes many aspects of America’s sordid racial past. DeSantis states Black history is already being taught in public schools. As a former member of Florida’s Commissioner of Education’s African American History Task Force, I can assure you this is a misleading statement.

“Will the real DeSantis please stand up?” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Smiling and relaxed, DeSantis made a serious effort to present a warmer and more reasonable likeness of himself in his State of the State address. Floridians know better. It was clear from the outset that DeSantis aimed this high-profile appearance, on the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session, at people far from our shores. The speech was not about Florida. After DeSantis won re-election with an astounding 59% of the vote, this state is either solidly in his corner or a hopelessly lost cause. It depends on your perspective. As DeSantis faced a packed House chamber in the state Capitol, his target audience wasn’t those of us who must live under his repressive regime.

“Baseball can no longer ignore DeSantis’ culture wars” via Kevin B. Blackistone of The Washington Post — There was a time when America’s pastime showed a weariness of Florida’s hostile approach to inclusiveness, which in some ways is being reconstituted by its current Governor, DeSantis. If baseball is still concerned with as much, its 15 franchises that started spring training last month in Florida should consider making the annual exercise an all-Cactus League affair as long as DeSantis commands an attack on diversity. It has been the hallmark of his Governorship, which many believe is a prologue to a presidential bid.

“Florida is being run by 1980s movie bullies” via Stephanie Hayes in the Tampa Bay Times — Everybody cut the sleeves off your jean jackets? Pressed your double-breasted blazers? Hung an unlit cigarette between your lips? We got 60 consecutive days to rule the school, and there’s no time to waste. We, a coalition of movie bullies from the 1980s, hereby open Florida’s Legislative Session. I, Biff Tannen from the “Back to the Future” franchise, will kick this off by welcoming you buttheads to pay respects to my fist. We have unprecedented lawmaking power in 2023. Seriously, it’s never been this cool around here. I have been in the practice of bullying for a total of seven time travel decades, so I know what I’m talking about.

“Julio Fuentes: Barriers to mental health care cost our state millions annually” via Florida Politics — Florida faces a mental health crisis that causes irreversible harm to some of our most vulnerable community members. A recent survey found that 65% of business owners struggle with anxiety and over half struggle with depression. In Florida specifically, 17% of residents struggle with a mental illness, and the mental health hospitalization rate for Florida Hispanics has risen since 2004. Florida’s step therapy practices for Major Depressive Disorder patients cost taxpayers over $271.5 million annually — $238.8 million in workplace costs due to missed workdays and lost workforce; $29.3 million in medical costs, including pharmaceutical, inpatient and emergency room costs; and $3.4 million in suicide costs. Just in Florida’s Medicaid-managed care program, the cost of step therapy is a loss of $52.3 million.

“NASA targets November 2024 for Artemis II launch to send humans to orbit moon” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — NASA mission managers said they are targeting November 2024 for Artemis II, the mission to send four astronauts to orbit the moon but not land there. But first, it must resolve issues with Artemis I, including an unexpected heat shield performance during the 5,000-degree reentry. The uncrewed Artemis I flight on Nov. 16 saw the successful launch of the Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket to ever bring a payload to space. It sent the Orion capsule on a 25 1/2-day mission to orbit the moon traveling 1.4 million miles before its return to Earth Dec. 11 coming in faster than any previous human-rated spacecraft at 24,500 mph.

“Daytona Beach man shares what it’s like to get bitten by a large, angry alligator” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Scot Hollingsworth heard noises outside his front door Saturday night and thought his teenage son might be sneaking in or out of the house. He could not have been more wrong. He took one step out onto his front porch, illuminated only by the glare of the television screen, and suddenly felt a set of powerful jaws grip his left leg. “Instantly something grabs my leg and starts shaking it violently, really hard,” Hollingsworth said while recovering at his Champions Drive home in the LPGA International subdivision. “I looked down, and there’s no light just having the TV on, so we have no lights there or out here, and just this black mass of a body you could see.”

